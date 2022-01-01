Greenwood restaurants you'll love
SUSHI
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville
|Popular items
|Crunchy Shrimp
|$8.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy mayo and tempura crunchies
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Pork or vegetable, spicy gyoza sauce
|Crunchy Cabbage
|$8.00
Tofu, scallion, tempura napa cabbage, gochujang, ponzu
Hearts
914 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|The "Godmother"
|$12.00
Brioche bun, mayo, Godmother chili, tomato jam, folded eggs, bacon.
|Spiced Cauliflower
|$13.50
Ancient grains, pinenuts, shallot, chili, pomegranate, goats curd.
|Smashed Avo Toast
|$11.00
Goats curd, heirloom radish, preserved lemon, Ornette seed loaf
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Yellow Cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, tomato, roasted garlic aioli
|Milkshake
|$5.00
Our hand-spun milkshakes, made the old fashioned way. Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.
|Stroganoff Burger
|$11.00
mushroom stroganoff bechamel, sour cream, caramelized onions, swiss cheese