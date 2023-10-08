Popular Items

QUESO DIP

$10.00

pico, cilantro, house chips. Add chorizo or ground beef ($1.50), shrimp or roasted butternut squash ($3)

BIRRIA TACO

$6.00

dipped corn tortilla, braised beef, oaxaca cheese, red onion, cilantro, birria consome

CHEESY CHICKEN

$18.00

grilled chicken breast, mexican rice, queso dip, cilantro (add sauteed peppers, onions, and tomatoes - $2)


APPETIZER

CEVICHE

$15.00

shrimp, mahi, mango, lime, cucumber, avocado, red onion, tomato, cilantro

HOUSE MADE GUACAMOLE

$12.00

house chips, cilantro

CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.00

TRIO SAMPLER

$15.00

queso, salsa, quacamole, house chips

NACHOS SUPREME

$12.00

spiced ground beef, cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico

BEAN DIP

$10.00

refried beans, queso dip. Add chorizo or ground beef ($1.50), shrimp or roasted butternut squash ($3)

QUESADILLA

$9.00

flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, refried beans, chipotle crema, cilantro, lettuce, sour cream, pico, guacamole. Choice of: fajita chicken ($5), fajita steak ($7), sauteed shrimp ($6), chorizo or ground beef ($3)

STARTER SALAD

SANDWICHES

PORK BELLY TACO

$5.00

flour tortilla, smoked pork belly, shallots, chipotle slaw, queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro

MAHI MAHI TACO

$5.00

flour tortilla, grilled or fried, chipotle slaw, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro

GROUND BEEF TACO

$4.00

flour tortilla, queso dip, pickled red onion & jalapeno, cilantro

PORTOBELLO TACO

$5.00

flour tortilla, marinated portobello mushrooms, shallot, fresh jalapeno, queso fresco, avocado, chili spiced pistachios

BELMONT BURGER

$15.00

mayo, little gem lettuce, tomato, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$15.00

chili spice, chipotle mayo, little gem lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, jack cheese, pickled jalapeno

SALMON BLT

$17.00

chipotle mayo, little gem lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

chicken breast, chipotle mayo, chipotle slaw, tomato, bacon, fried onions

BIRRIA HOAGIE

$18.00

braised beef, oaxaca cheese, pickled red onions, avocado, cilantro, birria consume

ENTREE

GROUND BEEF BURRITO

$15.00

refried beans, cilantro lime rice, queso dip, topped with roasted pepper tomatillo sauce, chipotle sour cream, died red onions, cilantro, served with refried beans, pico

FAJITA STEAK BURRITO

$18.00

sauteed filet tenderloin w/peppers and onions, jack and cheddar cheeses, sliced tomato, quacamole, sour cream, topped with queso dip, served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico

FAJITA CHICKEN BURRITO

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, sauteed peppers and onions, jack and cheddar cheeses, sliced tomato, quacamole, sour cream, topped with queso dip, served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico

VEGGIE BOWL (portobello mushrooms and roasted butternut squash)

$16.00

roasted potobello mushrooms and butternut squash, sauteed pepper and onions, kale, quinoa, refried beans, roasted pepper tomatillo sauce, sour cream, quacamole, and pico, chili spiced pistachios

JALAPENO CHICKEN

$18.00

seared chicken, charred jalapenos, sauteed onions, queso dip, cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico

AVOCADO SALMON

$21.00

refried beans, mexican rice, salsa rojo, guacamole, red onions, cilantro, charred lime

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$19.00

smoked chicken mix, mix cheese, queso dip, roasted pepper tomatillo sauce, cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico

BLACKENED FILET

$23.00

SANTE FE CHICKEN

$18.00

grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, mexican rice, black beans, corn salsa

SALAD

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$12.00

sauteed peppers and onions, sping mix, chili viniagrette, corn salsa, black beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, quacamole, sour cream, pico, tortilla bowl (choice of: sauteed filet tenderloin - $15, grilled chicken - $5, seared salmon - $8, Sauteed shrimp (5) - $7)

TRADITIONAL TACO SALAD

$16.00

iceberg lettuce, refried beans, spiced ground beef, queso dip, corn salsa, jack and cheddar cheeses, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cilanto, house pickled jalapenos, tortilla bowl

KALE CAESAR

$12.00

kale, quinoa, house croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, pikled red onions (choice of: sauteed filet tenderloin - $15, grilled chicken - $5, seared salmon - $8, Sauteed shrimp (5) - $7)

WEDGE SALAD

$12.00

iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes, fired onions (choice of: sauteed filet tenderloin - $15, grilled chicken - $5, seared salmon - $8, Sauteed shrimp (5) - $7)

CHAGO'S COBB SALAD

$12.00

spring mix,bleu cheese viniagrette, chopped egg, bacon, red onion, tomato, scallion, chili spiced pistatios (choice of: sauteed filet tenderloin - $15, grilled chicken - $5, seared salmon - $8, Sauteed shrimp (5) - $7)

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$12.00

spring mix, cilantro lime viniagrette, black beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, mango, tomato, tortilla strips (choice of: sauteed filet tenderloin - $15, grilled chicken - $5, seared salmon - $8, Sauteed shrimp (5) - $7)

LARGE CHAGO SALAD

$12.00

spinach, house viniagrette, oaxaca cheese, diced tomato, red onion, house croutons, radish (choice of: sauteed filet tenderloin - $15, grilled chicken - $5, seared salmon - $8, Sauteed shrimp (5) - $7)

KID MENU

KID BURGER

$7.00

served with french fries

KID CHEESE BURGER

$7.00

served with french fries

KID CHICKEN

$8.00

chicken breast, fried or grilled, served with french fries

KID NACHOS

$7.00

tortilla chips, ground beef, cheese dip

KID QUESADILLA

$8.00

flour tortilla, grilled chicken, oaxaca cheese

KID FISH TACOS

$8.00

two mahi mahi tacos, fried or grilled, flour tortilla, queso fresco, served with french fries

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CRÈME BRULEE

$5.00

blackberry, whipped cream

APPLE COBBLER

$8.00

dolce de leche, vanillia

FLAN

$7.00

whipped cream

CHOCOLATE DECADENCE

$8.00

VANILLIA ICE CREAM

$5.00

TRES LECHES

$8.00

SIDES

ALA FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

ALA CILANTRO LIME RICE

$5.00

ALA MEXICAN RICE

$5.00

ALA BLACK BEANS

$5.00

ALA REFRIED BEANS

$5.00

ALA STREET CORN

$5.00

ALA TORTILLA CHIPS

ALA ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$5.00

ALA PICKLED CARROTS

$3.00

ALA SPINACH

$5.00

ALA PROTIEN

TIP

$0.01