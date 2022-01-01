Bowling Green breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Bowling Green

Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

804 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green

Avg 4.4 (1332 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict$11.99
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with
chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido,
pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and
avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
Big Stack$8.99
Three buttermilk cakes with whipped
butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
Hangry Jack's "Breakfast Joint" image

 

Hangry Jack's "Breakfast Joint"

2800 Scottsville Rd #8, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hangry Jack's "Breakfast Joint"
Coffee & Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Coffee & Eggs

2549 Mount Victor Ln #1, Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (285 reviews)
Takeout
More about Coffee & Eggs

