Gentry's Steakhouse Lafayette, Tennessee
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Semi Upscale Steakhouse and Bar
Location
525 Tennessee Highway 52, Lafayette, TN 37083
