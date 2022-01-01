Restaurant header imageView gallery

proper bagel

2011 Belmont Boulevard

Nashville, TN 37212

Popular Items

new yorker
plain cream cheese

proper breakfast

new yorker

$8.00

farm egg, applewood bacon or sausage, yellow american cheese & ketchup.

gouda & egg

$10.25

farm egg, applewood bacon or sausage, smoked gouda cheese & spicy maple ketchup.

garlic rosemary cream cheese & egg

$9.50

farm egg, applewood bacon, roasted garlic & rosemary cream cheese.

avocado & egg

$11.00

farm egg, avocado, plain cream cheese, arugula & house-made tomato jam.

the breakfast "sangwich"

$11.25

farm egg, grilled mortadella, american cheese, hashbrowns, ketchup or spicy mustard.

leo

$11.25

scrambled farm eggs, sautéed chopped nova & onions with scallion dill cream cheese.

pesto & egg

$11.00

farm egg, pesto, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese.

bagels with custom cream cheese

plain cream cheese

$3.75

scallion dill cream cheese

$4.75

roasted garlic and rosemary cream cheese

$5.00

fresh veggie cream cheese

$4.75

lavender honey cream cheese

$4.75

blueberry pie cream cheese

$4.75

strawberry shortcake cream cheese

$4.75

cookie dough cream cheese

$5.00

jalapeño bacon cream cheese

$5.25

dill pickle cream cheese

$4.75

lox cream cheese with capers & onions

$5.75

capers & onions are already mixed in. they can't be removed!

vegan scallion cream cheese

$6.75

vegan cinnamon hazelnut cream cheese

$6.75

birthday cake cream cheese

$5.00

walnut raisin cream cheese

$5.75

pumpkin pie cream cheese

$5.75

fish sandwiches

nova

$15.50

*CLASSIC LOX SANDWICH* hand sliced smoked fish flown in from brooklyn, n.y. with scallion dill cream cheese, capers, red onion, & tomato. comes with house pickles. sandwich only, not offered as open-faced, or deconstructed.

pastrami nova

$15.50

*CLASSIC LOX SANDWICH* hand sliced smoked fish flown in from brooklyn, n.y. with scallion dill cream cheese, capers, red onion, & tomato. comes with house pickles. sandwich only, not offered as open-faced, or deconstructed.

belly lox (extremely salty)

$15.50

*CLASSIC LOX SANDWICH* hand sliced smoked fish flown in from brooklyn, n.y. with scallion dill cream cheese, capers, red onion, & tomato. comes with house pickles. sandwich only, not offered as open-faced, or deconstructed.

whitefish piece

$15.50

filleted whitefish piece - flown in from brooklyn, n.y. with scallion dill cream cheese, capers, red onion, & tomato. comes with house pickles. sandwich only, not offered as open-faced, or deconstructed

butters & jams

plain butter

$3.75

fresh strawberry butter

$4.00

mixed berry jam

$3.75

avocado bagel

$4.50

peanut butter

$4.00

cinnamon sugar butter

$4.00

toasts

smashed avocado

$12.50

fresh smashed avocado, arugula, seared tomato & pickled radish.

tuna melt

$13.25

tuna salad, house-made pickled relish, seared tomato, muenster cheese & fresh basil oil.

smoked salmon toast

$15.50

fresh smashed avocado, pickled onion, pickled radish and topped with hand-sliced nova scotia salmon.

proper lunch

reuben

$8.50

corned beef, house-made caraway sauerkraut, swill cheese & russian dressing.

rachel

$12.50

pastrami, house-made caraway sauerkraut, swill cheese & russian dressing.

pesto chicken melt

$13.00

herbed chicken with house pesto, avocado, arugula, muenster cheese & mayo.

smoked turkey blta

$13.00

house-smoked turkey, cherrywood bacon, seared tomato, avocado with balsamic drizzle & mayo.

smoked turkey & brie cheese

$11.50

house-smoked turkey, stone ground honey mustard, arugula, granny smith apples & brie cheese.

veggie burger

$13.00

house-made vegan veggie burger with avocado, tomato jam & arugula.

fresh mozzarella

$10.50

fresh mozzarella, house-made olive tapenade, tomato, arugula, balsamic drizzle & basil oil.

grilled cheese

$9.00

inside out bagel w/ melted swiss, cheddar, & muenster cheese

proper salad sandwiches

classic tuna salad

$10.50

topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.

chunky chicken salad

$10.75

topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.

waldorf chicken salad

$10.75

topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.

classic egg salad

$10.00

topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.

whitefish salad

$13.50

topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.

baked salmon salad

$13.50

topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.

bleu cheese chicken salad

$11.00

topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.

veggie tuna salad

$10.50

topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.

vegan black bean hummus

$8.00

topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.

deli & market by the pound

1/2lb classic tuna

$9.50

by the pound in a container, bagels not included.

1lb classic tuna

$19.00

by the pound in a container, bagels not included.

