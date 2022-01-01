Go
Wild Eggs

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Bowling Green, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

SANDWICHES

804 Campbell Lane • $$

Avg 4.4 (1332 reviews)

Popular Items

The Mad Platter$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
Big Stack$8.99
Three buttermilk cakes with whipped
butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
Eggs Bennie$11.49
Toasted English muffin, Canadian
bacon, poached eggs, fresh hollandaise
and smoked paprika. Served with your
choice of skillet potatoes or grits
Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict$11.99
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with
chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido,
pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and
avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

804 Campbell Lane

Bowling Green KY

Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
