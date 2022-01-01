Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nashville brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Nashville restaurants
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Nashville

TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Traditional Wings$15.99
1 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Small Garlic Knockers$10.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
8" Veggie Pizza$14.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms.
More about TailGate Brewery
Fat Bottom Brewing image

 

Fat Bottom Brewing

800 44th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Fried Brussels with onion and blistered tomatoes in a Balsamic reduction topped with Feta.
Fat Bottom Burger$15.00
1/2 pound of our signature Ruby Red Ale Fresh ground Beef, seasoning and Spices house mix with LTO and house Chips.
Kentucky Mule$10.00
Four Roses Bourbon, Lemon and Ginger Beer
More about Fat Bottom Brewing
TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Garlic Knockers$10.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
Large Garlic Knockers$14.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
Southwestern Salad$13.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, taco seasoned chicken, corn and black bean salsa, cheddar Monterey cheese blend, red onion, tortilla chips and avocado
More about TailGate Brewery
Smith & Lentz Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS

Smith & Lentz Brewing Company

903 MAIN ST, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
White Pie$24.00
olive oil base with lots of garlic and oregano, fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, ricotta, black pepper, and herbs finished with really great olive oil
Red Pie$20.00
crushed tomato with lots of garlic, oregano, and chili flake finished with really great olive oil
Cheese Pie$22.00
crushed tomato with fresh and shredded mozzarella, dried oregano, parmesan cheese, and really good olive oil
More about Smith & Lentz Brewing Company
Tennessee Brew Works image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tennessee Brew Works

809 Ewing Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Salad$10.99
kale + smoked & marinated beets + goat cheese.
Add grilled or hot chicken (additional charge).
Five Beer Burger$16.99
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. Black Hawk Farm beef + Extra Easy bun + white cheddar + Southern Wit comeback sauce + Basil Ryeman ketchup + Pietown Porter onions + Cutaway pickles
Springer Mt. Wings$13.99
pickled wings + Asian style hot sauce +
State Park Blonde ranch
More about Tennessee Brew Works
East Nashville Beer Works image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN

East Nashville Beer Works

320 East Trinity Lane, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Sausage Pizza$14.00
Red sauce base, BE-Hive garlic cheese and seitan Italian sausage crumbles.
Italian Pizza$13.00
Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, and banana peppers.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.00
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken strips, red onions, goat cheese, drizzled with ranch.
More about East Nashville Beer Works
TailGate Brewery image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Garlic Knockers$14.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
Large Traditional Wings$15.99
1 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Small Garlic Knockers$10.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
More about TailGate Brewery
The Vic image

 

The Vic

2518 Gallatin Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Vic

