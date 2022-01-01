Midtown restaurants you'll love

Midtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Midtown restaurants

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Korean BBQ Taco$3.75
Korean beef topped with cabbage, pickled onions and our own creamy siracha sauce
Fish Taco$3.35
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Chicken Quesadilla$9.25
Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream
Pastaria

PIZZA

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Crispy Risotto Balls$11.25
mozzarella, grana padano, herb aioli, marinara
Chopped Salad$8.25
with chickpeas, green olives, pistachio, pepperoni, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, and pecorino.
Pastaria "Chicken Parm"$25.95
chitarra, crispy chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, oregano, grana padano, chili
Kay Bob's Grill and Ale

 

Kay Bob's Grill and Ale

1602 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Zeke The Greek$9.50
Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, red onions, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Persian cucumbers and feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber
Grilled Chicken Platter$12.50
Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served with homemade flatbread, cucumber sauce and choice of two sides. Recommended sides: Basmati rice and marinated and grilled vegetables, .
Dante's Grilled Wings$11.50
Jumbo marinated wings grilled over an open flame served with a side of our special spicy Inferno Habanero sauce, crisp celery, and ranch dressing. (NOT FRIED)
Just Love Coffee

 

Just Love Coffee

1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
wOmelette$8.95
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions,
peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled
with black pepper.
Elliston Place Soda Shop

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat & Two$10.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & two sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
Meat & Three$11.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & three sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
Milkshake$5.99
a must-have Elliston Place Soda Shop favorite!
HoneyFire BBQ

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HoneyFire BBQ

8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
HONEYFIRE WINGS$9.99
Eight premium chicken wings, smoked then tossed in your choice of HoneyFire Original, Alabama white, or traditional Buffalo sauce, or our honey dry rub
PB NANA PUDDING$3.99
Creamy pudding layered with peanut butter cookies, fresh bananas, peanut butter, and whipped cream.
PORK SHOULDER SANDWICH$10.99
Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with creamy coleslaw and HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun; includes two sides of your choice
The Fainting Goat Cafe

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
Taco Salad$8.75
Crispy Tortilla Bowl filled with Seasoned Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Queso, Sour Cream
Rock N Roll Sushi

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Volcano Roll$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
Jailhouse Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheeseinside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. The King would approve.
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Roundabout Market & Cafe

 

Roundabout Market & Cafe

1600 Division St Suite 120, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Sandwich$9.49
Strawberry & Mango Smoothie$3.75
Bottled Tea / Juice$2.25
Pizza Perfect

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Perfect

1602 21st ave s, nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Large Greek Salad$7.25
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes and Pepperoncini
Large House Salad$6.95
Romaine, Black Olives, Green Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Romano
House Salad$5.25
Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Mozzarella, Romano
Two Boots Midtown Nashville

PIZZA

Two Boots Midtown Nashville

1925 Broadway, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (1769 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Marinara Dipper$0.80
VEGAN
Sm- Cheese$8.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- The Pep$14.95
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Central BBQ

BBQ

Central BBQ

1601 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4 (9 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Fries (regular)$2.49
Full Pork BBQ Nachos$11.99
Mac N’ Cheese (regular)$2.49
The Graduate

 

The Graduate

101 20th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Burger$10.00
Poindexter Coffee

 

Poindexter Coffee

101 20th Ave N Graduate Nashville, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Graduate

101 20th Ave. N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
