Local Taco - Bowling Green

review star

No reviews yet

430 US-31W Bypass Suite 105

Bowling Green, KY 42103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Baja Shrimp Taco
Philly
Korean BBQ Taco

Appetizers

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl

$7.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cup

$4.00

Flautas - Full

$7.00

Flautas - Half

$4.00

Guacamole

$5.75

Nachos

$10.50

Queso-Large

$7.75

Salsa Roja

$3.50

Salsa Verde

$3.50

Signature Queso

$4.50

Signature Queso-Large (copy)

$7.75Out of stock

Smoked Wings and fries

$10.00

The Cuatro

$11.00

The Trio

$10.00

Voodoo fries

$11.50

1/2 voodoo

$6.50

Burritos

Blackened Grouper Burrito

$11.00

Brisket Burrito

$11.00

Carolina Burrito

$10.50

Chicken Philly Burrito

$10.50

Fried Grouper Burrito

$10.50

Fried Shrimp Burrito

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$11.00

Gringo Burrito

$10.00

Korean Burrito

$11.00

Malibu Burrito

$11.00

Nashville Burrito

$10.00

Philly Burrito

$11.00

Smoked Chicken Burrito

$10.50

Southern Fried Burrito

$10.00

Veggie Burrito

$9.50

Commonwealth Burrito

$10.00

Desserts

Churro1

$2.00

Churro2

$4.00

Churro3

$6.00

Cinna Crispies

$3.00

Extras (on the side)

2 Oz Slaw

$0.75

Bag Of Chips

$1.25

Extra Tortilla

$0.50

Side Chip Ranch

$0.50

Side Corn Tortilla

$0.50

Side Flour Tortilla

$0.50

Side of Alabama White Sauce

$0.50

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side of Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50

Side of Cilantro

$0.50

Side of Guacamole

$1.00

Side of Honey Lime

$0.50

Side of Island Mayo

$0.50

Side of Jack Cheese

$0.50

Side of Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Of Korean Drizzle

$0.50

Side of Pico

$0.50

Side of Poblano Cream Sauce

$0.50

Side of Queso Cheese

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Salsa Roja

$0.75

Side of Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side of Sliced Avocado

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Tomatoes

$0.50

Side Pic. Onion

$0.50

Side Wickles

$0.50

Side Avo Ranch

$1.25

Service Charge

$30.00

Side Nash Hot Sauce

$0.50

6 Plain Grilled Shrimp

$4.50

Side Green Onion

$0.50

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.75

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.75

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.75

The Kid Taco

$5.75

Local Bowls

Blackened Grouper Bowl

$11.00

Brisket Bowl

$11.50

Carolina Bowl

$11.00

Chicken Philly Bowl

$11.00

Commonwealth Bowl

$10.50

Fried Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Fried Grouper Bowl

$11.00

Fried Shrimp Bowl

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$11.00

Gringo Bowl

$10.00

Korean Bowl

$11.00

Malibu Bowl

$11.00

Nashville Chicken Bowl

$10.50

Philly Bowl

$11.00

Rio Bowl

$11.00

Smoked Chicken Bowl

$10.50

Veggie Bowl

$9.00

Quesadillas

Brisket Quesadilla

$10.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Fried Chicken Quesadilla

$9.25

Fried Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.25

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.25

Philly Steak Quesadillaa

$10.50

Pork Quesadilla

$10.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00

Nash Hot Chx Quesadilla

$9.50

Salads

Southwest Salad

$9.00

Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

Borracho Beans

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corn Off The Cob

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Mexi-tots

$3.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$3.00

Seasonal Fruit

$3.00

Street Corn

$3.00

Tacos

Alabama White Taco

$4.25

Alaskan

$4.25Out of stock

Avocado Taco

$4.25

Blackened Grouper Taco

$4.25

Brisket Taco

$4.25

Buffalo

$4.25Out of stock

Carolina

$4.25

Chicken Philly

$4.25

Commonwealth

$4.25

Cuban

$4.25Out of stock

Dallas

$4.25Out of stock

El Dorado

$4.25Out of stock

Fried Grouper

$4.25

Frisco

$4.25Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.25

Gringo

$4.25

Hot Rio

$4.25

Houston

$4.25Out of stock

Key West

$4.25

Korean BBQ Taco

$4.25

Malibu

$4.25

Mississippi

$4.25

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco

$4.25

Philly

$4.25

Rio Grande

$4.25

Southern Fried Taco

$4.25

Spicy Baja Shrimp Taco

$4.25

Taste of Texas

$4.25Out of stock

Veggie

$4.25

Taco Combo

$11.50

N/A Beverages

Diet Dew

$2.45

Diet Pepsi

$2.45

Dr Pepper

$2.45

IBC Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Jarritos Mexican Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Orange Crush

$2.45

Pepsi

$2.45

Lemonade

$2.45

Sierra Mist

$2.45

Sweet Tea

$2.45

Unsweet Tea

$2.45

Margaritas

1 House Frozen Margarita-Dine in only

$4.50

1 House Rocks Margarita-Dine in only

$4.50

20 Oz House Frozen

$10.75

20 oz House Rocks

$10.75

20 Oz Jacks Famous

$12.00

Add fruit for 1/2 Gallon

$2.00

Add Fruit for Gallons

$3.00

Black Cherry Margarita

$8.00

Bottle Signature

$55.00

El Jefe

$7.50

Gallon Jacks Famous

$100.00

Gallon Signature

$100.00

Gallon- House Frozen

$37.00

Gallon- House Rocks

$62.00

Grapefruit Rita

$9.00

Half Gallon Frozen

$21.00

Half Gallon Jacks Famous

$60.00

Half Gallon Rocks

$36.00

Jack's Famous

$10.00

Jacks Really Famous

$17.00

Kickin Rita

$7.00

Pint Frozen Rita For Here

$7.50

Pint FrozenRita to go

$8.00

Pint Jack's Famous To go

$10.00

Pint Rita Rocks For Here

$8.00

Pint Rita Rocks Togo

$8.00

Pitcher Frozen

$20.00

Pitcher Grapefruit

$26.00

Pitcher Jacks Famous

$32.00

Pitcher Signature

$32.00

Pitcher Kickin

$28.00

Pitcher Rocks

$20.00

Pitcher Skinny

$25.00

Poma Kiss

$5.50

Qt Frozen-To Go

$15.00

Qt Rocks-To Go

$21.00

QT-Jacks Famous

$32.00

Signature Rita

$10.00

Skinny Rita

$6.50

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.00

Cider Boys Peach

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$3.75

Corona Premier

$3.75

Country Boy Cougar Bait

$4.00

Country Boy Orange cream cider

$6.50

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

$4.00

Halfway Home

$4.00

Hornitos Mango Seltzer

$1.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

West Sixth IPA

$4.00

Yuengling

$3.25

$2 Corona

$2.00

$2 Topo Chico Seltzer

$2.00

$2 Modelo

$2.00

Tequilas

818

$8.00

Cali Rosa

$8.00

Cali Rosa Anejo

$10.00

Local Taco Dobel

$15.00

Bottle Local Taco

$60.00

Codigo Ultra Anejo

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

NOW OPEN! Local Taco is a neighborhood taco shop where fresh ingredients and creative energy bring friends and neighbors together for good times.

Website

Location

430 US-31W Bypass Suite 105, Bowling Green, KY 42103

Directions

Local Taco image
Local Taco image
Local Taco image
Local Taco image

