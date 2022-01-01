Bowling Green sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Bowling Green
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hilligans Sports Bar
1265 College St, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$12.49
Chicken, bacon, ranch, cilantro and four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan).
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Toss in any of Hilligans 13 sauces. Served with chips and salsa. Substitute tots or fries $0.50 or mac & cheese $1.00
|16" Build Your Own
|$10.99
Build your own! $1.00 each additional topping. Toppings include: Beef, ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, pineapple, banana peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cambridge Market & Cafe
830 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|Cheese Ring (1 day notice
|$30.00
|Soup-1/2 Sam
|$7.99
|Hot Chicken Salad (2 Pairings)
|$8.49
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cambridge Market & Cafe
760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|Roast Beef Manhattan
|$11.00
Slice of sourdough bread, roast beef, mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy
|Classic Chicken Salad
|$8.49
Tender and juicy shredded chicken with pecans, grapes, celery, mayonnaise and seasonings.
|Chicken Salad
|$8.49
Tender and juicy shredded chicken with pecans, grapes, celery, mayonnaise and seasonings.