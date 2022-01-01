East End restaurants you'll love

East End restaurants
Toast

East End's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try East End restaurants

Boston Commons image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Boston Commons

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
Shredded Lobster Meat on a Toasted Buttered New England Roll
Fried Shrimp$15.00
Butterfly Cut, Hand Breaded & Fried. Pub Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce
SIGNATURE
Our Classic 10oz Premium Quality Cod Loins (2pc) Hand Breaded in Flour, Egg, Buttermilk and Panko. (our most popular style). Served with French Fries.
More about Boston Commons
St. Vito image

 

St. Vito

975 Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SPICY TONY SFINCIONE$36.00
Mitica Prosciutto, Smoking Goose Capicola aka GABAGOOL, Speck, Provolone and hot giardiniera AS A PIZZA...kind of a meat lovers!
Focaccia alla Gricia$28.00
Extremely slow roast sweet onions basted in guincale fat seasoned with lemon and black pepper pressed into our focaccia and served with a cacio e Pepe style sauce on the side.
Olive Verdi Schiacciate (Crushed Olive Salad)$7.50
Crushed Castelvetrano salad with celery and mint seasoned with house made summer mix pepper flakes, garlic, fennel pollen and lemon. Comes as a pint.
More about St. Vito
Bongo East + Game Point image

 

Bongo East + Game Point

107 S. 11th, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The East Side$6.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar on toasted bagel or sourdough
Warm & Fuzzy$5.00
Honey, vanilla, espresso, and milk.
Hot or iced; one size.
Cold Brew$3.50
16 oz. Smooth, cold brewed coffee. (Cold brew is not available in Decaf at this time!)
More about Bongo East + Game Point
Restaurant banner

 

Drifters BBQ

1008-B Woodland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Drifters BBQ
