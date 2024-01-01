Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Bowling Green

Bowling Green restaurants
Bowling Green restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Inhiban

1423 U.S. 31 West Bypass, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$8.75
Chicken, mushrooms, & potatoes with your preference of sauce
More about Inhiban
Shogun Bistro BG

761 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
*Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi$19.00
More about Shogun Bistro BG

