Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Lucky Duck Lounge 2512 Gallatin Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2518 Gallatin Ave

Nashville, TN 37206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Snacks

Party Mix

$4.00

Basket of Bacon

$13.00

Old Fashion Jiffy Pop served with

Bacon and Pimento Cheese

$8.00

3 varieties of cheese balls served with Smoked Cheddar, Bacon and Chive White Cheddar, Rosemary and Garlic Cheddar Nashville hot.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.00

Grande Baked Potato

$8.00Out of stock

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$11.00

House Baked Bavarian breadsticks served with house made Beer Cheese and our signature Spicy beer mustard,

Wings

$15.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Flatbreads

Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Pepperoni

$13.00

Sausage

$13.00

Meatlovers

$14.00

Veggie

$15.00

Hawaiian

$14.00

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$15.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Beer Brat

$7.00

BLT

$10.00

Bologna

$10.00

Formula One

$8.00

Specials

Bologna and MCL

$12.00Out of stock

MCL & Jamo Monday

$6.00Out of stock

Canned Cocktails

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Long Drink Zero

$6.00

Long Drink Cranberry

$6.00

Buckets

Domestic

$16.00

MCL

$15.00

Import

$20.00

Red

Educated Guess

$9.00

Matua PN

$8.00

Sea Sun

$8.00

Pessimist

$8.00

Saturday Night Red

$8.00

White

CSM Chard

$8.00

Villa Maria SB

$8.00

Conndrum Blend

$8.00

Matua Rose

$8.00

Sparkling

Wycliff

$6.00

Shakers

The Vic Drop

$45.00

A strawberry and basil infused twist on the lemon drop

Habanero Paloma

$45.00

A spicy take on a classic. Freshly muddled habanero, grapefruit, simple syrup, and lime. Yum!

Lavender Gimlet

$45.00

A sweet, herbal, and refreshing take on a classic gimlet. Made with Vido vodka, lavender syrup, and lime. Delicious and beautifully colored!

Emma's 86'ed

$45.00

A brunch inspired cocktail for the books! Deep Eddy lemon, elderflower liqueur, basil, a touch of strawberry rhubarb fruitiness, topped with bubbles and black pepper to round it all out. Boozy and refreshing.

New York Sour

$45.00

Pecan Old Fashion

$45.00

Margarita

$45.00

White Wine Sangria

$45.00

Shaker

$39.00

Shaker Deposit

$39.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Mixers

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

SF Redbull

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Blueberry Redbull

$4.00

Tropical Redbull

$4.00

Stuff

Vic vido cont

$39.00

Sticker

$3.00

The Duck Shirt S

$25.00

The Duck Shirt M

$25.00

The Duck Shirt L

$25.00

The Duck Shirt XL

$25.00

The Duck Shirt XXL

$25.00

Ducked Up Shirt S

$25.00

Ducked Up Shirt M

$25.00

Ducked Up Shirt L

$25.00

Ducked Up Shirt XL

$25.00Out of stock

Ducked Up Shirt XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Quack Off Shirt S

$25.00

Quack Off Shirt M

$25.00

Quack Off Shirt L

$25.00

Quack Off Shirt XL

$25.00

Quack Off Shirt XXL

$25.00

Feeling Lucky

$3.00

Ducked Up

$3.00

Angry Duck

$3.00

Duck A Duck

$3.00

LDL

$3.00

Fishbowl

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2518 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

