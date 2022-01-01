Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santo

111 Reviews

$$$$

3998 Hillsboro Pike

Nashville, TN 37215

Order Again

Small Plates

Baked Oyster 12

$46.00

Baked Oyster 6

$28.00

Beef Tartare

$17.00

Bread

$3.00

Extra Crudites

$6.00

Garlic Fries

$12.00

Pita Bread

$3.00

Polenta Fries

$8.00

Raw Oyster 12

$39.00

Raw Oyster 6

$21.00

Regular Fries

$8.00

Sardines

$18.00

Tuna Carpaccio

$17.00

Whipped Feta

$14.00

White Bean Hummus

$12.00

Zucchini Flatbread

$14.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine

$15.00

Mains

Beef Bucatini

$30.00

Beef Kabobs

$36.00

Branzino

$35.00

Chicken Milanese

$28.00

Gnudi

$30.00

Lamb Chops

$44.00

Mussels

$22.00

Pasta Dairy Free

$25.00

Pasta Vegan

$25.00

Salmon

$36.00

Sides

Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Dessert

Apple Cider Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Goat Cheesecake

$12.00

Olive Oil Cake

$13.00

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Sorbet

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3998 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215

Directions

