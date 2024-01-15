- Home
Inhiban
1423 U.S. 31 West Bypass
Bowling Green, KY 42101
Full Menu
Classic Entrées
- Chicken Teriyaki$8.75
Chicken, mushrooms, & potatoes with your preference of sauce
- Chicken Habachi$8.75
Chicken, mushrooms, & potatoes with your preference of sauce
- Chicken Sesame$9.45
Sweet chicken grilled with zucchini, onions, potatoes, pineapples, & sesame seeds grilled in peanut & teriyaki sauce
- Spicy Chicken$8.90
Chicken grilled with mushrooms and potatoes in teriyaki & sriracha sauce for a fiery taste
- Chicken Salad$8.95
Fresh lettuce with shredded carrots & purple cabbage along with chicken teriyaki and ginger dressing. *This does not come with rice or vegetables
- Beef Teriyaki$8.45
Cubes of beef grilled with mushrooms and potatoes in your preference of sauce
- Beef Habachi$8.45
Cubes of beef grilled with mushrooms and potatoes in your preference of sauce
- Yakiniku$8.99
Cubes of beef grilled with mushrooms and potatoes in teriyaki & sriracha sauce for a fiery taste
- Shrimp Teriyaki$9.95
Shrimp, broccoli, & potatoes with your preference of sauce
- Shrimp Habachi$9.95
Shrimp, broccoli, & potatoes with your preference of sauce
- Ribeye Steak 10 Oz$15.45
A 10 oz. non-cut ribeye steak with mushrooms, potatoes, zucchini, onions in peanut & teriyaki sauce
- Ichiban Steak$16.95
Sirloin strip steak cooked to your preference with zucchini zoodles, mango, tomatoes, habanero
- Flounder$8.95
Two flounder filets grilled till brown with broccoli and potatoes in peanut & teriyaki sauce
- Vegetable Special$7.75
An assortment of mixed vegetable including zucchini, broccoli, onions, string carrots, mushrooms & cabbage grilled in teriyaki sauce
- Plain fried rice$5.25
- Chicken Fried Rice$6.99
- Beef Fried Rice$7.65
- Shrimp Fried Rice$7.55
Combo
- Chicken & Shrimp$10.95
Chicken & shrimp grilled with mushrooms, potatoes, & broccoli in your choice of sauce (teriyaki or hibachi)
- Chicken & Beef$10.95
Chicken & cubes of beef grilled with mushrooms, and potatoes in your choice of sauce (teriyaki or hibachi)
- Chicken & Chicken$10.95
Double serving of chicken grilled with mushrooms and potatoes in your choice of sauce (teriyaki or hibachi)
- Chicken & Scallops$13.95
Chicken & scallops grilled with mushrooms and potatoes in your choice
- Pork Chop & Shrimp$11.95
Pork chop & shrimp with mushrooms, potatoes, & broccoli grilled in hibachi sauce
- Beef & Shrimp$11.95
Shrimp & cubes of beef grilled with mushrooms, potatoes, & broccoli in your choice of sauce (teriyaki or hibachi)
- Beef & Beef$11.95
Double serving cubes of beef grilled with mushrooms and potatoes in your choice of sauce (teriyaki or hibachi)
- Beef, Shrimp, & Chicken$13.95
Combination of all meats grilled with mushrooms potatoes, & shrimp in hibachi sauce
Seafood
- Beef & Scallops$13.75
Cubes of beef grilled to your preference with scallops
- Hibachi Jumbo Shrimps$12.99
10 succulent pieces of jumbo shrimp grilled in butter & soysauce
- Ribeye 8 Oz. & Jumbo Shrimp$19.95
Tender ribeye non-cut grilled to your preference with jumbo shrimps, served with mushrooms in hibachi sauce
- Salmon & Shrimp$11.75
Perfectly grilled salmon, served with shrimp & veggies
- Salmon Hibachi$13.25
Grilled salmon glazed in your choice of sauce, served with fresh vegetables
- Salmon Teriyaki$13.25
Grilled salmon glazed in your choice of sauce, served with fresh vegetables
- Salt Water Lobster Tail$19.95
Grilled salt water lobster tail tossed in hibachi sauce
- Seafood Delight$13.99
Salmon, scallops, & shrimps glazed with teriyaki sauce
- Shrimp & Scallops$13.75
Savory shrimp & scallops tossed in hibachi sauce
- Special Seafood
- Teriyaki Seafood Combo$11.99
Shrimps, scallops, crabmeat, & mixed vegetables grilled in teriyaki sauce
- Tuna & Ribeye 8 Oz$19.45
Tuna steak & tender ribeye cooked to your preference, served with mushrooms in hibachi sauce
- Tuna & Scallops$14.25
Tuna steak & seared scallops tossed in hibachi sauce
- Tuna & Shrimp$13.99
Tuna steak shrimps tossed in hibachi sauce
Noodles
- Vegetable Lo Mein$8.75
Is a combination of stir-fried vegetables with your choice of meat
- Chicken Lo Mein$8.99
