Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pub By Novo 2425 Scottsville Road, Suite 127

review star

No reviews yet

2425 Scottsville Road

Bowling Green, KY 42104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TACOS
PUB CHEESEBURGER
BANG BANG CHICKEN

STARTERS

BANG BANG CHICKEN

BANG BANG CHICKEN

$12.00

eel sauce, yum yum sauce, shishito pepper

BANG BANG SHRIMP

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$13.00

eel sauce, yum yum sauce, shishito pepper

BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$10.00

tomato, basil, artichoke, balsamic glaze, queso fresco

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$10.00
FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.00

lemon aioli

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$10.00

bbq ranch, cilantro horseradish

LOADED TOTS

LOADED TOTS

$11.00

bbq pork, cheddar jack, bacon, green onion

MY WAY

MY WAY

$15.00

shrimp, calamari, andouille, toast, vermouth herb butter

ONION RINGS APP

ONION RINGS APP

$10.00

pub sauce

PICO & GUAC

PICO & GUAC

$11.00

black bean corn pico, guacamole, corn chip, chipotle crema

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

$10.00

charred toast, pimento cheese, green onion

PUB NACHOS

PUB NACHOS

$11.00

corn chips, chili, black bean corn pico, cheddar jack, bbq crema

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$9.00

spinach tortilla, cheddar jack, chipotle ranch

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$10.00

spinach and artichoke dip, bacon panko

SALADS

COBB

COBB

$12.00

cheddar jack, turkey, bacon, 10 min egg, tortilla strip, ham, black bean corn pico

CUCUMBER-TOMATO

CUCUMBER-TOMATO

$6.00

cucumber, tomato, queso fresco, pepper, onion, oil/vin

GREEK

GREEK

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olive, pepperoncini, crouton, onion, greek feat vinaigrette

LARGE CAESAR

LARGE CAESAR

$9.00

mixed greens, parmesan, tomato, crouton, charred toast caesar dressing

LARGE HOUSE

LARGE HOUSE

$9.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, crouton, choice of dreesing

MAGNOLIA

MAGNOLIA

$11.00

kale, bussels, apple, alnut, cranberries, gorgonzola, ham, crouton, citrus vinaigrette

SMALL CAESAR

SMALL CAESAR

$6.00

mixed greens, parmesan, tomato, crouton, charred toast caesar dressing

SMALL HOUSE

SMALL HOUSE

$6.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, crouton, choice of dreesing

PIZZAS

BUILD YOUR OWN

BUILD YOUR OWN

$9.00

tomato sauce, cheese

DOLCE

DOLCE

$13.00

garlic parmesan sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, smoked jalapeno, onion, balsamic glaze

HIPSTER

HIPSTER

$12.00

parm cauliflower cream, spinach peppercini, tomato, mushroom, mozzarella

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$12.00

olive oil, basil, tomto, mozzarella

MEAT LOVERS

MEAT LOVERS

$13.00

tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella

WINGS

6 WINGS

6 WINGS

$12.00

house smoked

12 WINGS

12 WINGS

$18.00

house smoked

18 WINGS

18 WINGS

$24.00

house smoked

TENDERS

6 TENDERS

6 TENDERS

$12.00

tempura beer battered

12 TENDERS

12 TENDERS

$18.00

tempura beer battered

18 TENDERS

18 TENDERS

$24.00

tempura beer battered

TACOS

TACOS

served on corn tortilla with cabbage, pico, queso fresco, lime. FLOUR TORTILLA UPON REQUEST

FAVORITES

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$15.00

cornbread waffle, pimento cheese, sriracha honey, pickle

FISH AND CHIPS

FISH AND CHIPS

$15.00

beer battered cod, tartar sauce, apple slaw, fries

GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$20.00

kale, burussels, cabbage, black bean corn pico, avocado crema, lemon

HOT BROWN

HOT BROWN

$15.00

house smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, cheese sauce, toast, fries

JAMBALAYA

JAMBALAYA

$18.00

shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, rice

LOMEIN FRIED RICE

LOMEIN FRIED RICE

$13.00

mushroom, onion, spinach, carrot, celery, fried egg

PARM CRUSTED SALMON

PARM CRUSTED SALMON

$20.00

kale, brussels, cabbage, basil pesto ranch

PORK SCHNITZEL PICATTA

PORK SCHNITZEL PICATTA

$19.00

caper, tomato, mushroom, spinach, lemon-wine butter sauce, linguine

PUB STEAK

PUB STEAK

$29.00

hand cut ribeye, house steak sauce, choice of side

SLINGER BURGER

SLINGER BURGER

$15.00

american wagyu, toast(open face), fries, bacon, chili, cheddar jack, fried egg

IN BETWEENS

BISON BURGER

BISON BURGER

$15.00

green chili cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon

BLACK BEAN BURGER

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$11.50

spinach, tomato, onion, pub sauce

BLACKENED MAHI

BLACKENED MAHI

$15.00

tartar sauce, american cheese, tomato, cabbage, bun

BLT

BLT

$13.00

bacon, pimento, tomato, mozzarella, panini bread

BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE

BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE

$15.00

pimento cheese, house smoked brisket, panini bread

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$13.00

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, caesar dressing, spinach tortilla wrap

FRIED BOLOGNA

FRIED BOLOGNA

$14.00
PUB CHEESEBURGER

PUB CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

american wagyu, pimento, lettuce, tomato, onion, pub sauce

PUB CLUB

PUB CLUB

$13.00

house smoked turkey, ham, cheddar jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, panini bread

PUB'S HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

PUB'S HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

chipolte ranch slaw, brioche bun, pickle

SALMON CAKE BLT

SALMON CAKE BLT

$12.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, pub sauce

SOUTHERN BURGER

SOUTHERN BURGER

$16.00

american wagyu, brisket, bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato, onion

PASTAS

ALFREDO

ALFREDO

$13.00

linguine, creamy alfredo, charred toast

DIAVOLO

DIAVOLO

$14.00

penne, bacon, spicy tomato cream, charred toast

PRIMAVERA

PRIMAVERA

$15.00

seasonal veggies, penne, charred toast, garlic parm

SHRIMP SCAMPI

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$16.00

linguine, white wine butter, basil, tomato, charred toast

KIDS

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$9.00

mozzarella

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

fries

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

fries

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

fries

KIDS HAMBURGER

$9.00

fries

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

no side

KIDS PENNE PASTA

KIDS PENNE PASTA

$9.00

alfredo, marinara or butter

DESSERTS

CAKE OF THE DAY

CAKE OF THE DAY

$7.00
CHEESECAKE OF THE DAY

CHEESECAKE OF THE DAY

$7.00

PREMIUM SIDES

ASPARAGUS

ASPARAGUS

$5.00

CHEESE AND BACON FRIES

$5.00

CHEESE AND BACON TOTS

$5.00

CREAMED CAULI SPINACH

$5.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00
PARM & TRUFFLE FRIES

PARM & TRUFFLE FRIES

$5.00

PARM & TRUFFLE TOTS

$5.00

PIMENTO MAC

$5.00

SAUTEE VEGGIE

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

CHZ FRIES

$4.50

CHZ & BACON FRIES

$5.00

SIDE

CHILI CUP

$3.00

CHILI BOWL

$5.00

FRIES

$4.00

SIDE SAUCE

SLAW

$4.00

SOUP CUP

$3.00

SOUP BOWL

$5.00

TOTS

$4.00

Side Bread

$2.50

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Cheese Tots

$4.50

Shisito Peppers

$5.00

Cup Of Rice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sports Bar Reimagined

Location

2425 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Queen Eggroll
orange starNo Reviews
773 East Main Street Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurantnext
Big John's BBQ - Harvest
orange starNo Reviews
4550 Meridian Street North Huntsville, AL 35811
View restaurantnext
El Fuego
orange starNo Reviews
65 South Washington Street Danville, IN 46122
View restaurantnext
Chop N Fresh - Bob Wallace
orange starNo Reviews
931 Bob Wallace Avenue Southwest Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Tinker Coffee at The AMP - The AMP at 16 Tech
orange star5.0 • 9
1220 Waterway Boulevard Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Sydnor Boy's BBQ, LLC
orange starNo Reviews
Tennessee Highway 76 Springfield, TN 37172
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bowling Green

The Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,360
1129 College Street Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Bowling Green
orange star4.4 • 1,332
804 Campbell Lane Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill - Bowling Green
orange star4.1 • 826
773 Bakerfields Way Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
Hickory & Oak
orange star4.3 • 404
705 State Street Unit 54 Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Hilligans Sports Bar - Bowling Green
orange star4.0 • 371
1265 College St Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Coffee & Eggs
orange star4.2 • 285
2549 Mount Victor Ln #1 Bowling Green, KY 42103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bowling Green
Scottsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston