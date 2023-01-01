The Dusty Boot - 927 College Street
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
927 College Street, Bowling Green KY 42101
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bowling Green
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill - Bowling Green
4.1 • 826
773 Bakerfields Way Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurant