Brown's Diner Brown's Diner

242 Reviews

$

2102 blair blvd

Nashville, TN 37212

Apps

Basket Fries

$4.50

8 oz fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Basket of Fries wiht chili, cheese, onion

Hush Puppies

$6.00

5 home made pups with comeback sauce

Wings Buffalo

$13.00

Wings Dry

$13.00

Wings Plain

$13.00

Frito Pie Bag

$4.00

Basket FRIES EXTRA CRISPY

$3.50

Loaded Nachos

$11.00Out of stock

Loaded Nachos w/ Pork

$14.00Out of stock

Chips w/ Queso

$7.00Out of stock

Cheese Sticks

$6.50

Chicken Tender Salad

$8.00

Soup/Salad

LG Chili

$7.50

bowl of chili

SM Chili

$6.50

LG Soup

$7.50

SM Soup

$6.50

SM White Chili

$6.50

LG White Chili

$7.50

Entree - Burgers

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Original Nashville Burger

Hamburger

$8.50

Pattie Melt

$10.00

double smash pattie on Rye

Double Pattie Melt

$12.00

AND FRIES

$3.00

Double Hamburger

$10.25

Double Cheeseburger

$10.50

AND FRIES EXTRA CRISPY

$3.00

Breakfast Burger

$9.00

Impossible Cheeseburger

$10.00

Impossible Hamburger

$9.50

kids tenders

$6.00

desert

$5.50

JR Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.25

JR Hamburger & Fries

$7.00

Burger Week hamburger FF

$7.00

Burger Week Cheeseburger FF

$7.00

Chicken Burger

$10.00

Chili Cheeseburger

$11.00

Bacon Blue Cheeseburger

$12.00

Entree - Sandwich

Cod Fish

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Smoked Turkey

$7.00

New Chicken Sand

$9.00

AND FRIES

$3.00

BBQ sand

$6.00

AND FRIES EXTRA CRISPY

$3.00

French Dip

$8.00

Buffalo CHicken & Fries Special

$10.00

Catfish Sandwich

$10.00

BLT on White

$8.00

BLT on Rye

$8.00

Brown's Club

$9.00

Brown's Club w/ Veggie Beef Soup

$14.00

Ham Sandwich

$7.00

Dinner

Catfish Dinner

$14.00

New Fried Chicken Dinner

$12.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

New Fried Cod

$13.00

Entree - Hot Dogs

BIG BOWL Chili Cheese dog

$9.50

dog with bowl of chili

Hot Dog

$5.50

dog with chili, onion, cheese, mustard

Slaw Dog

$6.50

Chili Dog

$6.50

2 CHili Dogs & Fries

$12.00

Side

French Fries

$4.50

Side of Fries

Slaw

$3.00

Slaw

Grilled Onions

$1.50

Chips

$2.00

Frito Pie Bag

$4.00

All Day Breakfast

Breakfast Platter

$10.00

2 eggs, meat hashbrowns, bread

Pancakes

$6.00

2 large pancakes

Breakfast Biscuit

$5.50

egg and cheese biscuit wiht choice of meat

Chicken Biscuit

$6.00

Fried chicken buscuit

Biscuit basket

$8.00

4 buscuits jelly and butter

Biscuit and Gravey

$4.00

biscuit and Gravey

Eggs

$1.00

Bacon

$3.50

2 pices of bacon

Sage Sausage

$2.50

Smoked Sausage

$3.00

Bolonga

$3.50

Biscuit

$2.50

Gravey

$2.00

Pancakes

$3.00

HashBrown

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Dessert

Bar

$5.00

Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Vanilla Cake

$6.00

Pumpkin Cake

$6.00

Toasted Pound Cake

$6.00

Texas Sheet Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheese Cake Bites

$6.00

Cheesecake Reece's

$6.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.00

Lemon Bar

$6.00

Choc Square

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Square

$6.00

Apple Donut Cake

$6.00

Bacon Birthday Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Caramel Cake

$7.00

NA Bev

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonaid

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ice Coffee

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Liquid Death Flavored

$3.00

Draft Beer

DFT Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Pitcher

$11.00

Happy Pitcher

Happy DFT Budweiser

Bottled Beer

Amstel LT

$5.00

Black Abbey IPA

$6.00

Blake's Flannel Mouth

$6.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud 50

$4.00

Bud LT

$4.00

Bud Seltzer

$6.00

Bud Zero

$4.00

Busch Lt

$4.00

Busch NA

$4.00

Coors LT

$4.00

Del Ray

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Lil Darling

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller LT

$4.00

Odoul's

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Smirnoff ICE

$5.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.50

Z Free Beer

Apparel

T-Shirt

$20.00

Legacy Hat

$20.00

Visor

$15.00

Photo shoot

$300.00

check markCasual
check markDivey
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Original Nashville Burger!

Location

2102 blair blvd, Nashville, TN 37212

Directions

Brown's Diner image
Brown's Diner image
Brown's Diner image

