Overtime Sports Bar & Grill - Bowling Green

Fried Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Fresh hand breaded Kickin' Fingers with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of house made ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. You can have your Kickin' Fingers tossed in any of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side item.