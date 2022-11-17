Chopt Creative Salad Co. imageView gallery
Salad

Chopt Creative Salad Co. Brentwood

4,232 Reviews

$$

211 Franklin Road

Suite 160

Brentwood, TN 37027

Order Again

SALADS

Salads and unbeatable combinations by Chopt

Customer Craft Salad

$8.99

Ready, set, salad. Choose a base and add 4 choppings.

Kale Caesar Salad

$8.29

Parmesan, Homemade croutons, kale & romaine

Mexicali Vegan Salad

$10.39

Roasted sweet potatoes, hearts of palm, grape tomatoes, black beans, tortilla chips, jalapeno peppers, romaine & spinach

Palm Beach Salad

$9.29

Grilled chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, English cucumbers, hearts of palm and romaine lettuce

Santa Fe Salad

$9.99

Avocado, grape tomatoes, corn, pepperjack, crispy shallots, romaine

Classic Cobb Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, Niman Ranch smoked bacon, cage free egg, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, romaine

Mexican Caesar Salad

$8.39

Cotija cheese, jalapeno peppers, tortilla chips, romaine

Crispy Chicken Ranch Salad

$10.99

Panko fried chicken, Mama Lil's spicy peppers, pepperjack, celery, Chopt lettuce blend

Kebab Cobb Salad

$8.99

Feta, pickled red onion, Mama Lil's spicy peppers, pita chips, romaine

Sesame Ginger Crunch Salad

$10.49

Grilled chicken, raindbow carrots, broccoli, pickled red onions, crispy shallots, romaine, cabbage & cilantro blend

The Orchard Salad

$11.59

Grilled chicken, local goat cheese, seasonal apples, walnuts, romaine, Chopt lettuce blend

Hatch Chile Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chipotle chicken, avocado, cotija cheese, fresh jalapeno, pickled red onion, tortilla chips, romaine, cabbage & cilantro blend

Triple Chile Hatch Bowl

$12.99

Warm grains or cauliflower rice drizzled with Zia Chile Ranch and topped with chicken tinga, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeno, fresh radish, tortilla chips, cabbage & cilantro blend

Spicy Southwest Ranch

$12.99

Chipotle Chicken, sweet & spicy Southwest pickles, pepper jack cheese, tortilla chips, black beans, with romaine lettuce

BOWLS

Chicken Tinga Warm Bowl

$11.99

Warm grains or cauliflower rice drizzled with Mexican Goddess and topped with braised chicken tinga, avocado, black beans, tortilla chips, scallions, cotija cheese, marinated kale

Harvest Warm Bowl

$11.59

Warm grains or cauliflower rice drizzled with Creamy Lemon Herb Dressing and topped with warm roasted chicken, roasted Brussels sprouts & sweet potatoes, marinated kale, toasted pumpkin seeds

Mediterranean Warm Bowl

$10.79

Warm grains or cauliflower rice drizzled with Lemon Tahini Dressing and topped with warm roasted chicken, cucumber & tomato salad, local feta, Mama Lil's spicy peppers, cabbage & cilantro blend, crispy chickpeas

Chinese Chicken Bowl

$11.59

Warm grains or cauliflower rice drizzled with Sesame Ginger Dressing and topped with warm roasted chicken, rainbow carrots, broccoli, pickled red onion, crispy wontons, cabbage & cilantro blend

Triple Chile Hatch Bowl

$12.99

Warm grains or cauliflower rice drizzled with Zia Chile Ranch and topped with chicken tinga, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeno, fresh radish, tortilla chips, cabbage & cilantro blend

WRAPS

Salad sandwiches and unbeatable combinations by Chopt

Customer Craft Wrap

$8.99

Kale Caesar Wrap

$8.29

Parmesan cheese, Hot Bread Kitchen croutons, kale and romaine lettuce

Mexicali Vegan Wrap

$10.39

Avocado, hearts of palm, grape tomatoes, black beans, tortilla chips, jalapeno peppers, romaine and spinach

Palm Beach Wrap

$9.29

FreeBird grilled chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, English cucumbers, hearts of palm and romaine lettuce

Santa Fe Wrap

$9.99

Avocado, grape tomatoes, corn, pepperjack, crispy shallots and romaine lettuce

Classic Cobb Wrap

$11.99

FreeBird grilled chicken, avocado, Niman Ranch smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, grape tomatoes and romaine lettuce

Mexican Caesar Wrap

$8.39

FreeBird grilled chicken, cotija cheese, jalapeno peppers, tortilla chips and romaine lettuce

Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.99

FreeBird panko fried chicken, Mama Lil's spicy peppers, pepperjack, celery and Chopt lettuce blend

Kebab Cobb Wrap

$8.99

FreeBird grilled chicken, local feta, charred red onion, Mama Lil's spicy peppers, pita chips and romaine lettuce

Sesame Ginger Crunch Wrap

$10.49

Grilled chicken, rainbow carrots, broccoli, pickled red onions, crispy shallots, romaine, cabbage & cilantro blend

The Orchard Wrap

$11.59

Grilled chicken, local goat cheese, seasonal apples, walnuts, romaine, Chopt lettuce blend

Hatch Chile Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chipotle chicken, avocado, cotija cheese, fresh jalapeno, pickled red onion, tortilla chips, romaine, cabbage & cilantro blend

Spicy Southwest Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Chipotle Chicken, sweet & spicy Southwest pickles, pepper jack cheese, tortilla chips, black beans, with romaine lettuce

KIDS & SMALLS

Small Customer Craft Salad

$6.99

Small Kale Caesar Salad

$6.29

Parmesan cheese, Hot Bread Kitchen croutons, kale and romaine lettuce

Small Mexicali Vegan Salad

$8.39

Avocado, hearts of palm, grape tomatoes, black beans, tortilla chips, jalapeno peppers, romaine and spinach

Small Palm Beach Salad

$7.29

FreeBird grilled chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, English cucumbers, hearts of palm and romaine lettuce

Small Santa Fe Salad

$7.99

Avocado, grape tomatoes, corn, pepperjack, crispy shallots and romaine lettuce

Small Classic Cobb Salad

$9.99

FreeBird grilled chicken, avocado, Niman Ranch smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, grape tomatoes and romaine lettuce

Kids Krafty Salad

$5.99

Small Mexican Caesar Salad

$6.39

Small Crispy Chicken Ranch Salad

$8.99

FreeBird panko fried chicken, grape tomatoes, charred red onion, cheddar and romaine lettuce

Small Kebab Cobb Salad

$6.99

FreeBird grilled chicken, local feta, charred red onion, Mama Lil's spicy peppers, pita chips and romaine lettuce

Small Sesame Ginger Crunch Salad

$8.49

FreeBird grilled chicken, avocado, Niman Ranch smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, grape tomatoes and romaine lettuce

Small The Orchard

$9.59

Mighty Kids Cobb

$5.49

Kids Lunchbox

$5.99

SOUPS & SNACKS

Mexican Chicken Soup

$3.49

Brightened with lime and cilantro, our chicken soup is made with shredded FreeBird chicken and hearty hominy, with a light spicy kick from poblano and jalapeño peppers

Tomato Basil Soup

$3.49

Bottle of Dressing

$5.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.29
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.29
Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$1.29
Sea Salt Caramel (1ea)

Sea Salt Caramel (1ea)

$0.69
Sea Salt Caramels (2ea)

Sea Salt Caramels (2ea)

$0.99

Potato Chips - Sea Salt

$1.99

Potato Chips - BBQ

$1.99

Potato Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.99

Potato Chips - Jalapeño

$1.99
Terra Chips Original

Terra Chips Original

$1.99
Roasted Pistachios

Roasted Pistachios

$1.99

DRINKS

Proud Source Water

$2.79

Proud Source Sparkling Water

$2.79
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coke

$1.99
Spindrift Sparkling Water - Grapefruit

Spindrift Sparkling Water - Grapefruit

$2.29
Spindrift Sparkling Water - Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Sparkling Water - Raspberry Lime

$2.29

Fountain Tea & Lemonade

$1.99
LaCroix Sparkling Water - Lime

LaCroix Sparkling Water - Lime

$1.99
Sanpellegrino - Aranciata Rossa

Sanpellegrino - Aranciata Rossa

$1.99

Montane Original

$1.99

Montane Cucumber Mint

$1.99

Montane Grapefruit Peach

$1.99

Montane Honeysuckle

$1.99
Sanpellegrino - Limonata

Sanpellegrino - Limonata

$1.99
LaCroix Sparkling Water - Coconut

LaCroix Sparkling Water - Coconut

$1.99
LaCroix Sparkling Water - Passionfruit

LaCroix Sparkling Water - Passionfruit

$1.99

CATERING

Customer Craft Catering Salad

$13.50

Catering Add-Ons

Catering Dressing Bottle

$5.99

Gallon Tea & Lemonade

$12.99

Kale Caesar Catering Salad

$65.00

Parmesan cheese, artisan croutons, kale and romaine lettuce

Mexican Caesar Catering Salad

$65.00

Cotija cheese, jalapeno peppers, tortilla chips and romaine lettuce

Kebab Cobb Catering Salad

$65.00

Feta, pickled red onion, Mama Lil's spicy peppers, pita chips and romaine lettuce

Mexicali Vegan Catering Salad

$65.00

Roasted sweet potatoes, hearts of palm, grape tomatoes, black beans, tortilla chips, jalapeño peppers, romaine & spinach

Crispy Chicken Ranch Catering Salad

$80.00

Panko fried chicken, Mama Lil’s spicy peppers, pepperjack, celery, Chopt lettuce blend

Classic Cobb Catering Salad

$80.00

Santa Fe Catering Salad

$65.00

Avocado, grape tomatoes, corn, pepperjack, crispy shallots, romaine

Palm Beach Catering Salad

$65.00

FreeBird grilled chicken, local feta, charred red onion, Mama Lil's spicy peppers, pita chips and romaine lettuce

Destination Chicken Catering Salad

$80.00

Destination Shrimp Catering Salad

$85.00

Kale Caesar Side Salad Catering

$30.00

Market Side Salad Catering

$30.00

Deluxe Salad Wrap Platter

$115.00

Includes 8 salad wraps, 8 bags of chips, 1 side salad

Salad Wraps & Chips Platter

$10.50

Includes 1 salad wrap, 1 bag of chips per person

Salad Wraps Platter (No Chips)

$10.50

Brownies & Cookies

$25.00

Kale Caesar Box Lunch

$12.95

Santa Fe Box Lunch

$12.95

Mexicali Vegan Box Lunch

$12.95

Mexican Caesar Box Lunch

$12.95

Kebab Cobb Falafel Box Lunch

$12.95

Kebab Cobb Chicken Box Lunch

$12.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Chocolate Brownie

Sea Salt Caramel (1ea)

Sea Salt Caramels (2ea)

Coke

Diet Coke

Sanpellegrino - Aranciata Rossa

Spindrift Sparkling Water - Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Sparkling Water - Grapefruit

LaCroix Sparkling Water - Lime

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Website

Location

211 Franklin Road, Suite 160, Brentwood, TN 37027

Directions

Gallery
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

