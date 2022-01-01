Midtown breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Midtown

Just Love Coffee image

 

Just Love Coffee

1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
wOmelette$8.95
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions,
peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled
with black pepper.
Elliston Place Soda Shop image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meat & Two$10.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & two sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
Meat & Three$11.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & three sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
Milkshake$5.99
a must-have Elliston Place Soda Shop favorite!
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
Taco Salad$8.75
Crispy Tortilla Bowl filled with Seasoned Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Queso, Sour Cream
Roundabout Market & Cafe image

 

Roundabout Market & Cafe

1600 Division St Suite 120, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Sandwich$9.49
Strawberry & Mango Smoothie$3.75
Bottled Tea / Juice$2.25
Restaurant banner

 

The Graduate

101 20th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Burger$10.00
Restaurant banner

 

The Graduate

101 20th Ave. N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
