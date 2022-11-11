Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gentry's Steakhouse Lafayette, Tennessee

review star

No reviews yet

525 Tennessee Highway 52

Lafayette, TN 37083

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Filet Mignon 8oz
Side Salad
Mahi Mahi w/ Mango Salsa

Appetizer

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

Bruschetta w/ Balsamic Reduction

$9.99

Asparagus Au Gratin

$9.99

Breaded Mushrooms w/ House Ranch Dipping Sauce

$9.99

Jalapeno Stuffers w/Raspberry Chilli Sauce

$9.99

Breaded Onion Rings w/ Sweet Asian Dipping Sauce

$9.99

Panko Crusted Smoked Gouda

$11.99

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Wings

$9.99

Mozzarella wedges

$9.99

Cheese curds

$8.99

Potato skins

$9.99

Entrees

Braveheart 12oz Ribeye

$25.99

Braveheart 12oz New York

$25.99

Braveheart T-Bone 18oz

$29.99

Filet Mignon 8oz

$28.99

Roark Sirlion 10oz

$22.99

"The Gentry" (Cowboy Cut Ribeye 18oz to 22oz)

$32.99

Porterhouse 18oz

$34.99

T-Bone 18oz

$35.99

Grilled Chicken w/ Basil Tomato Relish

$17.99

Center Cut Pork Chops 10oz w/Raspberry Chilli Glaze

$17.99

Mahi Mahi w/ Mango Salsa

$19.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$22.99

Tomahawk (Custom Cut) 18 to 22 oz

$32.99

Salmon special

$19.99

Mahi mahi special

$17.99

Brunch bar

$16.99

Senior brunch bar 60+

$11.99

Kids 12 and under brunch bar

$8.99

Adult chicken tenders

$14.99

Salads

Carprese Salad

$12.99

Wedge Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$12.99

House Salad

$12.99

Desserts

Lava Cake w Raspberry Sauce Ice Cream

$9.99

Apple Blossum Alamode w Caramel Sauce

$9.99

Cheese Cake

$9.99

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Sandwiches

Burger

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Ribeye Sandwich

$16.99

Panko Crusted Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Sides

Cavatappi Mac And Chesse

$4.49

Grilled Asparagus

$4.49

Sauteed Green Beans in Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$4.49

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$4.49

Brussels w/ Balsamic Reduction

$4.49

Side Salad

$4.49

Steak Fries

$4.49

Baked Potato

$4.49

No Side

Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.50

Dr.Pepper

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Minute Made Lemonade

$3.50

Diet Coca Cola

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

2% Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Half and Half Tea (Sweet and Unsweet)

$3.50

Monster Energy Drink

$4.00

Red Bull Energy Drink

$4.00

Rockstar Energy Drink

$4.00

Water

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Chicken Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Todays Specials

Tomahawk

$29.99

Grilled chicken

$15.99

Smokey burger

$12.99

T bone special

$24.99

2 sides

Grilled chicken

$16.99

3 sides

Adult chicken tenders

$11.99

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Semi Upscale Steakhouse and Bar

Location

525 Tennessee Highway 52, Lafayette, TN 37083

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eazy Cheezy Pizza Co
orange starNo Reviews
5202 New US-31E Westmoreland, TN 37186
View restaurantnext
Michael & Hannah's - 29 DIXON SPRINGS HWY.CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE
orange starNo Reviews
29 Dixon Springs Highway Carthage, TN 37030
View restaurantnext
Tropical Treats - Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 66
310 East Main St. Scottsville, KY 42164
View restaurantnext
Earls G Dumplins
orange starNo Reviews
1707 Old Gallatin Rd Scottsville, KY 42164
View restaurantnext
Griddles Country Cookin' LLC
orange star4.2 • 320
1734 Veterans Memorial Hwy Scottsville, KY 42164
View restaurantnext
Timberloft Restaurant - Gordonsville
orange star4.6 • 101
470 Gordonsville Hwy Gordonsville, TN 38563
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Lafayette
Scottsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Bowling Green
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Cookeville
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Livingston
review star
No reviews yet
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston