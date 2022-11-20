Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Pastaria

2,647 Reviews

$$

8 City Blvd

Nashville, TN 37209

Popular Items

Risotto Balls
Canestri Cacio e Pepe
Shaved Kale

Appetizers

Risotto Balls

Risotto Balls

$13.25

mozzarella, grana padano, herb aioli, marinara

Beets

Beets

$13.50

Maple miso ricotta, pistachios, citrus vinaigrette, horseradish, za'atar

Boquerones

Boquerones

$8.24

with olive oil, oregano

Crispy Duck Leg

$21.00

guanciale confit duck leg, butter lettuce, chili crunch, pickled saskatoon berries, herbs, housemade mustard vinaigrette

Crispy Potatoes

Crispy Potatoes

$13.00

house creamy Italian dressing, Pastaria BBQ powder, chili, pecorino

Hummus

Hummus

$14.00

olive oil, za'atar, housemade sesame bread

Olive Tapenade

Olive Tapenade

$5.50

with capers, onion anchovy, house bread

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$9.95

with olive oil, citrus, chili, herbs

Broccolini

$12.95

Garlic, lemon, chamomile

Salads

Pastaria favorites, served made to order, and ready to be enjoyed!
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$11.95+

with chickpeas, green olives, pistachio, pepperoni, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, and pecorino.

Shaved Kale

Shaved Kale

$10.95+

with creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, and breadcrumbs

Citrus Salad

Citrus Salad

$12.50

orange, green olives, red onion, tarragon, olive oil

The Greener Root

The Greener Root

$19.00

Nashville mixed greens, pea tendrils, ricotta salata, herbs, Benton's ham, pepita buckthorn berry vinaigrette

Entrees

Pastaria "Chicken Parm"

Pastaria "Chicken Parm"

$29.00

chitarra, crispy chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, oregano, grana padano, chili

Market Fish Entree

Market Fish Entree

$30.00

Fennel peperonata, olive caper compound butter, charred radicchio

Organic Pastas

Pastaria favorites, served made to order & ready to be enjoyed!
Canestri Cacio e Pepe

Canestri Cacio e Pepe

$23.95

with pecorino, grana padano, and black pepper.

Chitarra Aglio e Olio

Chitarra Aglio e Olio

$21.95

with olive oil, garlic, chili, and grana padano.

Chitarra al Pomodoro

Chitarra al Pomodoro

$22.25

with tomatoes, garlic, basil, and grana padano.

Lamb Ragu

Lamb Ragu

$26.95

ground lamb, calabrian chili, garlic, oregano, red wine braise, whipped ricotta

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$26.95

bolognese, tomato, mascarpone, mozzarella *note-no substitutions on this item

Strozzapreti

Strozzapreti

$25.95

with “Pastaria Bolognese" sauce and grana padano. Served made to order & ready to be enjoyed!

Pistachio Ravioli

Pistachio Ravioli

$23.95

lemon, brown butter, mint, grana padano

Garganelli Pork Ragu

Garganelli Pork Ragu

$26.25

braised pork, mushrooms, citrus, pecorino

Granchio

$25.95

Alabama crab, tomato, garlic, thai chili, grana broth, Old Bay bread crumbs

Pizza

Pastaria favorites, served made to order & ready to be enjoyed!
Fennel Sausage

Fennel Sausage

$21.50

tomato, fennel garlic sausage, fontina, red onion, giardiniera

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$22.95

tomato, mozzarella, jalapeño, pineapple, house made Canadian bacon

Margherita

Margherita

$20.95

with tomato, mozzarella, and basil.

Marinara

Marinara

$20.95

with tomato, olive oil, garlic, oregano, basil.

Nduja

Nduja

$23.95

tomato, mozzarella, garlic, oregano, honey *contains pork

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$22.95

with pepperoni, fontina, and tomato

Roman

Roman

$22.95

tomato, garlic, bacon, mozzarella, pecorino, chili

The Allan

The Allan

$23.95

with tomato, mozzarella, mushroom, Benton's country ham, oregano, and grana padano.

The Meatball

The Meatball

$23.95

Beef/Nduja meatballs, garlic, red onion, pepperoncini, basil, fontina *contains pork

Mushroom

Mushroom

$21.95

Foraged mushrooms, fontina, yuzu, balsamic, tomato

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.55

Nutella Fudge Cake

Cannolis

Cannolis

$12.30

2 per order - seasonal toppings

Kid's Menu

Pastaria favorites, served made to order & ready to be enjoyed!

Butter Noodles

$10.00

Served made to order & ready to be enjoyed!

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Served made to order & ready to be enjoyed!

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$10.00

Served made to order & ready to be enjoyed!

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$10.00

Served made to order & ready to be enjoyed!

Wine ToGo

Scarpetta Frico Rosso 750mL Bottle

Please note: you must be 21+ to order and pick up alcoholic beverages!

Scarpetta Frico Bianco 750mL Bottle

$25.00

Please note: you must be 21+ to order and pick up alcoholic beverages!

Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco (8.5 oz can)

$9.00

Provisions

Stock up on these Pastaria pantry staples!
Fresh Pasta

Fresh Pasta

$6.99

1 lb containers, made fresh in house!

Housemade Sauce

Housemade Sauce

Pastaria's classic housemade sauces. Choice of Pomodoro (vegetarian), Bolognese, or Lamb Ragu

Freshly Grated Cheese

Freshly Grated Cheese

$7.00

No pasta dish is complete without the finishing touch of freshly grated Italian cheese. Choice of Grana Padano and Pecorino

Pastaria Olive Oil

Pastaria Olive Oil

$12.95

16.5 fl oz bottle

Flour

$1.45+

Choice of 1 lb or 3 lb bag

Instant Dried Yeast

$3.50

4 oz container

Jar Red Pepper Sauce

$9.95

ToGo Order Options

Silverware

Enjoying your meal on the go? Add complimentary silverware packs to dine anywhere with ease!

Bread

Need something to help wipe your plate clean? Add a complimentary side of bread, oil, and cheese to your order! One piece per entree included!

Chef Craft opened the second location of his casual Italian concept, Pastaria, in Nashville, Tennessee in September of 2017. Part of the West End's oneC1TY development project, Craft describes the restaurant as “town hall” style of dining - a lively atmosphere where all are welcome. Other décor elements include a pasta window to watch handmade pastas being rolled and extruded, lighthearted, large-scale vintage photos adorning walls in the sleek bar, classic retail gelato display of seasonal, rotating flavors, a large sculptural centerpiece that is both stunning and functional, and a bocce ball court and live music stage adjacent to its sprawling patio and private dining rooms. Like in St. Louis, the menu celebrates tradition while Executive Chef Zane Dearien also showcases seasonal ingredients in unique specials each week.

Pastaria image
Pastaria image
Pastaria image
Pastaria image

