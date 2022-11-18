- Home
- Nashville
- Bellevue
- Bars & Lounges
- Corner Pub Bellevue
Corner Pub Bellevue
167 Reviews
$$
8058 TN-100
Nashville, TN 37221
Order Again
Popular Items
N/A Bev
Adult milk
Coca Cola
Coffee
Coke Zero
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Diet Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper
kids chocolate milk
kids milk
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Orange Juice
Red bull
Red bull sugar free
Red Bull Tropical
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Red Bull Tangerine
Tip charge
Strawberry Lemonade
Mango Peach Tea
Strawberry Sprite
Blue Raspberry Sprite
Blue Raspberry Lemonade
Mango Sprite
Peach Sprite
Mango Tea
Peach Tea
Strawberry Tea
Starters
SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES
Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce
CHEESE BEANS
Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce
PUB NACHOS
Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
CHIPS & SALSA
Our mouth watering salsa made fresh daily and served with crispy tortilla chips
CHICKEN WINGS
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
PRETZEL STICKS
Bavarian pretzel sticks deep fried, served with homemade queso dip
CHEESE DIP
White cheese dip with zesty jalapeños and green chilies surrounded by our crispy tortilla chips
BASKET O' RINGS
Hand cut onions lightly battered and deep fried
CHEESE FRIES
A generous portion of crinkle cut fries covered in white cheese dip and melted monterey and cheddar cheese
SHRIMP SKEWERS
Cinco Fundido
Soup & Salad
Wraps & Quesadillas
CORNER CHICKEN WRAP
A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit
THE TURKEY WRAP
A warm tortilla packed with smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, with ranch on the side. Served with crispy french fries or fresh fruit
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
STEAK QUESADILLA
Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA
FISH TACOS
CINCO TACOS
Burgers
THE "KING"
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
BLEU CHEESEBURGER
"The King" jacked up with crumbled bleu cheese served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
THE SHROOM AND SWISS
Our chargrilled burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese and served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
THE SMOKEHOUSE
Grilled your way burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and onion straws
THE JALAPENO CHEDDAR
Spicy burger grilled up with lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, melted cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, and onion straws
THE BLACK BEAN BURGER
Our house made veggie burger, made with black beans, whole grains, and seasonings! Made with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard or mayo
THE PUB MELT
Our chargrilled burger topped with sautéed onions, provolone cheese, served on marble rye
Sandwiches
CORNER CLUB
Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo
CHICKEN SANDWICH
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
FRENCH DIP
Thinly sliced roast beef grilled up with provolone cheese on a white hoagie roll served with au jus
REAL PIT BBQ SANDWICH
This is the real deal! We slow cook and pull our butts off to make this masterpiece. Do you want some slaw on that? Served with our house made BBQ sauce
BLADE'S ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
Thinly sliced roast beef covered with hot pepper cheese, grilled onions and house made horseradish sauce on a toasted hoagie roll
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
BLT
Hickory smoked bacon, crispy lettuce and tomato with mayo served on toasted white bread
BUFFALO CHICKEN STEAMERS
Three steamed mini buffalo chicken steamers topped with provolone cheese, pickles and a side of ranch
CP STEAMERS
Three hot and steamy mini cheeseburgers topped with caramelized onions, and pickles
FRENCH DIP STEAMERS
Three steamed mini trench dip steamers served with a side of au jus
NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN
A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!
HOT STEAMED DELI SANDWICH
A specialty of the Corner Pub, build your own masterpiece!
BIG VEGGIE SANDWICH
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese (Just Sandwich)
CUBAN SANDWICH
HOT CHICKEN BISCUITS
BBQ Steamers
Baskets
FISH AND CHIPS
Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce
CATFISH BASKET
American raised, hand breaded, and fried to perfection with tartar sauce
CHICKEN TENDERS
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
HOT CHICKEN CHUNKS
It's hot, no kiddin'! Fresh chunks of chicken marinated in spicy seasonings, and deep fried. Served with our house made ranch
Entrees
POP'S RIBEYE
Hand carved from the loin, premium ribeye seasoned and grilled the way you like it
CHICKEN AND BISCUITS
Fresh cut chicken on four buttery biscuits grilled or fried, served with white pepper gravy
STEAK AND BISCUITS
Tender marinated medallions of steak on four buttery biscuits, served with a side of au jus
THE COMMODORE
A fresh salmon fillet chargrilled and glazed with our special orange szechaun sauce
BULLEIT BOURBON GLAZED KABOBS
Polynesian Chicken
PORK CHOP
Desserts
PUB BROWNIE
Fudge brownie served warm with ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate syrup! Best one in town!
TOFFEE BLONDIE
A thick Tollhouse cookie served warm with chocolate, white chocolate and toffee pieces throughout! Topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and caramel syrup!
BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE
Sides
Fries
Crispy Fries
Fries No Seasoning
Cheese Fries
Tator Tots
Cheese Tots
Broccoli And Cheese
Broccoli No Cheese
Macaroni And Cheese
Mash Potato Plain
Mash Potato Gravy
Steamed Veggies
Baked Potato
Baked Potato Loaded
Cream Corn
Green Beans
White Beans
Turnip Greens
Fruit
Coleslaw
Fried Okra
Fried Squash
Onion Rings Side
Sliced Tomato
Sweet potato fries
Kids Menu
Draft Beer
Angry Orchard
Bearded Iris Homestyle
Black & Tan
Black Abbey The Rose
Black Abbey TN IPA
Blue Moon Draft
Brooklyn Bel Air Sour
Bud Light Draft
Cigar City Maduro Brown
Coors Light Draft
Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA
Fat Bottom Teddy Loves Pilsner
Guinness
Hap & Harry's Lager
Harpoon UFO White
Jackelope Bearwalker
All day happy hour