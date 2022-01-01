Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Nomzilla!

342 Reviews

$$

1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A

Nashville, TN 37206

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Crunchy Shrimp
Stir Fry

Small Plates

Beef Bao

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Teriyaki, Vietnamese, Korean, or Nomferno

Crispy Brussels

$9.00

Gochujang, bonito flakes

Edamame

$6.00

Sea salt, salt and pepper, garlic lime, or spicy

Fried Calamari

$10.50

Kimchi mayo

Hot Chicken Bao

$9.00

Two steamed bao buns, nomferno fried chicken, pickled red onions, greens, kewpie mayo

Hot Tofu

$7.00

Fried tofu tossed in nomferno spices

Kung Pow Bao

$9.00

Two steamed bao buns, Sichuan-style sweet and spicy chicken or tofu, spiralized carrots, greens, kewpie mayo

Miso

$4.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Starter House Salad

$5.00

Sesame ginger dressing

Shrimp Tempura

$5.00

Pork Gyoza

$9.00

Vegetable Gyoza

$9.00

Entrees

Fried Rice

$10.50

Wok fried rice, egg, peas, carrots, onions

Jajangmyeon

$12.75

Stir fried udon noodles, sweet black bean sauce, mushrooms, mixed vegetables

Kimchi Ramen

$15.00

Tonkotsu broth, bulgogi pork, onion, mushrooms, kimchi, soy marinated egg.

Thet's Noodles

$10.50

Brothless garlic soy ramen noodles, mushroom, onion

Tofu Miso Ramen

$13.00

Miso broth, tofu, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoot, soy marinated egg. (Vegan on request)

Udon

$12.00

Vegan mushroom broth, mushroom, mixed vegetables

Stir Fry

$10.50

Mixed vegetables, steamed rice, choice of teriyaki, spicy Korean, sweet and spicy, bulgogi sauce

Rice Bowls

Chirashi

$27.00

Chefs choice sashimi on steamed rice

Poke

$17.00

Hawaiian fish salad, avocado, seaweed salad, choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail. Sushi rice or greens

Spicy Pork Bowl

$13.00

Spicy bulgogi pork, kimchi, steamed rice

Unagidon

$22.00

Kabayaki eel, eel sauce, cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad on sushi rice

Omakase Chef's Choice

Shinguru

$19.00

A meal for one. House salad, miso, and chef's choice roll

Kappuru

$38.00

A meal for two. Two house salads, two misos, and two chef's choice rolls

Moriawase

$25.00

A chef's roll and nigiri

Classic Maki

Alaska

$9.50

Salmon, avocado, cucumber

California

$8.00

Krab, avocado, cucumber

Crunchy Shrimp

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy mayo and tempura crunchies

Philadelphia

$10.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Rainbow

$14.50

Tuna, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail, avocado over California roll

Salmon Skin

$9.00Out of stock

Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, avocado topped with eel sauce and bonito flakes

Spicy Tuna Cucumber

$8.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber

Spider

$13.75Out of stock

(5 piece) Fried soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, scallions, greens, cucumber, wasabi aioli, eel sauce

Vegetarian Rolls

Crunchy Cabbage

$9.00

Tofu, scallion, tempura napa cabbage, gochujang, ponzu

Futomaki

$10.50

(5 piece) Asparagus, carrot, seaweed salad, greens, cucumber, tamago, pickled red onion

The Freggie

$11.00

Carrot and cucumber roll topped with strawberry, mango, and avocado

The Vegan

$14.00

Tofu, asparagus, avocado, beets, carrots, topped with sesame ginger dressing, bruleed avocado, and micro greens

Specialty Maki

Aloha Roll

$15.50

Salmon, yellowtail, avocado, scallions, yuzu aioli over a spicy tuna roll

Baker Twins

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber topped with crab salad, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Corona Roll

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, cilantro topped with crab salad, spicy mayo, lime juice, and serrano peppers

Dancing Eel

$15.00

Eel, avocado, eel sauce, wasabi aioli over a California roll

Dragon Roll

$12.50

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, topped with salmon, avocado, eel sauce, wasabi aioli

Fire Breathing Roll

$13.50

Your choice of tuna, tofu, or fried chicken with mango and cucumber, topped with fire breathing sauce and crispy onions

Hot Popper

$10.00

(5 piece) Smoked salmon, tempura fried serrano, cream cheese topped with fire breathing sauce

Katana

$14.50

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab salad, cream cheese, asparagus topped with salmon, tuna, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

King Cobra

$16.50

Salmon, shrimp, spicy mayo, sriracha, black tobiko over an Alaska roll

Nashvegas

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, bacon, and tempura crunchies

One Night In Bangkok

$17.00

Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado topped with yellowtail, ponzu, sambal, and mango pico de gallo

Panko Crusted Salmon

$12.00

Panko breaded and fried with salmon, cream cheese, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallions

Red Eye

$13.00

(5 piece) Soy paper, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, and gochujang

Sandy's Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab salad, cucumber topped with yellowtail, avocado, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and black tobiko

Sexy Roll

$16.00

Yellowtail, spicy crab salad, cucumber, cilantro topped with tuna, ponzu, and serrano peppers

The Nomferno Roll

$10.00

Nomferno fried chicken, pickled onions, cucumber, spicy ranch

Tuna Tako

$12.50

(5 piece) Tuna, spicy octopus, cucumber, avocado, greens, masago, and ponzu

Ubercali

$10.50

Crab salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crispy onions over a California roll

Volcano Roll

$13.00

Chefs choice broiled fish, bonito flakes, spicy mayo, wasabi aioli, eel sauce over a California roll

Sides & Sauces

Rice

$2.00

Kimchi

$4.00

Sushi Sauces

Kid Chicken Teriyaki

$7.00

Kid Ramen

$6.00

Tonkotsu broth, ramen noodles

Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri

$4.50

Crab Salad Nigiri

$4.00

Crab Stick Nigiri

$4.00

Eel Nigiri

$9.00

Masago Nigiri

$5.50

Octopus Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Scallop Nigiri

$8.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Spicy Scallop Nigiri

$8.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$7.00

Tamago Nigiri

$5.00

Tuna Nigiri

$8.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$9.00

Sashimi

Eel Sashimi

$10.00

Octopus Sashimi

$8.00

Salmon Sashimi

$9.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$8.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$9.00

Tamago Sashimi

$6.00

Tuna Sashimi

$9.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$10.00

Avocado Sashimi

$4.00

Hosomaki

Avocado Maki

$6.00

Cucumber Maki

$5.00

Eel Maki

$9.00

Salmon Maki

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Maki

$9.00

Tuna Maki

$9.00

Yellowtail-Scallion Maki

$10.00

Tomago Maki

$7.00

Desserts

Passion Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Beer

Lucky Buddha

$4.00Out of stock

Kirin

$4.00

Wicked Weed Burst Sour

$5.00Out of stock

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Sake

Hakatsuru Sayuri (Nigori)

$19.00Out of stock

Shirakawago (Nigori)

$20.00Out of stock

One Ten Red

$18.00Out of stock

Tyku Coconut (Nigori)

$26.00Out of stock

Proper Sake Diplomat

$16.00

Proper Sake Diplomat Unfiltered

$16.00Out of stock

Sho Chiku Bai (Nigori)

$13.00Out of stock

Wine

Moko Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00Out of stock

Los Monteros Cava

$35.00Out of stock

Underwood Pinot Noir

$35.00Out of stock

Old Pearl Cabernet

$35.00Out of stock

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
