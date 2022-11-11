Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

review star

No reviews yet

2323 Elliston Place

Nashville, TN 37203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips & Dip - 4oz
Taco Box
California Burrito

Boxed Meals & Bars

Taco Box

$12.00

Two tacos, choice of protein, includes a dessert, and chips with salsa, quacamole or queso all in a boxed container

Pan of Refried Beans (20 ppl)

$20.00

Pan of Mexican Rice (20 ppl)

$20.00

Burrito Bowl

Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and carne asada

Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and carnitas

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and chicken

Pastor Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and pastor

Burritos

Bean Burrito

$4.99

Flour tortilla filled with refried beans & shredded cheese

Calicheeto

$10.50

California Burrito

$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with marinated & grilled steak strips, french fries, cheese & guacamole

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.99

Carne asada, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Carnitas Burrito

$9.50

Carnitas, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Chicken Burrito

$9.50

Marinated & grilled chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Deluxe Burrito Asada

$9.75

Deluxe Burrito Carnitas

$9.75

Deluxe Burrito Chicken

$9.75

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, refried beans, mexican rice

Deluxe Burrito Grd Beef

$9.75

Deluxe Burrito Pastor

$9.75

F45 Burrito

$8.99

A low carb, non-dairy burrito that includes grilled, seasoned chicken and sauteed veggies, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh avacado in a whole wheat tortilla

Fish Burrito

$9.50

Flour tortilla filled with beer battered fish fillets, deep fried with cabbage, pico de gallo and Oscar's secret sauce

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.50

Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce and cheese

Pastor Burrito

$9.50

Pastor, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Shrimp Burrito

$10.25

Flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Surf and Turf Burrito

$9.50

Desserts

Cheesecake Chimi

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Churro

$2.25

Sopapillas

$3.50

Churro Bites

$2.99

Brownie

$2.99

Raspberry cheesecake

$4.50

Drinks

Aguas Fresca (20 oz)

$2.99

Aguas Fresca (32 oz)

$3.99

Bottle Soda

$1.99

Bottled Water (20 oz)

$1.99

Fountain Drink (20 oz)

$1.99

Fountain Drink (32oz)

$2.50

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$2.25

Jarritos - Grapefruit

$2.25

Energy Drink

$3.25

Jarritos - Mandarine

$2.25

Jarritos - Pineapple

$2.25

Mexican Coke (12 oz)

$2.50

Topo Chico Mineral Water (12 oz)

$2.50

Sub Agua Fresca

$0.75

Sub Large Agua Fresca

$1.50

Horchata (small)

$2.99

Horchata (large)

$3.99

Energy drink

$3.25

French Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$10.25

French fries topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and carne asada

Chicken Fries

$9.99

French fries topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and chicken

Hot Cheetos Fries

$10.25

French fries topped with carne asada, nacho cheese and Hot Cheetos

Super Cali Fries

$10.75

French fries topped with steak & chicken, beans, guacamole, cheese & sour cream

Surf & Turf Fries

$10.75

French fries topped with steak & shrimp, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, & Oscar's special sauce

House fries

$11.50

Margaritas

Housemade Margarita

$5.75

Fresh housemade margarita on the rocks or frozen

Mango Marg

$6.50

Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$10.50

Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$10.25

Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with chicken, guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese

Surf & Turf Nachos

$10.99

Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped shrimp & steak with guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, cheese & Oscar's special sauce

Vegeterian Nachos

$8.50

Quesadillas

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$10.50

Carne asada with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.99

Carnitas with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Melted cheese between flour tortillas and grilled

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream

Pastor Quesadilla

$9.99

Pastor with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$10.99

Marinated grilled steak & seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of tarter sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Rolled Tacos

5 Rolled Tacos

$6.50

made with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & creamy guacamole

12 Rolled Tacos

$10.99

made with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & creamy guacamole

Sides

Chips & Dip - 4oz

$2.99

Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 4 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip

Chips & Dip - 8oz

$4.25

Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 8 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip

Elote

Elote

$4.50Out of stock

Guacamole - 2 oz

$0.75

Mexican Rice - 8oz

$2.99

Oscar's Secret Sauce - 2oz

$0.50

Pico - 2oz

$0.55

Refried Beans - 8oz

$2.99

Regular French Fries

$2.75

Sour Cream - 2oz

$0.50

4oz Queso no chips

$1.99

4oz Guac no chips

$2.25

4 oz Salsa no chips

$1.99

8 Oz Carne Asada

$5.50

8 Oz Chicken

$4.99

Specials

Meal Deal

$7.75

2 rolled tacos, 1 bean tostada, 1 ground beef taco and 20oz drink

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$8.75

Marinated chicken & seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of tarter sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Pan rice for 20

$25.00

Pan beans for 20

$25.00

Pint guac

$8.00

Pint queso

$8.00

Pint salsa

$6.00

Kids meal beef taco

$5.75

kids cheese quesadilla

$5.75

Taco Salads

Carne Asada Taco Salad

$9.75

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with carne asada, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese

Chicken Taco Salad

$9.50

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$8.99

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese

Shrimp Taco Salad

$9.99

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce

Tacos

3 Red Tacos

$10.75

3 shredded beef tacos dipped in beef broth and grilled with mozzarella cheese, onions, topped with cilantro

Beef Taco

$3.30

Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese

Carne Asada Taco

$3.75

Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions

Carnitas Taco

$3.60

Carnitas with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions

Chicken Taco

$3.60

Marinated & grilled chicken with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions

Fish Taco

$3.60

Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Korean BBQ Taco

$3.75

Korean beef topped with cabbage, pickled onions and our own creamy siracha sauce

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco

$3.75

Our own Nashville hot chicken recipe topped with cole slaw and pickles and your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Pastor Taco

$3.60

Pastor with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions

Red Taco

$3.50

Shredded beef taco dipped in beef broth and grilled with mozzarella cheese, onions, topped with cilantro

Shrimp Taco

$3.75

Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce

Mango hab Fish Taco

$3.75Out of stock

Chkn Taco Crispy

$3.30

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$8.99Out of stock

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Carnitas Torta

$8.99Out of stock

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Chicken Torta

$8.99Out of stock

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Chorizo Torta

$8.99Out of stock

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Fish Torta

$8.99Out of stock

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with fried white fish, cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Pastor Torta

$8.99Out of stock

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Vegetarian

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.99

Seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled with a side of pico de gallo

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Vegetarian Burrito

$7.50

Flour tortilla filled with black beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, shredded cheese & pico de gallo

Vegetarian Nachos

$8.50

A bed of tortilla chips topped with beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$7.75

Black beans & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Vegetarian Taco

$2.99

black beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheese

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$8.99

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with black beans, mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & shredded cheese

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

So Cal Mexican menu using fresh local ingredients and family recipes.

Website

Location

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

Gallery
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

Map