- Shrimp Lo Mein$9.95
- Beef Lo Mein$9.95
- Vegetable Yakisoba$10.95
Japanese thin, soft noodles (yakisoba) are cooked with stir-fried vegetables with your choice of meat
- Chicken Yakisoba$11.99
- Steak Yakisoba$12.99
- Seafood Yakisoba$14.99
- Udon Soup$11.95
Thick, white rice noodles served in hoe broth with mixed vegetables & seafood garnished with chives
- Gyoza Soup$11.99
Dumpling stuffed in a clear soup
Kids Meal
Extra Portions
- XP Chicken Teriyaki*$5.25
- XP Chicken Hibachi$5.25
- XP Spicy Chicken*$5.55
- XP Beef Teriyaki*$5.55
- XP Beef Hibachi$5.55
- XP Shrimp Teriyaki*$5.75
- XP Shrimp Hibachi$5.75
- XP Chicken Tempura$6.75
- XP Shrimp Tempura$6.75
- XP Jumbo Shrimp$6.75
- XP Steamed Rice$2.99
- XP Fried Rice$2.99
- XP Lo Mein$2.99
- XP Mushrooms$4.75
- XP Potatoes$2.99
- XP Carrots$4.75
- XP Broccoli$4.85
- XP Zucchini & Onions$4.95
- XP Onions$4.85
- XP Mixed Vegetables$5.25
- XP Salmon$7.75
- XP Tuna$7.25
- XP Pork Chop$6.95
- XP Scallops$7.75
- Extra White Sauce$0.99
- XP Onion Rings$4.85
Appetizers
- Egg Roll$1.75
Our homemade egg rolls are filled with chicken & vegetables, served with sweet & sour sauce one per order
- Gyoza$5.75
Dumplings billed with pork & vegetables fried to crispy perfection served with sweet & sour sauce can be steamed upon request
- Steamed Gyoza$5.75
- Shumai$5.75
Shrimp filled dumplings tried to crispy perfection served with sweet & sour sauce
- Steamed Shumai$5.75
- Salad$3.99
A fresh bed of chopped iceberg lettuce, topped with shredded carrots & purple cabbage. Served with our house ginger dressing
- Agedashi Tofu$4.95
Siken, firm tofu, cut into cubes, & deep-fried until golden brown. Served with ponzu sauce
- Edamame$4.75
Soybeans steamed and gently salted
- Clear Soup$1.99
Our chicken-broth clear soup is served hot with thinly sliced mushrooms & chives complimen tary when you dine in
- Miso Soup$2.95
Simple & savory tofu soup is made with Japanese seaweed, miso paste, thinly sliced mushrooms, chives & soft tofu
- Quinoa Crusted Shrimp$7.95
Served with mango habanero dipping sauce
Sushi Appetizers
Ichiban Sushi Menu
- Bowling Green Roll$12.99
Inside: lobster tempura, avocado, cucumber. Outside spicy crabmeat, special sauce
- Lobster Roll$12.25
Inside lobster tempura avocado cucumber, fish eggs Outside special sauce
- Special Roll$9.95
Inside: shrimp tempura, avocado outside: spicy crabmeat, special sauce
- Crunch Roll$8.45
Inside shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese Outside crunchy flakes, eel sauce
- Moonlight Roll$9.95
(Deep fried) inside: spicy crabmeat, cream cheese Outside: eel sauce
- Las Vegas Roll$11.45
(Deep fried) inside eel crabmeat, salmon avocado cream cheese Outside special sauce
- Calamari Roll$7.99
Inside calamari tempura, avocado, fish eggs, cream cheese
- Fire Roll$12.95
(On fire) inside: spicy crabmeat, crunchy flakes Outside: salmon/tuna/scallop special sauce
- Futomaki Roll$8.25
Inside: crabmeat, tomago, masago, cucumber, avocado, Japanese pickle
- Crab Roll$6.65
Inside: crabmeat, cucumber Outside: spicy crabmeat
- California Roll$5.25
Inside: avocado, cucumber, crabmeat. Outside: fish eggs
- Salmon Roll$5.75
Inside salmon
- Smoked Salmon Roll$6.95
Inside: smoked salmon
- Salmon Skin Roll$5.95
Inside: deep fried salmon skin, cucumber outside: eel sauce
- Tuna Roll$6.25
Inside: tuna
- Yellowtail Roll$6.25
Inside: yellow tail, scallions
- Red Snapper Roll$5.25
- Spicy Tuna Roll$6.45
Inside: spicy tuna, cucumber
- Philadelphia Roll$7.95
Inside smoked salmon, cream cheese
- Shrimp & Cucumber Roll$7.95
Inside: shrimp eb, cucumber
- Japanese Bagel Roll$6.99
Inside: salmon, cream cheese
- Yumyum Roll$8.95
Inside: spicy crabmeat, cream cheese
- Eel Roll$8.45
Inside: eel, avocado or cucumber
- Dragon Roll$12.95
Inside: shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese Outside: eel avocado, eel sauce
- Fire Dragon Roll$13.99
Inside eel, cucumber Outside spicy tuna, avocado eel sauce
- Halibut Delight$7.95
Inside: halibut tempura, cream cheese Outside: special sauce
- Spider Roll$9.95
Inside soft shell crab tempura, cream cheese, avocado, fish eggs outside eel sauce
- Fried Shrimp Roll$8.25
Inside: shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, fish eggs Outside eel sauce
