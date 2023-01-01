Chicken pizza in Antioch

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Antioch

5270 Hickory Hollow, Nashville

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PIZZA OF THE MONTH- SMOKIN’ HERB CHICKEN$14.00
This is no April Fools!' Everyday in APRIL ! $14 SMOKIN’ HERB CHICKEN pizza. The white sauce is slammin', S+H House cheese blend, spinach, red onions, mushrooms + Smokin’ herb Chicken
S+H Hot Chicken Pizza$12.00
Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch, House Blend Cheese, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Nashville Hot Chicken, and finished with Hot Honey Drizzle
FLAVA DEAL$12.00
Fiesta Pizza all month long, starting at $12. Jalapeño Cilantro Ranch sauce, house cheese blend, ground beef, chorizo, bell peppers, and onions, topped with nacho cheese drizzle
TailGate Brewery - South Nashville

4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, Antioch

Takeout
Med. BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.99
BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella, BBQ seasoned chicken, bacon, red onion and a BBQ sauce swirl
