Bars & Lounges
Local Taco Sylvan Park
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Local Taco is a neighborhood taco shop where fresh ingredients and creative energy bring friends and neighbors together for good times.
Location
4501 Murphy Road, Nashville, TN 37209
