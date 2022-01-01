Bowling Green breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Bowling Green
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
804 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
|Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict
|$11.99
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with
chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido,
pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and
avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
|Big Stack
|$8.99
Three buttermilk cakes with whipped
butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
More about Hangry Jack's "Breakfast Joint"
Hangry Jack's "Breakfast Joint"
2800 Scottsville Rd #8, Bowling Green