Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza
Smith & Lentz Brewing Company
341 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Our pies are handcrafted with love and will rotate as the season's change & our inspirations are energized. One size serves all, they are about 16" and meant to share (or not, no judgment).
903 MAIN ST, Nashville, TN 37206
