Bowling Green sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Bowling Green

Hilligans Sports Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hilligans Sports Bar

1265 College St, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.49
Chicken, bacon, ranch, cilantro and four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan).
Crispy Chicken Wrap$7.99
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Toss in any of Hilligans 13 sauces. Served with chips and salsa. Substitute tots or fries $0.50 or mac & cheese $1.00
16" Build Your Own$10.99
Build your own! $1.00 each additional topping. Toppings include: Beef, ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, pineapple, banana peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños.
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
Cambridge Market & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cambridge Market & Cafe

830 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Ring (1 day notice$30.00
Soup-1/2 Sam$7.99
Hot Chicken Salad (2 Pairings)$8.49
More about Cambridge Market & Cafe
Cambridge Market & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cambridge Market & Cafe

760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Beef Manhattan$11.00
Slice of sourdough bread, roast beef, mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy
Classic Chicken Salad$8.49
Tender and juicy shredded chicken with pecans, grapes, celery, mayonnaise and seasonings.
Chicken Salad$8.49
Tender and juicy shredded chicken with pecans, grapes, celery, mayonnaise and seasonings.
More about Cambridge Market & Cafe

