Brewpubs & Breweries
East Nashville Beer Works - Trinity Taproom
237 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
East Nashville Beer Works is a small brewery and taproom based in East Nashville. 20+ beers on tap, delicious full food menu, house made pizza/salads/apps. ENBW is known for brewing award winning beer, food menu, and taproom space that is next-level family and dog friendly, thanks in no small part to our expansive outdoor beer garden and patio space. We also have a full offering of wine, cider, kombucha, mead and plenty of non-alc choices as well. Visit us on social media @eastnashbeer, or come check us out in person. Beer is Community!
320 East Trinity Lane, Nashville, TN 37207
