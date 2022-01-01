Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Local Taco Sylvan Park

review star

No reviews yet

4501 Murphy Road

Nashville, TN 37209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Signature Queso

$3.50

Guacamole

$5.00

Salsa Roja

$2.50

Salsa Verde

$2.50

The Trio

$8.00

The Cuatro

$9.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cup

$3.75

Local Bowls

Smoked Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$8.00

Steak Bowl

$10.00

Brisket Bowl

$9.00

Veggie Bowl

$8.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

Steak Quesadilla

$9.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.50

Salads

Chopped Salad

$7.50

Cocinero Salad

$7.50

Tacos

Alabama White Taco

$3.00

Avocado Taco

$3.00

Blackened Grouper Taco

$3.00

Crossroads Carnita Taco

$3.00

El Carnicero Taco

$3.00

Fried Grouper Taco

$3.00

Ground Beef Taco

$3.00

Korean BBQ Taco

$3.00

Local Brisket Taco

$3.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco

$3.00

Pitmaster Taco

$3.00

Southern Fried Taco

$3.00

Spicy Baja Shrimp Taco

$3.00

Taco Combo

$8.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.00

The Kid Taco

$3.50

Sides

Mexi-tots

$3.00

Black Beans

$2.00

Borracho Beans

$2.00

Mexican Rice

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Seasonal Fruit

$3.00

Street Corn

$3.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$3.00

Burritos

Brisket

$11.99

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Pork

$8.99

N/A Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Tropical Green Tea

$2.00

Jarritos Mexican Soda

$2.95

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Acqua Panna

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Sidral Apple Soda

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Taco is a neighborhood taco shop where fresh ingredients and creative energy bring friends and neighbors together for good times.

Website

Location

4501 Murphy Road, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

Gallery
Local Taco image
Local Taco image
Local Taco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Edley's BBQ - Edley's Sylvan Park
orange star4.5 • 483
4500 Murphy Rd Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,498
4013 Charlotte Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Tin Cup Coffee - White Bridge - 95 White Bridge Rd Ste 108
orange starNo Reviews
95 White Bridge Rd Ste 108 Nashville, TN 37205
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Nashville_Hillsboro Village
orange star4.1 • 755
1800 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212
View restaurantnext
The Row Kitchen and Pub
orange starNo Reviews
110 Lyle Ave Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chauhan Ale And Masala House - 123 12Th Ave North
orange starNo Reviews
123 12Th Ave North Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston