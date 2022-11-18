Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cambridge Market & Cafe - Fairview Ave

87 Reviews

$

830 Fairview Ave

Bowling Green, KY 42101

White Bean Chowder
Smoked Turkey Club
Classic Chicken Salad

By The Pint

Please Give 24 Notice

Pint Chicken Salad

$10.49

Pint Pimento Cheese

$10.49

Pint Tuna Salad

$11.99

Albacore Tuna only

Pint Apples

$8.49

Pint Broccoli Salad

$8.49

Pint Brussels Sprout Casserole

$8.49

Pint Buttered Sweet Corn

$8.49

Pint Carrots

$8.49

Pint Creamy Mashed Potatoes

$8.49

Pint Green Beans

$8.49

Pint Lima Lima’s

$8.49

Pint Turnip Greens

$8.49

Pint White Beans

$8.49

Classic Sam/Wraps

Classic Chicken Salad

$9.49

Classic Pimento Cheese

$9.49

Albacore Tuna Salad

$9.99

Egg Salad

$9.49

Combo

Soup-1/2 Sam

$8.49

Market Signature Sammies

School Boy Classic

$9.49

Smoked Roast Beef

$10.49

Smoked Turkey Club

$10.49

Country Ham Sandwich

$10.49Out of stock

Prime Market Meals

3 Veggie Plate

$8.00

4 Veggie Plate

$9.99

Hot Chicken Salad (2 Pairings)

$11.00

Hot Chicken Salad (3 Pairings)

$12.99

Hot Chicken Sld ONLY

$6.99

Mar Ckn Breast ONLY

$6.99

Mar. Chicken (2 Pairings)

$11.00

Mar. Ckn Bst (3 Pairings)

$12.99

Meatloaf (2 Pairings)

$11.00

Salmon Patty (3 Pairings)

$12.50Out of stock

Meatloaf (3 Pairings)

$12.99

Meatloaf ONLY

$6.99

Roast Beef Manhattan

$11.00

Solo Southern Chicken Salad

$7.00

Solo Classic Pimento Cheese

$7.00

Solo Smoked Roast Beef

$8.00

Solo Smoked Turkey Club

$8.00

1/2 Southern Chicken Salad

$4.00

1/2 Classic Pimento Cheese

$4.00

Solo BLT

$8.00

Country Ham Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Solo Egg Salad

$7.00

Solo BLT/Egg SLD

$8.50

Tuna

$9.00

White Bean Chowder

$3.95+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

830 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Directions

