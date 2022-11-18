Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
American

Corner Pub Bellevue

167 Reviews

$$

8058 TN-100

Nashville, TN 37221

Popular Items

MEAT 'N 3
MEAT 'N 2
THE "KING"

N/A Bev

Adult milk

$2.25

Coca Cola

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

kids chocolate milk

$0.75

kids milk

$0.75

Lemonade

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red bull

$5.00

Red bull sugar free

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Red Bull Tangerine

$5.00

Tip charge

$0.01

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Peach Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Sprite

$4.00

Blue Raspberry Sprite

$4.00

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Sprite

$4.00

Peach Sprite

$4.00

Mango Tea

$4.00

Peach Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Tea

$4.00

Starters

SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES

$7.00

Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce

CHEESE BEANS

$9.00

Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce

PUB NACHOS

$13.00

Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

Our mouth watering salsa made fresh daily and served with crispy tortilla chips

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.50

Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing

PRETZEL STICKS

$8.00

Bavarian pretzel sticks deep fried, served with homemade queso dip

CHEESE DIP

$8.50

White cheese dip with zesty jalapeños and green chilies surrounded by our crispy tortilla chips

BASKET O' RINGS

$8.00

Hand cut onions lightly battered and deep fried

CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

A generous portion of crinkle cut fries covered in white cheese dip and melted monterey and cheddar cheese

SHRIMP SKEWERS

$10.00

Cinco Fundido

$8.00

Soup & Salad

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.00+

HOUSE MADE CHILI

$4.00+

PUB SALAD

$5.50+

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

DINNER SIDE SALAD

$5.50

WARM GRAIN BOWL

$12.00

COBB SALAD

$12.50

SIDE CAESER SALAD

$5.50

Wraps & Quesadillas

CORNER CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00

A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit

THE TURKEY WRAP

$12.50

A warm tortilla packed with smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, with ranch on the side. Served with crispy french fries or fresh fruit

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.50

A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$10.00

Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

STEAK QUESADILLA

$12.00

Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$11.00

JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

FISH TACOS

$11.50

CINCO TACOS

$13.00

Burgers

THE "KING"

$12.50

Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

BLEU CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

"The King" jacked up with crumbled bleu cheese served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

THE SHROOM AND SWISS

$13.00

Our chargrilled burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese and served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

THE SMOKEHOUSE

$13.50

Grilled your way burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and onion straws

THE JALAPENO CHEDDAR

$13.50

Spicy burger grilled up with lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, melted cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, and onion straws

THE BLACK BEAN BURGER

$11.00

Our house made veggie burger, made with black beans, whole grains, and seasonings! Made with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard or mayo

THE PUB MELT

$12.50

Our chargrilled burger topped with sautéed onions, provolone cheese, served on marble rye

Sandwiches

CORNER CLUB

$12.00

Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

FRENCH DIP

$12.00

Thinly sliced roast beef grilled up with provolone cheese on a white hoagie roll served with au jus

REAL PIT BBQ SANDWICH

$12.00

This is the real deal! We slow cook and pull our butts off to make this masterpiece. Do you want some slaw on that? Served with our house made BBQ sauce

BLADE'S ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$12.50

Thinly sliced roast beef covered with hot pepper cheese, grilled onions and house made horseradish sauce on a toasted hoagie roll

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$11.00

Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap

BLT

$9.00

Hickory smoked bacon, crispy lettuce and tomato with mayo served on toasted white bread

BUFFALO CHICKEN STEAMERS

$11.50

Three steamed mini buffalo chicken steamers topped with provolone cheese, pickles and a side of ranch

CP STEAMERS

$11.50

Three hot and steamy mini cheeseburgers topped with caramelized onions, and pickles

FRENCH DIP STEAMERS

$12.00

Three steamed mini trench dip steamers served with a side of au jus

NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN

$14.00

A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!

HOT STEAMED DELI SANDWICH

$13.00

A specialty of the Corner Pub, build your own masterpiece!

BIG VEGGIE SANDWICH

$11.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Cheese (Just Sandwich)

$4.00

CUBAN SANDWICH

$13.50Out of stock

HOT CHICKEN BISCUITS

$15.00Out of stock

BBQ Steamers

$11.00

Baskets

FISH AND CHIPS

$12.50

Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce

CATFISH BASKET

$12.50

American raised, hand breaded, and fried to perfection with tartar sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard

HOT CHICKEN CHUNKS

$11.50

It's hot, no kiddin'! Fresh chunks of chicken marinated in spicy seasonings, and deep fried. Served with our house made ranch

Meat 'n Three

MEAT 'N 2

$11.00

MEAT 'N 3

$12.00

4 VEGGIE PLATE

$10.00

Meat 'N 1

$10.00

Entrees

POP'S RIBEYE

$23.00

Hand carved from the loin, premium ribeye seasoned and grilled the way you like it

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS

$15.00

Fresh cut chicken on four buttery biscuits grilled or fried, served with white pepper gravy

STEAK AND BISCUITS

$16.00

Tender marinated medallions of steak on four buttery biscuits, served with a side of au jus

THE COMMODORE

$19.00

A fresh salmon fillet chargrilled and glazed with our special orange szechaun sauce

BULLEIT BOURBON GLAZED KABOBS

$16.00+

Polynesian Chicken

$16.00

PORK CHOP

$17.00

Desserts

PUB BROWNIE

$6.50

Fudge brownie served warm with ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate syrup! Best one in town!

TOFFEE BLONDIE

$6.00

A thick Tollhouse cookie served warm with chocolate, white chocolate and toffee pieces throughout! Topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and caramel syrup!

BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.50

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Crispy Fries

$3.00

Fries No Seasoning

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$3.50

Tator Tots

$3.00

Cheese Tots

$3.50

Broccoli And Cheese

$3.00

Broccoli No Cheese

$3.00

Macaroni And Cheese

$3.00

Mash Potato Plain

$3.00

Mash Potato Gravy

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Baked Potato Loaded

$3.50

Cream Corn

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

White Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Turnip Greens

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Fried Squash

$3.00

Onion Rings Side

$3.00

Sliced Tomato

$3.00

Sweet potato fries

$2.50

Kids Menu

Logan's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Haylee's Corn Dog Nuggets

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Catfish Basket

$5.00

Draft Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Bearded Iris Homestyle

$6.50

Black & Tan

$5.50

Black Abbey The Rose

$5.50

Black Abbey TN IPA

$5.50

Blue Moon Draft

$4.50

Brooklyn Bel Air Sour

$5.50

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Cigar City Maduro Brown

$5.00

Coors Light Draft

$4.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$5.50

Fat Bottom Teddy Loves Pilsner

$5.50

Guinness

$5.00

Hap & Harry's Lager

$5.00

Harpoon UFO White

$6.00

Jackelope Bearwalker

$5.00

All day happy hour

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Draft

$6.50

Luckey 1

$6.50

Mich Ultra Draft

$4.00

Mill Creek Juicy

$6.00

Mill Creek Lil Darlin

$5.50

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$5.00

Music City Light

$4.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger American Haze

$5.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Seasonal

$5.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Shiner Pecan Porter

$4.50

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$5.25

Sweetwater 420

$5.50

Tailgate Orange Wheat

$5.50

Tailgate Peanut Butter Stout

$5.50

Terrapin Moo Hoo Stout

$5.50

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

$6.50

Yazoo Dos Perros Draft

$5.00

Yazoo Gerst

$5.00

Yazoo Pale Ale Draft

$5.00

Yuengling Draft

$4.50

Yuengling flight

$3.00

Bottle Beer

Bevy

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$3.75

Bud Light Next

$4.00

Bud Select

$3.75

Budweiser BTL

$3.75

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light BTL

$3.75

Corona BTL

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Domestic Bucket

$16.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Guiness CAN

$4.50

Hap & Harry Bucket

$20.00

Hap & Harry Dogwood

$5.00

Hap & Harry's

$5.50

Heineken 0.0 BTL

$4.75

Heineken BTL

$4.75

High Noon Mango

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

I Believe in Smashville

$3.50Out of stock

Import/ Craft Bucket

$20.00

Laganitas IPA BTL

$3.00

Little Harpeth Chicken Scratch

$5.50

Little Harpeth Sneaky Goat

$5.50

Mich Light BTL

$3.75

Michelob Ultra BTL

$3.75

Mill Creek Seltzer

$4.50

Miller High Life (7oz)

$2.00

Miller Highlife

$3.00

Millerlite BTL

$3.75

Modelo Bottle

$5.00

Montucky Cold Snack 16oz

$6.00

Narraganset

$4.00

Omission Golden Ale(gluten free)

$6.00

Omission Pale (Gluten Free)

$6.00

PBR

$3.50

Ranch Water

$5.00

Rhinegeist

$5.00

Scofflaw Tropical Wheat

$5.25

Sierra Nevada Pale

$5.00

Stau Musial Lager Can

$6.00

Stella

$4.75

Stiegel Grapefruit

$6.50

Sweetwater Blue

$5.00

TBW blonde ale

$6.00

Tiny Bomb

$5.00

Topo Chico Ranch Water

$5.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$5.00

Truly Berry

$4.00

Truly Bucket

$23.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Truly/ Twisted Tea Bucket

$23.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

TBW Hippies & Cowboys

$5.00

Wine

Alamos Malbec

$12.00

Alamos Malbec BTL

$48.00

Alverdi BTL

$32.00

Alverdi PG

$8.00

Beringer White Zinfandel

$6.50

Berringer BTL

$23.00

Champagne

$7.00

Champagne BTL

$28.00

Cherry Blossom PN

$8.00

Cherry Blossom PN BTL

$32.00

Christopher Michael BTL

$36.00

Christopher Micheal

$9.00

Cs Substance Cab

$11.00

CS Substasnce Cab BTL

$44.00

Father's Watch

$12.00+

Fathers Watch BTL

$52.00

Gerberas Rose

$8.00

Gerberas Rose BTL

$32.00

Grounded Cab BTL

$52.00

Grounded Cabernet

$13.00

Honey & Hive Reisling

$8.00+

House Cab

$6.50

House Cab Bottle

$26.00

House Chard

$6.50

House Merlot

$6.50

House PG

$6.50

House pinot noir

$6.50

House Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Kung Fu Girl BTL

$32.00

MacMurray State

$10.00+

MacMurray State PN BTL

$40.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Petit Petit Syrah

$10.00

Petit Petit Syrah BTL

$40.00

Raeburn Chard

$10.00+

Raeburn Chard BTL

$40.00

Red Diamond Merlot

$8.00

Red Diamond Merlot BTL

$32.00

Southern Belle Red Blend

$8.00+

Sunday Funday BTL

$40.00

Sunday Funday Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

The Critic Cabernet

$10.00+

The Dreaming Tree

$10.00+

The Loop BTL

$32.00

The Loop Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Yulupa Chard

$8.00+

Yulupa Chard BTL

$32.00

Zenato PG

$10.00+

Zenato PG BTL

$40.00

Natural Origins Rose

$7.00

Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$8.00

Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$15.00+

Backbone Prime Whiskey

$10.00

Bardstown Ferrand

$28.00

Bardstown Fusion

$8.50+

Bardstown Prisoner

$26.00

Basil Hayden 10 Year

$9.50+

Belle Meade Bourbon

$9.50

Belle Meade Bourbon - XO

$12.00

Bib & Tucker

$13.00

Blade & Bow

$8.50

Blanton's

$15.00+

Blood Oath

$25.00

Blood Oath Pact 8

$27.00

Buffalo Chip

$8.50+

Buffalo Trace

$7.50+

Bulleit

$8.50+

Bulleit Rye

$9.00+

Calumet 12yr

$13.00

Calumet Farms 8Yr

$12.00

Chattanooga Bourbon 91

$8.50

Chattanooga Cask

$10.50

Cinnamon Toast Punch!! Whiskey

$6.00

Company Maple Finished

$12.00

Coopers Craft

$8.50+

Coopers Reserve

$10.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

Cutty Sark

$12.00

Davidson Reserve 4 Grain

$12.00+

Davidson Reserve Rye

$13.00+

Davidson Reserve Small Batch

$11.00+

Davidson Reserve Sour Mash CP

$10.00+

Davidson Reserve Wheated

$10.50

EH Taylor Single Barrel (Copy)

$11.00+

EH Taylor Small Batch

$11.00+

Elijah Craig SB

$10.00

Famous Grouse Scotch

$12.00

Four Gate

$36.00+

Gentleman Jack

$8.50+

George Dickel 12

$7.50+

George Dickel 8 Black

$7.00+

George Dickel Bottle in Bond

$8.50+

George Dickel Rye

$7.50+

George Dickel Select

$10.50+

Ha'Penny

$7.00

Happy Hour Whiskey

$5.00

Heavens Door Bourbon

$8.75

Heavens Door DBL Barrel

$10.00

Henry McKenna 10 Yr BIB

$11.50

High West Campfire

$13.00

High West Rendesvous Rye

$10.00

Highwest American Praire Borurbon

$7.50

Highwest Double Rye

$7.50

Highwest Midwinter's Dram

$19.00

Ingram

$17.00

Jack 27 Gold

$17.50+

Jack Apple

$8.00+

Jack Black

$7.50+

Jack Daniel's Bonded

$10.00

Jack Daniels 10yr

$19.00

Jack Fire

$8.00+

Jack Honey

$8.00+

Jack Rye

$7.00+

Jack Sinatra

$29.00+

Jack Single Barrel

$14.00+

Jack Single Barrell Barrel Proof

$14.00+

James Ownby

$9.00

Jameson

$7.00+

Jameson Black Barrel

$8.25

Jameson Cold Brew

$7.00+

Jameson IPA Caskmates

$7.00+

Jameson Stout Caskmates

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$7.50+

Knob Creek

$10.00

Larceny Barrell Proof

$7.50+

Leiper's Fork

$15.00

Lichter's Sour Mash

$11.00

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Michter's Rye

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.50+

Nelson Bros Classic

$8.50

Nelson GreenBrier TN

$8.00+

New Riff

$10.50

New Riff Rye

$11.00+

Nicholson 1843

$7.00+

Nicholson Reserve

$7.50+

Noble Oak Bourbon

$8.00

Noble Oak Rye

$8.50

OB Copper Tongue

$24.00

OB Fable & Folly 14Yr

$27.00

OH Ingram

$19.00+

OH Ingram Flagship

$17.50

Old Dominick

$9.50

Old Forester 100

$8.00+

Old Forester 1897

$12.00+

Old Forester 86

$7.50+

Old Forester Statesman

$14.00+

Old Hickory Bourbon

$9.00

Old Hickory Rye

$10.00

Ole Smokey Blackberry

$8.00+

Ole Smokey Blue Flame Moonshine

$9.00+

Ole Smokey Mango Habanero

$8.00+

Ole Smokey Peanut Butter

$8.00

Ole Smokey Salted Caramel

$8.00+

Pardi Batch 112

$13.00

Peerless Rye

$20.00

Proper 12

$7.50

Rabbit Hole Heigold

$13.00

Ram's Point

$7.00+

Ruttenhouse Rye

$7.00+

Sam Houston 15Yr

$27.00

Sazerac Rye

$8.00

Seagrans 7

$7.50

Sexton

$7.00+

Skrewball Whiskey

$7.00+

St. Georges Baller Single Malt

$11.00

Stagg Jr

$13.00

Stolen Rock & Rye

$6.00

Stolen Smoked

$6.00

Stranahans

$15.00

Templeton Rye

$8.00

Tn Legend Salted Caramel

$7.50+

Very Old St. Nick 8 Yr Rye

$27.00

W.L. Reserve

$9.00+

W.L. Weller Full Proof

$15.00+

WELL Benchmark

$7.00+

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$9.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$7.50+

Wild Turkey 81

$7.50

Wilderness Trail Rye

$11.00

Wilderness Trail Small Batch

$12.00+

Wilderness Trail Sweet Mash

$9.00+

Willet 4Yr Rye

$13.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$14.00+

Woodford Reserve Rye

$9.50+

Wyoming

$8.50

Yellowstone Ltd Edition 21

$21.00

Bird Dog Honey

$6.50

Vodka

Absolut

$7.50+

WELL Pickers Vodka

$7.00+

Pickers Blueberry

$7.50+

Pickers Pineapple

$7.50+

Pickers Orange

$7.50+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Ghost

$7.50+

Titos

$7.50+

Smirnoff Peach

$7.50+

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.50+

Firefly

$7.50+

Happy Hour Vodka

$5.00

Happy Hour Vodka DBL

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$7.50+

Absolut Lime

$7.50+

Absolut Mandarin

$7.50+

Absolut Vanilla

$7.50+

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00+

Hangar 1

$7.50

Smirnoff Citrus

$7.00

Three Olives Berry

$7.00

Monkey in Paradise

$8.00

HOUSE VODKA Retail

$10.00

HOUSE RUM Retail

$10.00

Ketel One peach and Orange Blossom

$6.00

Ketel One cucumber and Mint

$6.00

Ketel One Grapefruit and Rose

$6.00

Frozen Head

$6.00+

Pink whitney

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.50+