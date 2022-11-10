Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

East Nashville Beer Works - Trinity Taproom

237 Reviews

$$

320 East Trinity Lane

Nashville, TN 37207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Classic Cheese Pizza

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken strips, red onions, goat cheese, drizzled with ranch.

Classic Cheese Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Simple pie with our house made red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Fresca Veggie Pizza

Fresca Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Olive oil base, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, red onions, basil, house-made pesto, basil.

Greek Pizza

$11.00

Red sauce base, feta and mozzarella cheeses, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, and red onions.

Italian Pizza

Italian Pizza

$14.00

Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, and banana peppers.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Red sauce base, sliced fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, topped with basil.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, and seasoned pepperoni medallions.

Perfect Pig Pizza

Perfect Pig Pizza

$14.00

BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, red onions, BBQ sauce drizzle.

Sriracha Chicken Pizza

Sriracha Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken strips, jalapeños, red onions, goat cheese, drizzled with sriracha.

Vegan Buff Chicken Pizza

Vegan Buff Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Buffalo sauce base, BE-Hive cheese, BE-Hive buffalo tossed soy curls, red onions, vegan ranch drizzle.

Vegan Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Red sauce base, topped with BE-Hive vegan garlic cheese.

Vegan Italian Pizza

Vegan Italian Pizza

$15.00

Red sauce base, BE-Hive garlic cheese, seitan pepperoni, seitan Italian sausage crumbles, and banana peppers.

Vegan Olde World Pizza

Vegan Olde World Pizza

$11.00

No Cheese, red sauce base, mushrooms, tomatoes, banana peppers, red onions, jalapenos, basil, and spring mix. (Add BE-Hive Vegan Cheese for +$3)

Vegan Pepperoni Pizza

Vegan Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Red sauce base, topped with BE-Hive garlic cheese and seitan pepperoni.

Vegan Sausage Pizza

Vegan Sausage Pizza

$14.00

Red sauce base, BE-Hive garlic cheese and seitan Italian sausage crumbles.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, topped with spring mix.

White Pizza

White Pizza

$14.00

Olive oil base, creamy burrata cheese, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, topped with arugula, drizzled with honey.

Apps

Goldfish

Goldfish

$1.50
Hummus and Pita

Hummus and Pita

$8.00

House made hummus and oven toasted pita bread. With Kalamata olives and feta.

Salsa Verde

$5.00

Tomatillos, jalapeño peppers, garlic, limes, and cilantro blended together in a delicious salsa, served with corn tortilla chips

Toasted Cheesy Bread

Toasted Cheesy Bread

$12.00

A hearty portion of toasted bread loaded with garlic sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese and feta. Served with our house made pizza sauce.

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, red onions, apples, walnuts and goat cheese.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, Kalamata olives, red onions, diced tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Arugula, goat cheese, dried fruit, red onion, and sunflower seeds.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Spring mix, buffalo chicken strips, onions, tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella.

Buy a Round for the Kitchen

Buy a Round for the Kitchen

$6.00

Show some love and buy the kitchen a round!

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

East Nashville Beer Works is a small brewery and taproom based in East Nashville. 20+ beers on tap, delicious full food menu, house made pizza/salads/apps. ENBW is known for brewing award winning beer, food menu, and taproom space that is next-level family and dog friendly, thanks in no small part to our expansive outdoor beer garden and patio space. We also have a full offering of wine, cider, kombucha, mead and plenty of non-alc choices as well. Visit us on social media @eastnashbeer, or come check us out in person. Beer is Community!

Website

Location

320 East Trinity Lane, Nashville, TN 37207

Directions

Gallery
East Nashville Beer Works image
East Nashville Beer Works image
East Nashville Beer Works image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Lucky Duck Lounge - 2512 Gallatin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2518 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
orange starNo Reviews
811 Gallatin Avenue Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Smith & Lentz Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 341
903 MAIN ST Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Tennessee Brew Works - TO GO
orange star4.7 • 660
809 Ewing Ave Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Tailgate Brewery - Music Row
orange starNo Reviews
1538 Demonbreun Street Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Fat Bottom Brewing
orange star4.3 • 706
800 44th Ave N Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston