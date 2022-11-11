Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Kalamata's

225 Reviews

$$

3764 Hillsboro Pike

Nashville, TN 37215

Gyro Pocket
Greek
Traditional Gyro Plate

Soups

Gazpacho

$6.00Out of stock

Tomato Basil Florentine

$6.00

Traditional Lentil

$6.00

Side Hot Salsa

$0.50

Kafta Burger

$15.00

Starters

Baba Ganouj

$7.00

Falafel

$5.00

Grape Leaves

$6.00

Hummus & Pita

$6.00

Kalamata’s Sampler

$17.00

Organic Red Quinoa Tabouleh

$7.00

Spinach Pie

$7.00

Sandwiches

Gyro Pocket

$12.00

Falafel Pocket

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Pita

$12.00

Tuna Pita

$11.00

Chicken Salad Pita

$11.00

Flatbreads

Grilled Vegetables Flatbread

$14.00Out of stock

Lamb Flatbread

$16.00

Salads

Greek

$13.00

Falafel Salad

$15.00

Fattoush

$12.00

Tuna Nicoise

$17.00

Special Mahi Mahi Over Greek Salad + Tahini Sauce

$22.00

Entrees

Beef Kabob Plate

$20.00

Chicken Gyro Plate

$15.00

Chicken Kabob Plate

$16.00

Combination Kabob Plate

$20.00

Falafel Plate

$15.00

Lamb Kabob Plate

$19.00

Spinach Pie Plate

$16.00

Traditional Gyro Plate

$15.00

Combo Gyro Plate

$18.00

Grilled Salmon Plate

$21.00

Sides

Potatoes

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Small Greek Salad

$5.00

Pita by the Pack

$8.00

Side Of Bread

$1.00

A La Carte

Pints

Zaatar Fries

$6.00

Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Desserts

Baklava

$2.50

Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Mousse

$5.50Out of stock

Cookie

$3.00

Flan

$5.45Out of stock

Mamoul

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Fingers

$2.50

Pumpkin Mouse Ck

$5.95Out of stock

Kids

Kids Plate

$9.00

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.95

Boylan Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Mango Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Sparking Water

$3.50Out of stock

Tea

$1.95

Coca Cola

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Coke Zero

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Dr Pepper

$1.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We have been serving Nashville's freshest and brightest mediterranean food for the last 14 years.

Website

Location

3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215

Directions

