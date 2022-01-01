Santo
111 Reviews
$$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3998 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Emmy Squared Pizza: Green Hills
No Reviews
3821 Green Hills Village Dr. NASHVILLE, TN 37215
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurant