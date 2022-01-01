proper bagel
No reviews yet
2011 Belmont Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37212
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
proper breakfast
new yorker
farm egg, applewood bacon or sausage, yellow american cheese & ketchup.
gouda & egg
farm egg, applewood bacon or sausage, smoked gouda cheese & spicy maple ketchup.
garlic rosemary cream cheese & egg
farm egg, applewood bacon, roasted garlic & rosemary cream cheese.
avocado & egg
farm egg, avocado, plain cream cheese, arugula & house-made tomato jam.
the breakfast "sangwich"
farm egg, grilled mortadella, american cheese, hashbrowns, ketchup or spicy mustard.
leo
scrambled farm eggs, sautéed chopped nova & onions with scallion dill cream cheese.
pesto & egg
farm egg, pesto, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese.
bagels with custom cream cheese
plain cream cheese
scallion dill cream cheese
roasted garlic and rosemary cream cheese
fresh veggie cream cheese
lavender honey cream cheese
blueberry pie cream cheese
strawberry shortcake cream cheese
cookie dough cream cheese
jalapeño bacon cream cheese
dill pickle cream cheese
lox cream cheese with capers & onions
capers & onions are already mixed in. they can't be removed!
vegan scallion cream cheese
vegan cinnamon hazelnut cream cheese
birthday cake cream cheese
walnut raisin cream cheese
pumpkin pie cream cheese
fish sandwiches
nova
*CLASSIC LOX SANDWICH* hand sliced smoked fish flown in from brooklyn, n.y. with scallion dill cream cheese, capers, red onion, & tomato. comes with house pickles. sandwich only, not offered as open-faced, or deconstructed.
pastrami nova
*CLASSIC LOX SANDWICH* hand sliced smoked fish flown in from brooklyn, n.y. with scallion dill cream cheese, capers, red onion, & tomato. comes with house pickles. sandwich only, not offered as open-faced, or deconstructed.
belly lox (extremely salty)
*CLASSIC LOX SANDWICH* hand sliced smoked fish flown in from brooklyn, n.y. with scallion dill cream cheese, capers, red onion, & tomato. comes with house pickles. sandwich only, not offered as open-faced, or deconstructed.
whitefish piece
filleted whitefish piece - flown in from brooklyn, n.y. with scallion dill cream cheese, capers, red onion, & tomato. comes with house pickles. sandwich only, not offered as open-faced, or deconstructed
butters & jams
toasts
smashed avocado
fresh smashed avocado, arugula, seared tomato & pickled radish.
tuna melt
tuna salad, house-made pickled relish, seared tomato, muenster cheese & fresh basil oil.
smoked salmon toast
fresh smashed avocado, pickled onion, pickled radish and topped with hand-sliced nova scotia salmon.
proper lunch
reuben
corned beef, house-made caraway sauerkraut, swill cheese & russian dressing.
rachel
pastrami, house-made caraway sauerkraut, swill cheese & russian dressing.
pesto chicken melt
herbed chicken with house pesto, avocado, arugula, muenster cheese & mayo.
smoked turkey blta
house-smoked turkey, cherrywood bacon, seared tomato, avocado with balsamic drizzle & mayo.
smoked turkey & brie cheese
house-smoked turkey, stone ground honey mustard, arugula, granny smith apples & brie cheese.
veggie burger
house-made vegan veggie burger with avocado, tomato jam & arugula.
fresh mozzarella
fresh mozzarella, house-made olive tapenade, tomato, arugula, balsamic drizzle & basil oil.
grilled cheese
inside out bagel w/ melted swiss, cheddar, & muenster cheese
proper salad sandwiches
classic tuna salad
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
chunky chicken salad
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
waldorf chicken salad
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
classic egg salad
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
whitefish salad
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
baked salmon salad
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
bleu cheese chicken salad
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
veggie tuna salad
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
vegan black bean hummus
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
deli & market by the pound
1/2lb classic tuna
by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
1lb classic tuna
by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
1/2lb veggie tuna
carrots, celery, radish
1lb veggie tuna
carrots, celery, radish
1lb chunky chicken
chicken salad with celery. by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
1/2lb chunky chicken
chicken salad with celery. by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
1/2lb waldorf chicken
chicken salad with grapes, walnuts, raisins, and celery. by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
1lb waldorf chicken
chicken salad with grapes, walnuts, raisins, and celery. by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
1/2lb bleu cheese chicken
bleu cheese, cranberries, mustard seed
1lb bleu cheese chicken
bleu cheese, cranberries, mustard seed
1/2lb egg salad
by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
1lb egg salad
by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
1/2lb whitefish salad
by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
1lb whitefish salad
by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
1/2lb baked salmon salad
by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
1lb baked salmon salad
by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
small penne pasta
penne pasta, sundried tomato, basil, artichoke hearts, asiago cheese. by the pound in a container.
large penne pasta
penne pasta, sundried tomato, basil, artichoke hearts, asiago cheese. by the pound in a container.
small israeli
cucumber, onion, tomato, parsley.
large israeli
cucumber, onion, tomato, parsley.
small vegan spicy veggies
onions, bell peppers, carrots. by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
large vegan spicy veggies
onions, bell peppers, carrots. by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
small kale salad
kale, apples, craberries, almonds, honey balsamic dressing.
large kale salad
kale, apples, craberries, almonds, honey balsamic dressing.
small watermelon
watermelon, red onion, feta, mint, balsamic glaze
large watermelon
watermelon, red onion, feta, mint, balsamic glaze
1/2lb beets
bleu cheese walnuts chives
1lb beets
bleu cheese walnuts chives
1/2lb potato salad
mayo dill mustard seeds
1lb potato salad
mayo dill mustard seed
small tortellini salad
tortellini, corn, pickled onion, bell peppers, feta
Large Tortellini Salad
1/2lb house olives
marinated
1lb house olives
marinated
1/2lb black bean hummus
black beans, kalamata olives
1lb vegan black bean hummus
black beans, kalamata olives
cream cheese by the pound - no bagels included
1/2 plain cream cheese
1 lb plain cream cheese
1/2 scallion dill
1 lb scallion dill
1/2 fresh veggie
1 lb fresh veggie
1/2 roasted garlic and rosemary
1 lb roasted garlic and rosemary
1/2 lox cream cheese with capers
1 lb lox cream cheese with capers
1/2 jalapeño bacon
1 lb jalapeño bacon
1/2 dill pickle
1 lb dill pickle
1/2 lavender honey
1 lb lavender honey
1/2 strawberry shortcake
1 lb strawberry shortcake
1/2 cookie dough
1 lb cookie dough
1/2 birthday cake cream cheese
1 lb birthday cake cream cheese
1/2 walnut raisin cream cheese
1 lb walnut raisin cream cheese
1/2 pumpkin pie cream cheese
1 lb pumpkin pie cream cheese
1/2 lb vegan scallion
1 lb vegan scallion
1/2 lb vegan cinnamon and hazelnut
1 lb vegan cinnamon and hazelnut
hand sliced smoked salmon by the pound
1/4 lb nova scotia salmon
flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order
1/2 lb nova scotia salmon
flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order
1 lb nova scotia salmon
flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order
1/4 lb pastrami nova
flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order
1/2 lb pastrami nova
flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order
1 lb pastrami nova
flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order
1/4 lb belly lox (extremely salty)
flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order
1/2 lb belly lox (extremely salty)
flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order
1 lb belly lox (extremely salty)
flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order
1/4 lb whitefish
flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-filleted to order
1/2 lb whitefish
flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-filleted to order
1 lb whitefish
flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-filleted to order
bagels by the dozen
soup & green salads
matzah ball soup
cup is served with one matzo ball. bowl is served with two matzo balls.
caprese salad
fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato, kalamata olive, avocado, basil oil & balsamic drizzle.
cobb salad
arugula, bacon, turkey, avocado, egg, bermuda onion, tomato & balsamic dressing on the side.
greek salad w/ balsamic chicken
balsamic-glazed chicken breast, arugula, pickled onion, seared tomato, feta, kalamata olives, banana peppers & balsamic dressing on the side.
bagel chips
pastries
s'mores bar
s'mores bar with chocolate ganache, pretzel crust & house-made marshmallow.
hazelnut & chocolate ganache crumb square
hazelnut & chocolate ganache crumb square.
cinnamon crumb muffin
cinnamon chip coffee cake crumb muffin
chocolate fudge baked donut (GF)
gluten-free chocolate fudge baked donut with sprinkles.
chocolate chip sour cream cake
sold by the slice.
rainbow marzipan bar
3 layer rainbow marzipan bar (contains almond)
raspberry hibiscus poptart
strawberry poptart
pumpkin bread
sold by the slice
cinnamon ruggalah
chocolate ruggalah
chocolate whoopie pie
chocolate whoopie pie
raspberry ruggalah
lemon "pumpkin shaped" cookie
sides
side of avocado
side of eggs
side of house-made vegan sausage
side of capers
side of pickle slaw
side of tomato
side of onion
side of english cucumber
side of lemon
3 slices
side of tomato jam
side of strawberry butter
side of peanut butter
side of butter 2oz
pickle spear
crema coffee drinks - no decaf offered
12 oz drip coffee
no decaf offered
16 oz iced coffee
we HIGHLY suggest not adding mocha or caramel to iced coffee as it does not break down well!
12 oz hot latte
prepared with a double-shot of espresso
8 oz hot latte
prepared with double-shot of espresso
16 oz iced latte
prepared with a double-shot of espresso
8 oz cappuccino
prepared with double-shot of espresso
12 oz cappuccino
prepared with a double-shot of espresso
12 oz hot americano
double-shot of espresso over hot water
double shot of espresso
double-shot of espresso
crema coffee box
serves 10 people (8oz cups). comes with cups, creamers, sugars & stirrers
cortado
espresso mixed with steamed milk
steamer
specialty drinks
proper hot chocolate (12oz)
served with house-made marshmallow, 12oz. (contains dairy // cannot substitute milk)
dark & dirty (12oz)
house-made hot chocolate with a double-shot of espresso, 12oz. (contains dairy // cannot substitute milk)
hot pumpkin spiced oat milk latte
house-made pumpkin spiced latte with oat milk - no milk substitutions
proper cold drinks
fresh-squeezed lemonade
iced unsweetened black tea
arnold palmer
half unsweet tea, half lemonade
house-made chocolate milk
16oz
whole milk
16oz
dr. browns soda
canned coke
fiji water
san pellegrino (flavored)
san pelligrino (not flavored)
walker brothers ginger kombucha
cold-pressed Peruvian ginger root combines with our signature blend of black, green, and jasmine teas in this craft kombucha to create a subtly spicy flavor, with a mildly sweet, yet tart, finish
walker brothers jasmine blueberry
fresh, organic blueberries intertwine with jasmine tea and a touch of lemon to reveal notes of fresh jam, white grape, and tart berry in this craft kombucha.
canada dry ginger ale
culture pop (lemon lime)
culture pop (strawberry rhubarb)
proper brunch package
weekend brunch special (package)
a perfect brunch, just add champagne! brunch includes: • 1 dozen assorted bagels • 1/2 pound hand sliced smoked salmon • 1/2 pound scallion dill cc • 1/2 pound plain cc • 1/2 pound classic egg salad • 1 pound israeli salad • 1/2 pound whitefish salad • 1 quart of fresh orange juice • tomato / capers / onions
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
family owned / authentic new york style bagel eatery & market / old school bagel making since 1977
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37212