- Fancy Roll$12.95
Inside: soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado Outside: spicy crabmeat. Special sauce
- Ichiban Special Roll$11.95
Inside: Avocado, cream cheese, shrimp tempura Outside: Salmon, tuna, super white tuna, eel sauce
- Volcano Roll$12.75
(Baked) inside: shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado outside: scallops, spicy crab meat, special sauce
- Houston Roll$12.95
Inside: spicy tuna, cucumber Outside: salmon, lemon, eel sauce
- Orange Blossom Roll$11.95
Inside: spicy tuna, cucumber outside: super white tuna, fish eggs
- Rainbow Roll$10.75
Inside avocado, cucumber, crabmeat outside salmon, tuna, red snapper
- San Francisco Roll$10.99
Inside: crab meat, avocado, cucumber outside: shrimp ebi, avocado
- Mango Roll$11.45
Inside shrimp tempura, avocado Outside: mango, special sauce
- Sweetheart Roll$13.99
Inside: spicy tuna, cucumber outside tuna
- Mexican Roll$6.95
Inside avocado, cream cheese
- Avocado Roll$4.85
Inside avocado
- Cucumber Roll$3.55
Inside: cucumber
- Vegetable Roll$6.95
Inside: avocado, cucumber, Japanese pickle
- Vegetable Tempura Roll$6.95
Inside: zucchini, onion, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, tempura
- Kanisu Roll$8.95
Inside: crabmeat, avocado, fish eggs, wrapped on cucumber
- Steak Roll$12.95
Inside zucchini, avocado, steak, cream cheese outside: steak, special sauce, masago
- Green Dragon Roll$14.95
- Happy Salmon Roll$13.95
Inside: crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese, tempura Outside salmon, green onion, masago, special sauce
- Sweet Moon Roll$11.95
(Deep fried) inside: spicy crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese, wrapped with soybean paper outside special sauce
- Early Moon Roll$11.95
(Deep fried) inside: salmon, avocado, cream cheese outside: special sauce
- Midnight Roll$11.55
(Deep fried) inside: crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese Outside: special sauce
- Bonzai Roll$12.95
Inside: spicy salmon, avocado. Outside salmon, salmon egg. Special sauce
- Crazy Canada Roll$13.99
Inside smoked salmon, cream cheese Outside smoked salmon fish eggs special sauce
- Crazy Salmon Roll$13.99
Inside: shrimp tempura, avocado Outside: spicy salmon, special sauce
- Destin Roll$12.95
Inside: shrimp tempura, seaweed Outside salmon, tobiko eggs, green onion, special sauce
- Tornado Roll$12.75
Hand Rolls
Sushi Dinners
- Boat for Two$59.95
This combo includes 9 pieces of sashimi, 14 pieces of nigiri, & 1 special roll. Spicy squid salad
- Chef Special Sashimi C$40.95
Special order made just to meet your needs! Ask your server what you would like
- Chirashi$20.95
Sushi rice with an assortment of sashimi, topped with Japanese pickles
- Ichiban Sushi Combo$21.95
Combo comes with a tuna roll and 8 pieces of nigiri of the sushi chef's choice
- Sashimi Combo A$26.95
This combo comes with 15 pieces of sashimi of the sushi chef's choice
- Sashimi Combo B$30.95
This combo comes with 21 pieces of sashimi of the sushi chef's choice
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo$26.95
This combo comes with 9 pieces of sashimi and 6 pieces of nigiri
- Sushi Super Deluxe for 2$36.95
This combo comes with a tuna roll, a California roll, and 14 pieces of nigiri
- Unagi Donburi$26.95
A bowl of sushi rice topped with a layer of fresh water eel
Nigiri
- Akagai$6.95
Red clam
- Ameibi$7.99
Sweet raw shrimp
- Ebi$5.75
Shrimp
- Hamachi$5.99
Yellow tail
- Ika$4.95
Squid
- Ikura$5.49
Salmon egg
- Kaibashia$6.99
Scallop
- Kanikama$5.75
Crab fish cake
- Maguro$5.95
Tuna
- Masago$5.39
Smelt egg
- Saba$5.75
Mackeral
- Smoked Salmon$5.95
- Super White Tuna$5.95
- Sake$5.75
Salmon
- Tai$5.75
Red snapper
- Tako$5.49
Octopus
- Tamago$5.25
Egg
- Tobiko$6.25
Flying fish roe
- Unagi$6.95
Fresh water eel
- Uzura$5.75Out of stock
Quail egg
Tempura
- Chicken Tempura$7.99
Tempura entrées come with four onion rings, battered and deep-fried with your choice of meat served with ponzu sauce
- Shrimp Tempura$8.45
- Vegetable Tempura$8.25
- Tempura Combo$9.99
Tempura Combo Comes with 3 Chicken Strips, 3 Shrimp, & 4 Onion Rings, Battered and deep fried till golden.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
