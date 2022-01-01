Midtown restaurants you'll love
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|Korean BBQ Taco
|$3.75
Korean beef topped with cabbage, pickled onions and our own creamy siracha sauce
|Fish Taco
|$3.35
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.25
Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream
More about Pastaria
PIZZA
Pastaria
8 City Blvd, Nashville
|Popular items
|Crispy Risotto Balls
|$11.25
mozzarella, grana padano, herb aioli, marinara
|Chopped Salad
|$8.25
with chickpeas, green olives, pistachio, pepperoni, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, and pecorino.
|Pastaria "Chicken Parm"
|$25.95
chitarra, crispy chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, oregano, grana padano, chili
More about Kay Bob's Grill and Ale
Kay Bob's Grill and Ale
1602 21st Ave South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Zeke The Greek
|$9.50
Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, red onions, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Persian cucumbers and feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$12.50
Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served with homemade flatbread, cucumber sauce and choice of two sides. Recommended sides: Basmati rice and marinated and grilled vegetables, .
|Dante's Grilled Wings
|$11.50
Jumbo marinated wings grilled over an open flame served with a side of our special spicy Inferno Habanero sauce, crisp celery, and ranch dressing. (NOT FRIED)
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
|wOmelette
|$8.95
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions,
peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled
with black pepper.
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|Meat & Two
|$10.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & two sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
|Meat & Three
|$11.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & three sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
|Milkshake
|$5.99
a must-have Elliston Place Soda Shop favorite!
More about HoneyFire BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HoneyFire BBQ
8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
|Popular items
|HONEYFIRE WINGS
|$9.99
Eight premium chicken wings, smoked then tossed in your choice of HoneyFire Original, Alabama white, or traditional Buffalo sauce, or our honey dry rub
|PB NANA PUDDING
|$3.99
Creamy pudding layered with peanut butter cookies, fresh bananas, peanut butter, and whipped cream.
|PORK SHOULDER SANDWICH
|$10.99
Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with creamy coleslaw and HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun; includes two sides of your choice
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.00
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
|Taco Salad
|$8.75
Crispy Tortilla Bowl filled with Seasoned Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Queso, Sour Cream
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
1610 21st Ave South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Volcano Roll
|$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
|Jailhouse Roll
|$14.10
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheeseinside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. The King would approve.
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
More about Roundabout Market & Cafe
Roundabout Market & Cafe
1600 Division St Suite 120, Nashville
|Popular items
|Whole Sandwich
|$9.49
|Strawberry & Mango Smoothie
|$3.75
|Bottled Tea / Juice
|$2.25
More about Pizza Perfect
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Perfect
1602 21st ave s, nashville
|Popular items
|Large Greek Salad
|$7.25
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes and Pepperoncini
|Large House Salad
|$6.95
Romaine, Black Olives, Green Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Romano
|House Salad
|$5.25
Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Mozzarella, Romano
More about Two Boots Midtown Nashville
PIZZA
Two Boots Midtown Nashville
1925 Broadway, Nashville
|Popular items
|Marinara Dipper
|$0.80
VEGAN
|Sm- Cheese
|$8.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
|Med- The Pep
|$14.95
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
More about Central BBQ
BBQ
Central BBQ
1601 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Fries (regular)
|$2.49
|Full Pork BBQ Nachos
|$11.99
|Mac N’ Cheese (regular)
|$2.49
More about The Graduate
The Graduate
101 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
|Burger
|$10.00