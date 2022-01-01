Hillsboro West End restaurants you'll love

Hillsboro West End restaurants
Toast

Hillsboro West End's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Hillsboro West End restaurants

Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
French Truck Coffee$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
Southern BLT$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
More about Ruby Sunshine
Bongo Belmont image

 

Bongo Belmont

2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, grilled onions and green peppers with chipotle cream cheese and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with hash, sour cream and house made salsa
Breakfast Bagel$5.00
Your choice of bagel with 2 scrambled eggs and your choice of cheddar or provolone cheese
Egg McBongo$3.00
A fried egg with cheddar jack cheese on an English muffin
More about Bongo Belmont
Fido image

 

Fido

1812 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Local Latte$4.75
Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso & Milk
Pete's Breakfast$12.00
two eggs scrambled with tomatillo salsa, Monterey Jack + cheddar cheese, your choice of chorizo, local sausage, OR veggies sausage, served with hash browns, salsa, sour cream + flour tortillas
Milkbone$4.75
Honey, Vanilla, Espresso & Milk
More about Fido
Brown's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Brown's Diner

2102 blair blvd, Nashville

Avg 4 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$4.50
Side of Fries
Double Cheeseburger$10.50
More about Brown's Diner
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1819 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (221 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Restaurant banner

 

Greenery Co

1705 21st Avenue South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cauli Soup$5.00
Cauli soup with chili cauliflower florets
More about Greenery Co

