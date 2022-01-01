East End restaurants you'll love
More about Boston Commons
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Boston Commons
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville
|Popular items
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
|$25.00
Shredded Lobster Meat on a Toasted Buttered New England Roll
|Fried Shrimp
|$15.00
Butterfly Cut, Hand Breaded & Fried. Pub Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce
|SIGNATURE
Our Classic 10oz Premium Quality Cod Loins (2pc) Hand Breaded in Flour, Egg, Buttermilk and Panko. (our most popular style). Served with French Fries.
More about St. Vito
St. Vito
975 Main Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|SPICY TONY SFINCIONE
|$36.00
Mitica Prosciutto, Smoking Goose Capicola aka GABAGOOL, Speck, Provolone and hot giardiniera AS A PIZZA...kind of a meat lovers!
|Focaccia alla Gricia
|$28.00
Extremely slow roast sweet onions basted in guincale fat seasoned with lemon and black pepper pressed into our focaccia and served with a cacio e Pepe style sauce on the side.
|Olive Verdi Schiacciate (Crushed Olive Salad)
|$7.50
Crushed Castelvetrano salad with celery and mint seasoned with house made summer mix pepper flakes, garlic, fennel pollen and lemon. Comes as a pint.
More about Bongo East + Game Point
Bongo East + Game Point
107 S. 11th, Nashville
|Popular items
|The East Side
|$6.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar on toasted bagel or sourdough
|Warm & Fuzzy
|$5.00
Honey, vanilla, espresso, and milk.
Hot or iced; one size.
|Cold Brew
|$3.50
16 oz. Smooth, cold brewed coffee. (Cold brew is not available in Decaf at this time!)