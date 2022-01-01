Midtown breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Midtown
Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
Popular items
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
wOmelette
$8.95
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions,
peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled
with black pepper.
Elliston Place Soda Shop
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
Popular items
Meat & Two
$10.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & two sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
Meat & Three
$11.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & three sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
Milkshake
$5.99
a must-have Elliston Place Soda Shop favorite!
The Fainting Goat Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla
$8.00
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
Breakfast Burrito
$6.00
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
Taco Salad
$8.75
Crispy Tortilla Bowl filled with Seasoned Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Queso, Sour Cream
Roundabout Market & Cafe
Roundabout Market & Cafe
1600 Division St Suite 120, Nashville
Popular items
Whole Sandwich
$9.49
Strawberry & Mango Smoothie
$3.75
Bottled Tea / Juice
$2.25
The Graduate
The Graduate
101 20th Ave N, Nashville
Popular items
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
Burger
$10.00