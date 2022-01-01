Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges
Nomzilla!
342 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
15% gratuity automatically added to all orders over $100
Location
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville, TN 37206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill
No Reviews
112 S. 11th St. Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurant
The Lucky Duck Lounge - 2512 Gallatin Ave
No Reviews
2518 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurant