Salad
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Green Hills Grille

1,748 Reviews

$$

2002 Richard Jones Rd

Ste A104

Nashville, TN 37215

BEST BURGER IN GREEN HILLS
KID CHICKEN
LEMON ARTICHOKE CHICKEN

TOGO

DON'T FORGET YOUR WINE

ENJOY A BEER

TOGO SOFT DRINK

20 oz. bottle

TOGO TEA

$3.25

16 oz. glass

TOGO FRUIT TEA

$3.50

house made fruit blend. 16 oz. glass

TOGO GALLON TEA

$11.00

TOGO GALLON FRUIT TEA

$13.00

APPETIZER (ToGo)

MJ's SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.00

spinach, artichokes, jack cheese, topped with sour cream

COCONUT CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.50

breaded, fried, honey dijon

TRIO SAMPLER

$15.50

spinach & artichoke dip, house quacamole, salsa roja, house chips

CRAB CAKES

$17.00

lump crab, arugula salad, mandarin vinaigrette, lemon aioli

HOUSE MADE GUACAMOLE

$13.50

cilantro, tomato, jalapeno, onions & fresh lime

SEARED TUNA

$16.50

wild caught blackened yellowfin, cucumber, pickled ginger, wasabi, wonton, escabeche, unagi sauce, sriracha mayo

SALMON DIP

$11.00

seasoned aioli, ginger, garlic, red onion, capers, scallion

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

roasted cauliflower, broccoli, red pepper, shallots, house made buffalo sauce, celery & organic carrots

CHIPS & SALSA

$7.00

HOUSE SALAD

TORTILLA SOUP

$8.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00

LARGE TORTILLA SOUP

$10.00

LARGE SOUP OF THE DAY

$10.00

SALAD (ToGo)

HOT CHICKEN SALAD

$19.00

fried chicken, shredded cabbage & julienne spinach, carrots, celery, bleu cheese dressing, red onions, dill pickles & cherry tomatoes

THAI SALAD

$13.00

mixture of romaine, kale and cabbage, diced mango, roasted red peppers, shredded carrots, wontons, cilantro vinaigrette, thai peanut sauce

SPINACH GOAT CHEESE SALAD

$13.00

spinach, diced apples, dried cranberries, shallots, spiced walnuts, goat cheese, house vinaigrette

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$13.00

spring mix lettuce, balsamic vinaigrette, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, tomatoes, basil, diced onions, goat cheese

COBB SALAD

$13.00

romaine & bibb lettuce, bleu cheese vinaigrette, bacon, avocado, scallions, cherry tomatoes, boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles

CHOP CHOP SALAD

$13.00

shredded iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, provolone cheese, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, chickpeas, scallions, fresh basil, croutons, house made vinaigrette

BLACK KALE SALAD

$13.00

chiffon kale, lemon, olive oil, dried cranberries, marcona almonds, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes

SWEET POTATO SALAD

$13.00

fried sweet potatoes, shaved Brussels sprouts, Tuscan kale, roasted shallot vinaigrette, goat cheese, diced onion, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, balsamic reduction, dukkah, pomegranate

POWER CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

tuscan kale, shaved brussel sprouts, red quinoa, basil pestou caesar dressing, diced red onion, bacon, goat cheese, avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, marcona almonds

LARGE BIBB SALAD

$13.00

bibb lettuce, provolone cheese, sliced almonds, cherry tomatoes, croutons

LARGE WEDGE SALAD

$13.00

iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, diced red onion, scallions, bacon, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

SANDWICHES (ToGo)

FILET MIGNON SLIDERS

$22.50

aged tenderlion, tomato, arugula, cheddar, caramelized onion, bacon, bbq aioli, french fries

RIB ROLLS

$21.00

shaved prime rib, dinner rolls, jack & cheddar cheeses, creamy horseradish, au jus, house chips

HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00

fried chicken, bleu cheese slaw, (cabbage, julienne spinach, carrots, crumbled bleu cheese and creamy bleu cheese dressing), sliced tomatoes, pickle spears, red onions, french fries

BEST BURGER IN GREEN HILLS

$18.00

freshly ground beef, toasted bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, red onions, french fries

DODDY CREEK FARMS WAGYU PATTY MELT

$22.00

8 oz local Akaishi Wagyu beef patty, toasted rye bread, BBQ aioli, American cheese, caramelized onions. Served with fries

SALMON BLT

$21.00

grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, wheat bun, chipotle mayonnaise

TORTILLA CLUB

$18.00

wheat tortilla with grilled chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico, guacamole, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise, house chips

CHICKEN SALAD MELT

$17.50

house made chicken salad, english muffin, cheddar cheese, house chips

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00

grilled chicken, wheat bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onions, jack cheese, avocado, house chips

FISH TACO

fried or grilled white fish, escabeche, tarter, queso fresco, cilantro, onion, flour tortilla

AHI TUNA TACO

$6.50

wild caught blackened tuna, wasabi sriracha crema, escabeche, pickled cucumber, avocado, flour tortilla

VEGETARIAN TACO

$5.50

sweet potato, brussels sprouts, quinoa, goat cheese, chili oil, scallions, lemon aioli, flour tortilla

ENTREE (ToGo)

SANTE FE CHICKEN

$20.00

grilled chicken, jack cheese, black beans, corn salsa, served with yellow rice

LEMON ARTICHOKE CHICKEN

$20.00

grilled chicken, lemon artichoke sauce, mashed potatoes, broccoli

SMOKED CHICKEN ENCHILADA

$19.00

blue corn tortilla, smoked chicken, caramelized onions (can not be removed), tomatillo, jack cheese, lemon cream sauce, yellow rice with black beans & pico

VEGETARIAN ENCHILADAS

$19.00

medley of cauliflower, butternut squash, black beans with jack and cheddar cheeses, corn tortillas, ranchero sauce, guacamole, sour cream, diced red onion, cilantro, cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico

FULL RACK BABY BACK RIBS

$29.00

baby back ribs, bbq suace, french fries

HALF RACK BABY BACK RIBS

$18.00

baby back ribs, bbq sauce, french fries

PRIME RIB

slow cooked, au jus, creamy horseradish, mashed potatoes, broccoli

FILET MIGNON

$38.00

baked potato, sauteed kale & mushrooms

QUINOA & ROASTED VEGETABLES

$18.00

organic carrots, shitake mushroom, broccoli, brussel sprouts, seasonal squash, quinoa & black beans. Topped with guacamole, chili oil, scallions & almonds

RED BAR PANEED CHICKEN

$21.00

italian crusted pan seared chicken, lemon caper sauce, mashed potatoes, red bar roasted red pepper vinaigrette salad

LIMITED TIME OFFERS (ToGo)

QUESO DIP

$10.00

mexican style cheese dip with pico, cilantro, and house tortilla chips. side of salsa roja

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

$18.00

8 oz. burger, cajun spice, mayo, arugula, sliced tomato, bleu cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, french fries

PISTACHIO ENCRUSTED HALIBUT

$36.00

citrus beurre blanc, lemon caper parmesan rice, sautéed asparagus and shiitake mushroom medley

AVOCADO SALMON

$28.00

grilled salmon, black beans, cilantro lime rice, salsa roja. house guacamole, diced red onion, cilantro, charred lime. GF

BILL'S MEATLOAF

$22.00

a family recipe. Mashed potatoes, tomato demi glace, fried onions, scallions

ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$20.00

BBQ grilled chicken, spring mix, chili vinaigrette, tortilla strips, jicama, spinach and corn chimichangas, ranch dressing drizzle

FILET OSCAR

$25.00

4 oz. angus filet, lump crab meat, béarnaise sauce, grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes

JOCELYN HOLLOW MOONSHINE CAKE

$9.00

hillbilly bourbon crème anglaise, vanilla ice cream, chopped walnuts

PASTA/FISH (ToGo)

GRILLED SALMON

$26.00

grilled salmon, cilantro lime rice, roasted vegetables

PLUM SALMON

$26.00

seared salmon, soy plum sauce, toasted sesame seeds, sushi fried rice, organic carrots & brussels sprouts

BLACKENED AHI TUNA

$27.00

blackened yellowfin, unagi sauce, sriracha mayo, cilantro lime rice, roasted vegatables

FISH AND CHIPS

Alaskan cod, house batter, potato wedges, chipotle slaw, tarter sauce. Choice of 3 pc or 5 pc per order

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$21.00

sauteed shrimp, shallots, mushrooms, bacon, cajun cream sauce, fried grits, scallions, diced tomatoes

CHICKEN PIGNOLI

$20.00

sauteed chicken, olive oil, basil pesto, red pepper flakes, cajun spice, artichoke hearts, pine nuts, goat cheese, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, pasta bread

SHRIMP PIGNOLI

$23.00

sauteed shrimp, olive oil, basil pesto, red pepper flakes, cajun spice, atrichoke hearts, pine nuts, goat cheese, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, pasta bread

GRILLED CHICKEN PENNE

$19.00

marinated chicken, herb tomato cream sauce, penne pasta, parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, scallions, pasta bread

GRILLED SHRIMP PENNE

$23.00

sauteed shrimp, herb tomato cream sauce, penne pasta, parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, scallions, pasta bread

CHICKEN PICCATA

$22.00

sauteed chicken, butter, lemon juice, capers, white wine, heavy cream, gluten free pasta, lemon arugula salad

SHRIMP PICCATA

$23.00

sauteed shrimp, butter, lemon juice, capers, white wine, heavy cream, gluten free pasta, lemon arugula salad

PIGNOLI NO PROTEIN

$16.00

olive oil, basil pesto, red pepper flakes, cajun spice, artichoke hearts, pine nuts, goat cheese, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, pasta bread

PENNE NO PROTEIN

$16.00

herb tomato cream sauce, penne pasta, parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, scallions, pasta bread

SPECIAL OFFERS (ToGo)

FAMILY MEAL FOR 4

$89.00

Your choice of one of three salads or soup and a choice of an entree that includes: Lemon Artichoke Chicken, Sante Fe Chicken, BBQ Chicken, Beef Bolognaise, Grilled Chicken Penne, or Seared Plum Salmon

KID MENU (ToGo)

KID PASTA

$6.50

penne pasta with a choice of butter, marinara, cream sauce, or pesto

KID QUESADILLA

$6.50

flour tortilla, mixed cheese, french fries

KID CHICKEN

$8.00

fried tenders or grilled chicken breast, french fries

KID FILET

$16.00

4 oz filet mignon, mashed potatoes

KID BURGER

$7.50

two sliders (no cheese), french fries

KID CHEESE BURGER

$7.50

two sliders, cheddar cheese, fries

KID TACO

$9.50

two fish tacos, fried or grilled, queso fresco flour tortilla, yellow rice

KID ENCHILADA

$8.50

blue corn tortilla, smoked chicken, lemon cream sauce, yellow rice

KID SALMON

$14.00

grilled salmon, mashed potatoes

DESSERT (ToGo)

CARROT CAKE WITH CARAMEL

$9.00

house made carrot cake, butter cream icing, caramel sauce

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$9.00

chocolate brownie, chocolate icing, chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

HEATH BAR CRUNCH PIE

$10.00

vanilla ice cream with heath bar pieces on top, chocolate ice cream with chocolate crust on bottom, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, sliced almonds

CHOCOLATE DECADENCE

$8.00

flourless chocolate tort, chocolate sauce, whipped cream

RAY'S PEACH COBBLER

$8.00

house made peach cobbler, walnut topping, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream

PETITE CREME BURLEE

$4.00Out of stock

vanilla creme brulee, caramelized sugar

CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE

$6.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$4.00

SIDES (ToGo)

ALA SIDE

$6.00

TWO SIDES

$12.00

THREE SIDES

$18.00

ALA PROTEIN$$$

BRUNCH FOOD (Saturday and Sunday Only)

brunch is available Saturday from 11-2 pm and Sunday from 10-2 pm

BRUNCH ENCHILADA

$1,817.00

smoked chicken enchiladas, jack cheese, tomatillo sauce, two fired eggs, chorizo and kale hashbrowns, black beans, salsa roja, sour cream, guacamole, chili oil

STEAK AND EGGS

$21.00

filet mignon and fried eggs, chipotle hollandaise sauce, caramelized onions and bacon, home style potatoes & fresh fruit

EGGS BENEDICT

$15.00

toasted english muffin, bacon and avocado topped with poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise. served with home style potatoes and fruit.

SALMON BENEDICT

$17.00

Our signature salmon dip served on two English muffins with poached eggs, house-made bearnaise, and pickled red onions

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$16.00

chorizo, sunny-side up eggs, tortilla, house-made ranchero sauce, and goat cheese with fresh cilantro

HOT CHICKEN WAFFLE

$18.00

a Belgium style waffle topped with maple syrup, our Nashville hot chicken and two fried eggs

FRENCH TOAST

$15.00

tuscan bread hand dipped and golden brown with butter and syrup dusted with powdered sugar. Served with 2 slices of thick cut bacon & fresh fruit

CALIFORNIA BREAKFAST BURRITO

$17.00

sautéed shallots, jalapeno, filet tenderloin, eggs, jack and cheddar cheese, house fries, cilantro lime crema, peppered tomatillo sauce, cilantro lime rice with black beans, pico, chipotle mayonnaise

AVOCADO TOAST

$16.00

tuscan bread, smashed avocado, salmon, two fired eggs, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, and chili oil drizzle. served with home style potatoes & fruit

ADD EGG

$3.00

SIDE BACON

$3.00

SIDE ENGLISH MUFFIN

$1.50

SIDE TUSCAN TOAST

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Green Hills Grille proves that dining doesn’t have to be pretentious. Located just south of downtown Nashville in the heart of its namesake, the restaurant is both a local hangout and a destination of choice for those visiting the Green Hills neighborhood. The revitalized menu includes many updated twists, but longtime enthusiasts will recognize familiar favorites like the tortilla soup, grilled salmon salad, chicken salad melt, Santa Fe chicken and smoked chicken enchiladas.

Website

Location

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Ste A104, Nashville, TN 37215

Directions

