Smith & Lentz Brewing Company imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Smith & Lentz Brewing Company

341 Reviews

$

903 MAIN ST

Nashville, TN 37206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pie
Caesar Salad
Cheese Pie

Pizza

Red Pie

Red Pie

$21.00

crushed tomato with lots of garlic, oregano, and chili flake finished with really great olive oil

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$24.00

crushed tomato with fresh and shredded mozzarella, dried oregano, parmesan cheese, and really good olive oil

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$28.00

crushed tomato with fresh and shredded mozzarella absolutely covered with pepperoni, finished with hot honey and dried oregano

White Pie

White Pie

$26.00

olive oil base with lots of garlic and oregano, fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, ricotta, black pepper, and herbs finished with really great olive oil

Spicy Marg

Spicy Marg

$26.00

crushed tomato with garlic, spicy calabrian chili sauce, fresh mozz, basil

Mushroom Pie

Mushroom Pie

$28.00

Wood oven roasted mushrooms, garlic, mushroom cream, thyme

Supreme Pie

Supreme Pie

$29.00

tomato, garlic, oregano, mozz, pepperoni, house made sausage, soppressata, olives, red onion

Bianco Pie

Bianco Pie

$25.00

garlic, mozzarella, red onion, rosemary, pistachio, alpine cheese, olive oil

Not Pizza

Warm chocolate chip cookie
Olives

Olives

$7.00

cerignola and castelvetrano olives marinated in lemon, garlic, olive oil, herbs, and chili flake

Goat Cheese Toast

Goat Cheese Toast

$11.00

toasted sourdough, satsuma jam, whipped goat cheese

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$9.00

smith and lentz sourdough toasted with garlic butter, served with tomato sauce

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

local little gems, black garlic caesar*, garlic breadcrumbs, shaved parmesan *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$13.00

local kale, tahini dressing, apples, raisins, pecorino, pumpkin seeds

Marinated Anchovies

$8.00

marinated anchovies, fennel and green tomato relish, sourdough bread crisps

Cookie x 1

Cookie x 1

$3.00

brown butter chocolate chip cookie made with all organic whole wheat flours from Carolina Ground, studded with Olive & Sinclair 75% Chocolate

Dessert

Cookie x 1

Cookie x 1

$3.00

brown butter chocolate chip cookie made with all organic whole wheat flours from Carolina Ground, studded with Olive & Sinclair 75% Chocolate

Olive & Sinclair Chocolate Ice Cream

$7.00

Olive & Sinclair 75% Dark Chocolate Ice Cream (6oz.)

Crema Coffee Ice Cream with Miso Caramel Swirl

$7.00

Crema Coffee Roasters Tres Banderas coffee ice cream with a miso-caramel swirl (6oz.)

Ricotta Ice Cream with Satsuma Swirl

$7.00

Lioni Ricotta ice cream with local satsuma orange jam swirl (6oz.)

Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$7.00

Salted caramel ice cream (6oz.)

Satsuma Sorbet

$7.00

Local satsuma orange sorbet (vegan, 6oz.)

ADD ONS

Ranch

Ranch

$2.00
Side Hot Honey

Side Hot Honey

$2.00
Tomato Sauce

Tomato Sauce

$2.00
Anchovies

Anchovies

$8.00

Side Chili Puree

$3.00

Side of Butter

$1.00

Side Parm To Go

$0.25

Side Chili Flakes To Go

$0.25

Crowlers (750ML)

Big Night CROWLER

Big Night CROWLER

$9.00

DH'd with Hop Head Farms Zuper Saazer and Blanc for a lemony and herbal crisp delight

Cider CROWLER

Cider CROWLER

$9.00
Happy Hearts Club Czech Pils CROWLER

Happy Hearts Club Czech Pils CROWLER

$9.00Out of stock

Balance of bohemian malt, Czech lager yeast and Hop Head Farms' Michigan Saaz

Kellerbier CROWLER

Kellerbier CROWLER

$9.00Out of stock

Soft, Fresh, Herbal, Citrus.

Kolsch CROWLER

Kolsch CROWLER

$9.00

Classically smooth, clean, crisp and balanced example of the style.

Little Hearts Czech Pilsner Crowler

Little Hearts Czech Pilsner Crowler

$9.00

10° Czech style pilz with Hop Head Farms Zuper Saazer. Lemony, herbal, crisp, but rich malt flavor.

Love That 4U West Coast IPA CROWLER

$9.00

CItra & Mosaic 6.5%

Mariachi Static Helles Lager CROWLER

Mariachi Static Helles Lager CROWLER

$9.00

Clean, smooth pils malt and subtle hops.

Mosaic IPA CROWLER

Mosaic IPA CROWLER

$9.00

A west coast style of IPA aggressively hopped with Mosaic. This is a very unique, highly sought after hop varietal which is reminiscent of blueberry, grapefruit, and pine.

Modern Style Kolsch Crowler

Modern Style Kolsch Crowler

$9.00

Collaboration with Southern Grist, dry-hopped with Simcoe and Amarillo.

Pizza Palace Pilsner CROWLER

Pizza Palace Pilsner CROWLER

$9.00Out of stock

Pilsner dry hopped with Citra hops. It is soft, citrusy with a clean, subtle tropical fruitiness.

Thank U, Next Pils CROWLER

Thank U, Next Pils CROWLER

$9.00

4.9% DH'd with German Ariana

Turn out the Lights Dark Czech Lager CROWLER

Turn out the Lights Dark Czech Lager CROWLER

$9.00

Dark Czech Lager. Toffee, Dark Fruits.

Vienna Lager CROWLER

Vienna Lager CROWLER

$9.00

Rich Malt Complexity and Balanced Hops

Mikal's Last Ziti CROWLER

Mikal's Last Ziti CROWLER

$9.00

DH'd with Amarillo and Comet. Mister Mikal Mercado’s final brew with us!

Hipster Children Pils CROWLER

Hipster Children Pils CROWLER

$9.00

A DH'd pilsner with plenty of mosaic.

4 Packs

German Pils 4 Pack

German Pils 4 Pack

$14.00

Light, crisp, dry - a classic German style Pils!

Big Zoinks West Coast IPA 4 pack

$16.00

Columbus Cryo, Simcoe, Citra, Mosaic

Pizza Palace Pilsner 4 Pack

Pizza Palace Pilsner 4 Pack

$14.00

Pilsner dry hopped with Citra hops. It is soft, citrusy with a clean, subtle tropical fruitiness.

The Crunch Pilsner 4 pack

The Crunch Pilsner 4 pack

$14.00

DH'd with Nelson Sauvin & Simcoe

Dog Nation IPA 4 Pack

Dog Nation IPA 4 Pack

$16.00

Cases

German Pils Case

German Pils Case

$68.00

Snappy, Lemony, Dry - A classic!

Oktoberfest Case

$80.00Out of stock

To Go Keg 1/6

$125.00

Merch

Pizza Cat Pocket T

Pizza Cat Pocket T

$30.00

Pocket T-Shirt with the CAT

White/Green Logo T-Shirt

White/Green Logo T-Shirt

$25.00
White/Charcoal Logo Tee

White/Charcoal Logo Tee

$25.00

Gray/Green Logo Tee

$25.00
Black Skeleton Tee

Black Skeleton Tee

$25.00
Pink Skeleton Tee

Pink Skeleton Tee

$25.00
Pizza Palace T-shirt

Pizza Palace T-shirt

$25.00

NO PING PONG!

Hat

Hat

$25.00

HELLES HAT, HELL YEAH.

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

1 sticker, 1 dollar. Simple.

Stein

Stein

$15.00
20oz Logo Glass

20oz Logo Glass

$12.00
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$11.00

To Go Wine (MUST be accompanied with a food purchase)

Brand Weissburgunder 1L BOTTLE

Brand Weissburgunder 1L BOTTLE

$45.00

WINE PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY FOOD! (Pfalz, Germany) Pinot Blanc. Zingy citrus and green apple crusher. You're going to love it!

Beurer In Der Luft BOTTLE

Beurer In Der Luft BOTTLE

$36.00Out of stock

WINE PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY FOOD! (Württemberg, Germany) Riesling, Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer. Dry! Lemon lime and peach. Give me a shot!

Lewandowski Rose Cuvee Zero BOTTLE

Lewandowski Rose Cuvee Zero BOTTLE

$47.00

WINE PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY FOOD! (CA, US) Touriga Nacional, Souzão, Tinta Roriz. Blood orange, savory, yet tropical. Juicy, but and immaculately thirst quenching.

Barry Family Cellars Pet Gnat BOTTLE

Barry Family Cellars Pet Gnat BOTTLE

$47.00

WINE PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY FOOD! (NY, US) Cayuga. Green apple, lemon zest, honeysuckle. Tiny, agriculturally driven from the Finger Lakes.

Field Recording Pet Nat Rose BOTTLE

Field Recording Pet Nat Rose BOTTLE

$43.00

WINE PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY FOOD! (CA, US) Cab Franc. Ripe strawberry, herby and a tinge of mint. Energetic bubbles.

Furlani Su Lie Alpino Rosato Frizzante BOTTLE

Furlani Su Lie Alpino Rosato Frizzante BOTTLE

$46.00

FOOD PURCHASE MUST ACCOMPANY TO GO WINE! (Trentino-Alto-Adige, Italy) Pinot Nero. Strawberry rhubarb, grapefruit. Tiny, pleasing bubbles.

Via Revolucionaria Criola Grande BOTTLE

Via Revolucionaria Criola Grande BOTTLE

$34.00Out of stock

WINE PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY FOOD! (Mendoza, Argentina) Criolla grande. Super light and bright tart red fruits. Patio pounder.

Las Jaras Glou Glou BOTTLE

Las Jaras Glou Glou BOTTLE

$47.00Out of stock

(Mendocino, US) Zinfandel, Carignan, Petite Sirah, Et al. Fresh, forest fruits. "Happy boozy ecstasy."

Christian Venier Le Clos des Carteries BOTTLE

Christian Venier Le Clos des Carteries BOTTLE

$50.00Out of stock

(Loire Valley, France) Gamay, Pinot Noir. Juicy strawberry, pomegranate, rose. Robust flavor, yet light and jumpy.

Alfredo Maestro el Marciano BOTTLE

Alfredo Maestro el Marciano BOTTLE

$47.00Out of stock

WINE PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY FOOD! (Madrid, Spain) Garnacha. Dried dark fruit with good acidity, slight spice. Bold, dry and quirky.

Denny Bini Lambrusco

Denny Bini Lambrusco

$46.00

MUST be accompanied with a food purchase. Sweet-sour berries with satiating dry finish. The ultimate pizza party bubbly!

La Boutanche Trollinger 1L BOTTLE

$50.00

Lapierre Morgon Bottle

$60.00

*Must order with food. ID will be checked when picking up. Light & rich cherry acidity. Some serious, fun, seriously fun juice

C'an Verdura Supernova Blanc BOTTLE

$49.00

Must be accompanied by a food purchase! ID checked at pickup. Spanish Moll grapes. Citrus, floral, fuzzy peach and island rock salt.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our pies are handcrafted with love and will rotate as the season's change & our inspirations are energized. One size serves all, they are about 16" and meant to share (or not, no judgment).

Location

903 MAIN ST, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

Gallery
Smith & Lentz Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pastaria
orange star4.4 • 2,647
8 City Blvd Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
orange starNo Reviews
811 Gallatin Avenue Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
925 Gallatin ave suite 101 Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
The Lucky Duck Lounge - 2512 Gallatin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2518 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
East Nashville Beer Works - - Trinity Taproom
orange star4.6 • 237
320 East Trinity Lane Nashville, TN 37207
View restaurantnext
Tennessee Brew Works - TO GO
orange star4.7 • 660
809 Ewing Ave Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston