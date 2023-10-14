BREAKFAST

Omelets

CHEESE OMELET

$6.49

3 egg & cheese omelet

City Ham and Cheese Omelet

$6.99

3 egg ham & cheese omelet

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$7.49

3 egg bacon & cheese omelet

Sausage Omelet

$6.99

3 egg sausage & cheese omelet

Western Omelet

$7.99

3 egg everything omelet & cheese

Country Ham & Cheese Omelet

$8.49

3 egg country ham & cheese omelet

Veggie Omelet

$6.75

3 egg veggie & cheese omelet

The Big Warren

$9.99

6 egg everything omelet

Omelet

$6.49

ALL MEAT OMELET

$7.99

BOLONY OMELET

$6.99

Breakfast Sandwich

Kirby & Poe Melt

$7.49

fresh sausage, sauteed onions and swiss cheese

THE WALTER YORK

$6.99

sausage, folded egg, american cheese on bun

Country Ham on toast

$4.99

country ham on toast

EGG AND CHEESE ON TOAST

$4.25

2 EGGS AND CHEESE ON TOAST

FRIED BOLONY ON TOAST

$3.99

FRIED BOLONY ON TOAST

BACON EGG & CHEESE

$5.25

CITY HAM EGG & CHEESE

$5.25

SAUSAGE EGG & TOAST

$5.25

BREAKFAST BISCUITS

BACON BISCUIT

$2.75

BACON BISCUITY

SAUSAGE BISCUIT

$2.75

SAUSAGE BISCUIT

CITY HAM BISCUIT

$2.95

CITY HAM BISCUIT

COUNTRY HAM BISCUIT

$3.25

COUNTRY HAM BISCUIT

PORK LOIN BISCUIT

$3.25

PORK LOIN BISCUIT

FRESH SAUSAGE BISCUIT

$3.00

FRESH SAUSAGE BISCUIT

EGG AND CHEESE BISCUIT

$1.99

EGG AND CHEESE BISCUIT

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK BISCUIT

$3.49

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK BISCUIT

BREAKFAST PLATTERS

HAMBURGER STEAK PLATTER

$8.49

HS, EGGS, SIDES AND BREAD

1 PANCAKE PLUS

$6.99

1 PANCAKE CHOICE OF PROTEIN

2 PANCAKES PLUS

$8.94

2 PANCAKES CHOICE OF PROTEIN

FRENCH TOAST PLUS

$8.99

FRENCH TOAST PLUS PROTEIN

PORK LOIN PLATTER

$8.25

PORK LOIN, EGGS, SIDES AND BREAD

CENTER SLICE COUNTRY HAM PLATTER

$9.49

ch, EGG, SIDE AND BREAD

HALF COUNTRY HAM, EGGS, SIDE AND BREAD

$8.49

1/2 CH, EGGS, SIDE AND BREAD

A LA CARTE

4 OZ COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$4.49

4 OZ COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

11 OZ COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$6.99

11 OZ COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

COUNTRY HAM

$5.25

CENTER CUT COUNTRY HAM

HAMBURGER STEAK

$5.49

HAMBURGER STEAK

TENDERLOIN

$3.75

TENDER LOIN

POE SAUSAGE

$3.75

K & P SAUSAGE

BACON

$3.25

BACON

SAUSAGE

$3.25

SAUSAGE PATTIES

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$3.00

B & G

CHICKEN LINKS

$3.75

CHICKEN LINKS

TOMATOES

$1.00

3 SLICES OF TOMATOES

FRESH SALSA

$0.25

HOMEMADE SALSA

BISCUIT

$0.87

1 BISCUIT

GRAVY

$1.25

SIDE OF GRAVY

TOAST

$0.99

2 PC TOAST

GRITS

$1.49

GRITS

HOME FRIES

$2.25

HOME FRIES

HASH BROWNS

$2.25

HASH BROWNS

PANCAKE

$1.95

PANCAKE

OATMEAL

$1.99

OATMEAL

1/2 COUNTRY HAM

$4.25

1/2 COUNTRY HAM

Honey Bun

$1.75

Egg

$1.00

Cheese

$0.75

City Ham Biscuit

$2.75

1 PC of Sausage

$1.62

1 PC of Bacon

$1.08

2 PC of Bacon

$2.16

OPEN BISCUIT AND GRAVY

$3.25

1 BISCUIT AND GRAVY

$1.80

1 BISCUIT AND GRAVY OPENED

$2.00

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$3.00

SAUSAGE LINKS

$3.25

TOMATOES

$1.00

DICED POTATOES

$2.25

TATOR TOTS

$2.75

DAILY BREAKFAST BISCUITS

2 BACON BISCUITS

$3.25Out of stock

2 SAUSAGE BISCUITS

$3.25

2 COUNTRY HAM BISCUITS

$3.25

2 COUNTRY FRIED STEAK BISCUITS

$3.25

2 PORK TENDERLOIN BISCUITS

$3.25

2 BOLONY BISCUITS

$3.25

2 FRESH SAUSAGE BISCUITS

$3.25

LISA'S FAVORITES

5TH STREET CLASSIC

$6.99

SKILLET

$6.99

4 OZ CFS

$7.75

11 OZ CFS

$9.25

THE BIG RED

$10.75

FRENCH TOASTE

$6.25

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$6.25

WESTERN BURRITO

$6.99

Lunch

SALAD

FIFTH STREET HOUSE SALAD

$4.99

HOUSE SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$7.99

CHEF SALAD

GRILLED OR FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.49

G OR F CHICKEN SALAD

COBB SALAD

$8.49

