Caterers
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
Cambridge Market & Cafe - Fairview Ave
87 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
830 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cambridge Market & Cafe - Campbell Ln
4.3 • 87
760 Campbell Ln #100 Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bowling Green
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill - Bowling Green
4.1 • 826
773 Bakerfields Way Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurant