Burgers
Sandwiches
Rylan's Restaurant
772 Reviews
$
709 S Main St
Franklin, KY 42134
FOOD
Appetizers
- 6 Wings$5.50
- Appetizer Sampler$11.00
- Breaded Mushroom$6.50
- Chessy Bacon Fries$7.00
- Chili Cheese Fries$7.00
- Chili Cheese Tots$7.00
- Chips and Salsa$5.00
- Fire Cracker Shrimp$8.00
- Fried Banana Peppers$5.50
- Fried Green Tomatoes$4.00
- Fried Pickle Chips$5.50
- Funnel Cake Fries$7.00
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$6.00
- Vegetable Spring Roll$7.00
Baskets
Breakfast
- Asa Special$5.00
- Aubrie Special$11.00
- Breakfast Burger$8.75
- Catfish Breakfast 2pc$12.50
- Cheese Omelet$7.00
- Cheese Omelet no side no bread$5.00
- Farmers Breakfast Bowl$9.50
- Garden Omelet$8.00
- Garden Omelet nosides no bread$5.50
- Kenzie Special$7.00
- Meat & Cheese Omelet$8.50
- Meat & Cheese Omelet no side no brd$6.00
- Pea Pie Breakfast$9.00
- Twin Pork Chop Breakfast$13.00
- Preslee Special$10.00
- Rylan's Special$6.00
- Steak & Cheese Omelet$9.00
- Vegetable Breakfast Bowl$8.00
- Western Omelet$10.00
- Meat Only Omelet$9.00
- Western Omelet no side no bread$7.00
- Steak & Cheese Omelet no side no bread$6.50
- Meat Only Omelet no side no bread$7.00
- 1 pc of Sausage on 1 pc of tst$3.00
- 1 piece of sausage and 1 biscuit on the side$3.00
- Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
- Bacon Biscuit$3.00
- Bacon on 1 pc of tst$3.00
- Rylan's Meat on Toast$4.75
- Bologna Biscuit$3.00
- Bologna on Tst$4.75
- Breakfast Sausage Wrap$4.50
- Chicken Biscuit$4.00
- Chicken w/Hot Honey Biscuit$4.00
- City Ham Biscuit$3.00
- Country Ham Biscuit$4.00
- Egg Biscuit$2.00
- Egg Sandwich$2.75
- Pork Tenderloin Biscuit$4.00
- Premium Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
- Sausage Biscuit$3.00
- Smoked Sausage Biscuit$3.00
- Steak Biscuit$3.00
- Turkey Bacon Biscuit$3.00
- Turkey Sausage Biscuit$3.00
- Breaded Pork Tenderloin$4.00
- 1 Biscuit w/sausage gravy$3.00
- 1 Chicken Tender$3.00
- 1 open biscuit & chocolate gravy$3.00
- 1 Open Biscuit & Gravy$2.00
- 1 piece of pork tenderloin$3.25
- 1 piece of sausage$1.75
- 1 slice of Bacon$1.00
- 1 slice of Bologna$2.00
- 1/2 piece of country ham$5.00
- 2 Eggs & Biscuit & Gravy$5.00
- 2 Eggs & Toast$3.75
- 2 Eggs & Toast & sausage gravy$4.75
- Apple Danish$2.50
- Avocado Toast$3.00
- Bacon 3 pc$3.00
- Bagel$2.50
- Biscuit 1 pc$1.00
- Blueberry Muffin$2.25
- Bowl of Chocolate gravy$1.50
- Bowl of Sausage Gravy$1.50
- Bowl of white gravy$0.75
- Cheese Danish$2.50
- Cherry Danish$2.50
- Chocolate Muffin$2.25
- Cinnamon Roll$2.50
- City Ham$3.00
- Corn Beef Hash$4.00
- Cottage Potato$2.00
- Country Ham$6.00
- Egg$1.00
- Fruit Bowl Large$3.50
- Fruit Bowl Small$2.75
- Hashbrown Casserole$2.00
- Hashbrowns$2.25
- Home Fries$2.00
- Large Biscuit & Chocolate Gravy$5.50
- Lg Biscuit w/sausage gravy$5.00
- Lg Grits & toast$3.25
- Lg Grits w/no toast$2.50
- Lg Oatmeal w/no toast$2.50
- Lg Oatmeal w/toast$3.25
- Lg Open Biscuit & Gravy$4.00
- Order of grilled jalapeño$0.50
- Order of Sliced Tomatoes$0.75
- Salsa$0.75
- Sausage 2pc$3.00
- Sliced of avocado$0.75
- Sm Biscuit w/sausage gravy$4.00
- Sm Grits$2.00
- Sm Oatmeal$2.00
- Sm Open Biscuit & Gravy$3.00
- Small Biscuit & Chocolate Gravy$4.00
- Smoked Sausage 2 pieces$3.00
- Toast & Gravy$2.25
- Toast & Jelly$1.75
- Toast & Sausage Gravy$3.00
- Turkey Bacon 3pc$3.00
- Turkey Sausage 2 pc$3.00
- Whole Avocado$1.00
- Pancakes$2.50+
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$3.25+
- Pecan Pancakes$4.00+
- Fruit Topped Pancakes$4.00+
- Stuffed Pancakes$5.00+
- French Toast$3.00+
- Fruit Topped French Toast$4.50+
- Pumpkin Spiced$3.00+
Burgers
- 1 Slammer no sides$3.65
- 2 Slammers$7.75
- Bacon Cheeseburger$9.00
- Big A$16.00
- Black & Blue$8.25
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
- Double Cheeseburger$12.00
- Double Hamburger$11.00
- Fat Boy$14.00
- Macdaddy$11.00
- Mushroom & Swiss$8.25
- Old Fashion$7.75
- Roadhouse$9.00
- Spicy Burger$8.00
- Steak Burger$8.25
- Texas Patty Melt$8.25
Desserts
- Ice Cream$1.00
- Carrot Cake$4.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Cake$4.00
- Coconut Cake$4.00
- Various$4.00
- Whole Cake$28.00
- Tuxedo Cake$5.00
- Strawberry Shortcake$4.00
- Brownie Cheesecake$4.00
- Mango Mousse Cheesecake$4.00
- Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake$4.00
- Apple Cobbler$3.00
- Blackberry Cobbler$3.00
- Cherry Cobbler$3.00
- Cobbler Large Pan$35.00
- Cobbler Small Pan$20.00
- Peach Cobbler$3.00
- Pear Cobbler$3.00
- Small Bowl of Cobbler$2.00
- Apple Pie$3.00
- Banana Pudding$3.00
- Caramel Pie$3.00
- Cherry Pie$3.00
- Chess Pie$3.00
- Chocolate Pecan Chess$3.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Pie$3.00
- Coconut Pie$3.00
- Fried Pies$2.50
- Fudge Pie$3.00
- Key Lime$3.00
- Lemon Pie$3.00
- Peanut Butter Pie$3.00
- Pecan Pie$3.00
- Pumpkin Pie$3.00
- Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake$3.00
- Sweet Potato Pie$3.00Out of stock
- Whole Pie$15.00
- Blueberry Cheesecake$3.00
- Blackberry Cheesecake$3.00
- Strawbeery Cheesecake$3.00
Dinner
- Chicken Tender Dinner$13.00
- Crab Cake Dinner$16.00
- Fish & More$19.00
- Fried Chicken Livers$9.00
- Fried Chicken Livers no side no bread$6.00
- Frog Leg$20.00
- Hamburger Steak$10.50
- Hamburger Steak no bread no side$6.00
- Liver & Onions$9.50
- Liver & Onions no bread no side$6.00
- Seafood Platter$19.00
- Smothered Chicken$13.00
- Southern Style Catfish$12.50
- Spaghetti$10.00
- Twin Pork Chops$13.00
Salads
- Chef Salad$10.00
- Chef Salad w/hambuger meat$12.00
- Chicken Salad Cold Plate$8.00
- Dinner Salad$4.00
- Egg Salad Cold Plate$8.00
- Fruit Cold Plate$8.00
- Half Chef$7.50
- Half Chef w/hamburger meat$10.00
- Half Plain Jane$7.50
- Half Sandwich & Salad$7.50
- Healthy Salad$9.00
- House Salad$5.50
- Plain Jane Salad$9.00
- Side Salad$2.00
- Stuffed Tomato w/chicken salad$6.00
- Stuffed Tomato w/egg salad$6.00
- Stuffed Tomato w/tuna salad$6.00
- Taco Salad$9.00
- Tuna Salad Cold Plate$8.00
- Summer Salad$9.00
Sandwiches
- Avocado Turkey Sandwich$8.50
- BLT$6.50
- BLT + Avocado Sandwich$7.00
- Bologna Sandwich$3.50
- Breaded Meat Sandwich$7.00
- Cali Turkey Chipotle Wrap$8.50
- Carolina BBQ Grilled Cheese$7.00
- Catfish Sandwich$8.00
- Chicken Club Sandwich$8.00
- Chicken Ranch Wrap$8.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich Meal$7.50
- Club Sandwich$8.00
- Crab Cake Sliders$11.00
- Cuban Grilled Cheese$7.50
- Egg Salad Sandwich Meal$7.00
- Grilled Cheese$2.50
- Grilled Cheese Meal$4.50
- Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese$7.00
- Hangover$8.00
- Hot Dog$3.50
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.00
- Philly$8.50
- Pimento Cheese$7.00
- Plain Jane Sandwich$8.00
- Pork Chop Sandwich$8.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.00
- Rueben Sandwich$9.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich Meal$7.50
- Turkey Bacon Melt$7.50
- Turkey Grilled Cheese$7.50
Sides
- Au Gratin Potatoes$2.00
- Baby Bakersd$2.00
- Baked Beans$2.00
- Baked Potato$2.00
- Baked Sweet Potato$2.00
- Blackened Peas$2.00
- Blackeyed Peas$2.00
- Breaded Okra$2.00
- Breaded Squash$2.00
- Broccoli Casserole$2.00
- Cabbage$2.00
- Corn$2.00
- Corn Nuggets$2.00
- Cottage Potatoes$2.00
- Dressing$2.00
- French Fries$2.00
- Fried Apples$2.00
- Green Beans$2.00
- Green Peas$2.00
- Hashbrown Casserole$2.00
- Lima Beans$2.00
- Lima Beans$2.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$2.75
- Macaroni & Cheese$2.00
- Macaroni & Tomatoes$2.00
- Mashed Potato w.gravy$2.00
- Onion Rings$2.75
- Pinto Beans$2.00
- Potato Chip$2.00
- Squash Casserole$2.00
- Steamed Broccoli$2.00
- Sweet Potato Casserole$2.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.75
- Tots$2.00
- Turnip Greens$2.00
- White Beans$2.00
- Mashed Potato no gravy$2.00
- Mashed Potato with white gravy$2.00
- Applesauce$2.00
- Boiled Egg$1.00
- Broccoli Salad$2.00
- Cole Slaw$2.00
- Cottage Cheese$2.00
- Cucumber Salad$2.00
- Italian Pasta$2.00
- Lg Cottage Cheese w/peaches$4.00
- Macaroni Salad$2.00
- Order of Sliced Tomatoes$0.75
- Peaches$2.00
- Pickled Beets$2.00
- Potato Salad$2.00
- Sm Cottage Cheese w/peaches$2.00
- Strawberry Pretzel Salad$2.00
- Watergate Salad$2.00
- Sweet Slaw$2.00
Cold Sandwich
KID'S MENU
Kid's Breakfast
Kid's Menu
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
709 S Main St, Franklin, KY 42134
