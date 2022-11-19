Restaurant info

Green Hills Grille proves that dining doesn’t have to be pretentious. Located just south of downtown Nashville in the heart of its namesake, the restaurant is both a local hangout and a destination of choice for those visiting the Green Hills neighborhood. The revitalized menu includes many updated twists, but longtime enthusiasts will recognize familiar favorites like the tortilla soup, grilled salmon salad, chicken salad melt, Santa Fe chicken and smoked chicken enchiladas.

Website