Nashville brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Nashville
More about TailGate Brewery
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|Popular items
|Large Traditional Wings
|$15.99
1 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
|Small Garlic Knockers
|$10.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
|8" Veggie Pizza
|$14.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms.
More about Fat Bottom Brewing
Fat Bottom Brewing
800 44th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
Fried Brussels with onion and blistered tomatoes in a Balsamic reduction topped with Feta.
|Fat Bottom Burger
|$15.00
1/2 pound of our signature Ruby Red Ale Fresh ground Beef, seasoning and Spices house mix with LTO and house Chips.
|Kentucky Mule
|$10.00
Four Roses Bourbon, Lemon and Ginger Beer
TailGate Brewery
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|Small Garlic Knockers
|$10.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
|Large Garlic Knockers
|$14.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
|Southwestern Salad
|$13.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, taco seasoned chicken, corn and black bean salsa, cheddar Monterey cheese blend, red onion, tortilla chips and avocado
More about Smith & Lentz Brewing Company
PIZZA • SALADS
Smith & Lentz Brewing Company
903 MAIN ST, Nashville
|Popular items
|White Pie
|$24.00
olive oil base with lots of garlic and oregano, fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, ricotta, black pepper, and herbs finished with really great olive oil
|Red Pie
|$20.00
crushed tomato with lots of garlic, oregano, and chili flake finished with really great olive oil
|Cheese Pie
|$22.00
crushed tomato with fresh and shredded mozzarella, dried oregano, parmesan cheese, and really good olive oil
More about Tennessee Brew Works
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tennessee Brew Works
809 Ewing Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$10.99
kale + smoked & marinated beets + goat cheese.
Add grilled or hot chicken (additional charge).
|Five Beer Burger
|$16.99
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. Black Hawk Farm beef + Extra Easy bun + white cheddar + Southern Wit comeback sauce + Basil Ryeman ketchup + Pietown Porter onions + Cutaway pickles
|Springer Mt. Wings
|$13.99
pickled wings + Asian style hot sauce +
State Park Blonde ranch
More about East Nashville Beer Works
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN
East Nashville Beer Works
320 East Trinity Lane, Nashville
|Popular items
|Vegan Sausage Pizza
|$14.00
Red sauce base, BE-Hive garlic cheese and seitan Italian sausage crumbles.
|Italian Pizza
|$13.00
Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, and banana peppers.
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$13.00
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken strips, red onions, goat cheese, drizzled with ranch.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Large Garlic Knockers
|$14.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
|Large Traditional Wings
|$15.99
1 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
|Small Garlic Knockers
|$10.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.