1/2lb veggie tuna

$10.00

carrots, celery, radish

1lb veggie tuna

$20.00

carrots, celery, radish

1lb chunky chicken

$19.00

chicken salad with celery. by the pound in a container, bagels not included.

1/2lb chunky chicken

$9.50

chicken salad with celery. by the pound in a container, bagels not included.

1/2lb waldorf chicken

$9.50Out of stock

chicken salad with grapes, walnuts, raisins, and celery. by the pound in a container, bagels not included.

1lb waldorf chicken

$19.00Out of stock

chicken salad with grapes, walnuts, raisins, and celery. by the pound in a container, bagels not included.

1/2lb bleu cheese chicken

$10.50

bleu cheese, cranberries, mustard seed

1lb bleu cheese chicken

$21.00

bleu cheese, cranberries, mustard seed

1/2lb egg salad

$7.75

by the pound in a container, bagels not included.

1lb egg salad

$15.50

by the pound in a container, bagels not included.

1/2lb whitefish salad

$11.00

by the pound in a container, bagels not included.

1lb whitefish salad

$22.00

by the pound in a container, bagels not included.

1/2lb baked salmon salad

$11.00

by the pound in a container, bagels not included.

1lb baked salmon salad

$22.00

by the pound in a container, bagels not included.

small penne pasta

$7.75

penne pasta, sundried tomato, basil, artichoke hearts, asiago cheese. by the pound in a container.

large penne pasta

$15.50

penne pasta, sundried tomato, basil, artichoke hearts, asiago cheese. by the pound in a container.

small israeli

$6.50

cucumber, onion, tomato, parsley.

large israeli

$13.00

cucumber, onion, tomato, parsley.

small vegan spicy veggies

$6.50

onions, bell peppers, carrots. by the pound in a container, bagels not included.

large vegan spicy veggies

$13.00

onions, bell peppers, carrots. by the pound in a container, bagels not included.

small kale salad

$7.50

kale, apples, craberries, almonds, honey balsamic dressing.

large kale salad

$15.00

kale, apples, craberries, almonds, honey balsamic dressing.

small watermelon

$7.00Out of stock

watermelon, red onion, feta, mint, balsamic glaze

large watermelon

$14.00Out of stock

watermelon, red onion, feta, mint, balsamic glaze

1/2lb beets

$7.50

bleu cheese walnuts chives

1lb beets

$15.00

bleu cheese walnuts chives

1/2lb potato salad

$7.00

mayo dill mustard seeds

1lb potato salad

$14.00

mayo dill mustard seed

small tortellini salad

$7.75

tortellini, corn, pickled onion, bell peppers, feta

Large Tortellini Salad

$15.50

1/2lb house olives

$8.00

marinated

1lb house olives

$16.00

marinated

1/2lb black bean hummus

$7.25

black beans, kalamata olives

1lb vegan black bean hummus

$14.50

black beans, kalamata olives

cream cheese by the pound - no bagels included

1/2 plain cream cheese

$6.00

1 lb plain cream cheese

$12.00

1/2 scallion dill

$7.50

1 lb scallion dill

$15.00

1/2 fresh veggie

$7.50

1 lb fresh veggie

$15.00

1/2 roasted garlic and rosemary

$9.00

1 lb roasted garlic and rosemary

$18.00

1/2 lox cream cheese with capers

$9.50

1 lb lox cream cheese with capers

$19.00

1/2 jalapeño bacon

$9.25

1 lb jalapeño bacon

$18.50

1/2 dill pickle

$9.00

1 lb dill pickle

$18.00

1/2 lavender honey

$9.00

1 lb lavender honey

$18.00

1/2 strawberry shortcake

$9.00

1 lb strawberry shortcake

$18.00

1/2 cookie dough

$9.50

1 lb cookie dough

$19.00

1/2 birthday cake cream cheese

$9.00

1 lb birthday cake cream cheese

$18.00

1/2 walnut raisin cream cheese

$9.00

1 lb walnut raisin cream cheese

$18.00

1/2 pumpkin pie cream cheese

$9.50

1 lb pumpkin pie cream cheese

$19.00

1/2 lb vegan scallion

$9.75

1 lb vegan scallion

$19.50

1/2 lb vegan cinnamon and hazelnut

$9.75

1 lb vegan cinnamon and hazelnut

$19.50

hand sliced smoked salmon by the pound

1/4 lb nova scotia salmon

$16.00

flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order

1/2 lb nova scotia salmon

$32.00

flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order

1 lb nova scotia salmon

$64.00

flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order

1/4 lb pastrami nova

$16.00

flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order

1/2 lb pastrami nova

$32.00

flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order

1 lb pastrami nova

$64.00

flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order

1/4 lb belly lox (extremely salty)

$16.00

flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order

1/2 lb belly lox (extremely salty)

$32.00

flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order

1 lb belly lox (extremely salty)

$64.00

flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-sliced to order

1/4 lb whitefish

$9.00

flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-filleted to order

1/2 lb whitefish

$18.00

flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-filleted to order

1 lb whitefish

$36.00

flown in from Brooklyn, NY & skillfully hand-filleted to order

bagels by the dozen

baker's dozen (13 bagels)

$20.50

half dozen

$13.50

soup & green salads

matzah ball soup

$7.00

cup is served with one matzo ball. bowl is served with two matzo balls.

caprese salad

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato, kalamata olive, avocado, basil oil & balsamic drizzle.

cobb salad

$15.00

arugula, bacon, turkey, avocado, egg, bermuda onion, tomato & balsamic dressing on the side.

greek salad w/ balsamic chicken

$14.50Out of stock

balsamic-glazed chicken breast, arugula, pickled onion, seared tomato, feta, kalamata olives, banana peppers & balsamic dressing on the side.

bagel chips

everything bagel chips

$3.50

pastries

s'mores bar

$6.00

s'mores bar with chocolate ganache, pretzel crust & house-made marshmallow.

hazelnut & chocolate ganache crumb square

$5.50

hazelnut & chocolate ganache crumb square.

cinnamon crumb muffin

$4.00

cinnamon chip coffee cake crumb muffin

chocolate fudge baked donut (GF)

$4.00

gluten-free chocolate fudge baked donut with sprinkles.

chocolate chip sour cream cake

$4.25

sold by the slice.

rainbow marzipan bar

$5.00

3 layer rainbow marzipan bar (contains almond)

raspberry hibiscus poptart

$6.25Out of stock

strawberry poptart

$6.25Out of stock

pumpkin bread

$4.75

sold by the slice

cinnamon ruggalah

$5.00Out of stock

chocolate ruggalah

$5.00Out of stock

chocolate whoopie pie

$4.00Out of stock

chocolate whoopie pie

raspberry ruggalah

$5.00Out of stock

lemon "pumpkin shaped" cookie

$4.00Out of stock

sides

side of avocado

$4.00

side of eggs

$4.00

side of house-made vegan sausage

$4.00

side of capers

$3.00

side of pickle slaw

$1.00

side of tomato

$3.50

side of onion

$2.50

side of english cucumber

$1.75

side of lemon

$0.75

3 slices

side of tomato jam

$3.00

side of strawberry butter

$3.00

side of peanut butter

$2.50

side of butter 2oz

$2.50

pickle spear

$0.50

crema coffee drinks - no decaf offered

12 oz drip coffee

$4.50

no decaf offered

16 oz iced coffee

$4.20

we HIGHLY suggest not adding mocha or caramel to iced coffee as it does not break down well!

12 oz hot latte

$5.20

prepared with a double-shot of espresso

8 oz hot latte

$4.70

prepared with double-shot of espresso

16 oz iced latte

$5.45

prepared with a double-shot of espresso

8 oz cappuccino

$4.70

prepared with double-shot of espresso

12 oz cappuccino

$5.20

prepared with a double-shot of espresso

12 oz hot americano

$3.70

double-shot of espresso over hot water

double shot of espresso

$4.00

double-shot of espresso

crema coffee box

$45.00

serves 10 people (8oz cups). comes with cups, creamers, sugars & stirrers

cortado

$4.00

espresso mixed with steamed milk

steamer

$4.00

specialty drinks

proper hot chocolate (12oz)

$5.50

served with house-made marshmallow, 12oz. (contains dairy // cannot substitute milk)

dark & dirty (12oz)

$6.50

house-made hot chocolate with a double-shot of espresso, 12oz. (contains dairy // cannot substitute milk)

hot pumpkin spiced oat milk latte

$6.75Out of stock

house-made pumpkin spiced latte with oat milk - no milk substitutions

proper cold drinks

fresh-squeezed lemonade

$4.00

iced unsweetened black tea

$3.50

arnold palmer

$4.00

half unsweet tea, half lemonade

house-made chocolate milk

$3.50

16oz

whole milk

$2.75

16oz

dr. browns soda

$3.00

canned coke

$2.00

fiji water

$2.75

san pellegrino (flavored)

$3.50

san pelligrino (not flavored)

$3.25

walker brothers ginger kombucha

$5.50

cold-pressed Peruvian ginger root combines with our signature blend of black, green, and jasmine teas in this craft kombucha to create a subtly spicy flavor, with a mildly sweet, yet tart, finish

walker brothers jasmine blueberry

$5.50

fresh, organic blueberries intertwine with jasmine tea and a touch of lemon to reveal notes of fresh jam, white grape, and tart berry in this craft kombucha.

canada dry ginger ale

$2.00Out of stock

culture pop (lemon lime)

$3.25Out of stock

culture pop (strawberry rhubarb)

$3.25

proper brunch package

weekend brunch special (package)

$110.00

a perfect brunch, just add champagne! brunch includes: • 1 dozen assorted bagels • 1/2 pound hand sliced smoked salmon • 1/2 pound scallion dill cc • 1/2 pound plain cc • 1/2 pound classic egg salad • 1 pound israeli salad • 1/2 pound whitefish salad • 1 quart of fresh orange juice • tomato / capers / onions

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

family owned / authentic new york style bagel eatery & market / old school bagel making since 1977

Website

Location

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37212

Directions