COBB SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$2.75

SALAD

LUNCH SANDWICH

PHILLY STEAK

$7.49

THE DALTON

$7.99

DALTON AND POTATOES

T SANDWICH

$7.99

TENDERLOIN AND POTATOES

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK SANDWICH

$7.49

CFS AND POTATOES

GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.49

GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE

BLT WITH POTAOTES

$7.49

BLT AND POTATOES

GRILLED CHEESE WITH POTATOES

$4.99

GRILLED CHEESE AND POTATOES

GRILLED OR FRIED SANDWICH CHICKEN

$7.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.99

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

HAMBURGER WITH FRENCH FRIES

$7.49

HAMBURGER WITH FRIES

PATTY MELT WITH FRENCH FRIES

$8.49

PATTY WITH FRIES

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.49Out of stock

TATOR TOTS

$2.49

ONION RINGS

$2.99

VEGETABLE

$1.99

3 VEGGIES AND BREAD

$6.50

A LA CARTE

4 OZ COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$4.49

4 OZ COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

11 OZ COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$6.99

11 OZ COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

COUNTRY HAM

$5.25

CENTER CUT COUNTRY HAM

HAMBURGER STEAK

$5.49

HAMBURGER STEAK

TENDERLOIN

$3.75

TENDER LOIN

POE SAUSAGE

$3.75

K & P SAUSAGE

BACON

$3.25

BACON

SAUSAGE

$3.25

SAUSAGE PATTIES

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$3.00

B & G

CHICKEN LINKS

$3.75

CHICKEN LINKS

TOMATOES

$1.00

3 SLICES OF TOMATOES

FRESH SALSA

$0.25

HOMEMADE SALSA

BISCUIT

$0.87

1 BISCUIT

GRAVY

$1.25

SIDE OF GRAVY

TOAST

$0.99

2 PC TOAST

GRITS

$1.49

GRITS

HOME FRIES

$2.25

HOME FRIES

HASH BROWNS

$2.25

HASH BROWNS

PANCAKE

$1.95

PANCAKE

OATMEAL

$1.99

OATMEAL

1/2 COUNTRY HAM

$4.25

1/2 COUNTRY HAM

(3) chicken tenders

$5.25

(1) Fish

$1.75

LUNCH PLATTERS

Hamburger Steak Platter

$8.49

Drinks

DRINK

$2.09

DRINK

COFFEE

$1.50

COFFEE

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

OJ

MILK

$2.00

MILK

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.25

MILK

HOT TEA

$1.00

HOT TEA

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.09

ARNOLD PALMER

Saturday Menu

Saturday Specials

PHILLY STEAK

$7.49

Smothered Hamburger Steak w/ 3 sides and bread

$8.99

Smothered Hamburger Steak w/ 2 sides and bread

$8.49

Smothered Hamburger Steak w/ 1 side and bread

$7.99

Smothered Hamburger Steak

$5.99

Saturday Platters

ROAST BEEF MANHATTAN

$8.49

ROAST BEEF MANHATTAN

HAMBURGER STEAK PLATTER

$8.49

11 OZ COUNTRY FRIED STEAK PLATTER

$8.99

4 OZ COUNTRY FRIED STEAK PLATTER

$7.99

CHICKEN FINGERS PLATTER

$7.99

CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES

Desserts

Chess Pie

$3.25+

Pecan Pie

$3.25+

Chocolate Pie

$3.25+

Coconut Pie

$3.25+

Lemon Meringue Pie

$3.25+

Banana Cream Pie

$3.25+

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.25+

Caramel Pie

$3.50+

Butter Scotch

$3.50+

Strawberry Pie

$3.25+

Kentucky Derby Pie

$3.25+

Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

$3.25+

Cherries Jubilee

$3.25

Strawberry Jubilee

$3.25

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.50

Peach Cobbler

$3.25

Cherry Cobbler

$3.25

Chocolate Cobbler

$3.25

Pecan Cobbler

$3.50

German Chocolate Cake

$3.50+

Coconut Cake

$3.50+

Carrot Cake

$3.50+

Banana Cake

$3.50+

Chocolate Cake

$3.50+

Triple Chocolate Cake

$3.50+

Strawberry Cake

$3.50+

Italian Cream Cake

$3.50+

Hummingbird Cake

$3.50+

Elvis Presley Cake

$3.25+

Banana Pudding

$3.25+

Upside Down Cake

$3.25+

NY Style Cheesecake

$4.00+

Blueberry Cheesecake

$4.25+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.25+

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.50

Peanut Butter Cookies

$1.50

Brownies

$1.50

BISCUIT OF THE DAY

SATURDAY'S BISCUIT

2 BACON BISCUITS

$3.25

SATURDAY'S BISCUIT

TOMATO

$0.66

CHEESE

$0.75

2 BACON BISCUITS

$3.25