Seafood
American

Boston Commons

1,261 Reviews

$$

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206

Nashville, TN 37206

Clam Chowder BOWL
Fried Shrimp

STARTERS

Bacon Wrapped Scallops*

Bacon Wrapped Scallops*

$22.00

Five blackened and seared bacon wrapped Sea Scallops with Remoulade

Lobster Bites

Lobster Bites

$24.00

Maine Lobster hand breaded & fried. Served with spicy aioli.

Starter Caesar Salad

$7.00

A smaller version of our dinner caesar salad. Romaine Lettuce, Aged shaved parmesan, croutons, cracked pepper caesar dressing.

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Clam Chowder BOWL

$8.00

Our Famous Clam Chowder - so thick you can stand your spoon up in it!

Clam Chowder CUP

$5.00

Our Famous Clam Chowder - so thick you can stand your spoon up in it!

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Fried Mozzarella served with house made Marinara Sauce.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

Southern Style fried chicken tenders.

Starter Chopped Salad

$7.00

A smaller version of our chopped dinner salad. Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Aged Parmesan, Olives, Peppers, Onions, & Croutons with your choice of dressing.

GROWDER CUP

$6.00

A unique mix of clam chowder served over our green chili cheese grits and sprinkled with white cheddar and bacon bits. YUM!

GROWDER BOWL

$10.00

A unique mix of clam chowder served over our green chili cheese grits and sprinkled with white cheddar and bacon bits. YUM!

FRIED OYSTER APPETIZER

$20.00Out of stock

Available most Wednesdays. Call restaurant to confirm. 615-226-9283. Fried Oysters served with our house made Tartar sauce.

CRAB CAKE

$11.00

Handmade Maryland lump crab cake served with Remoulade. (two crab cakes available as well)

TWO CRAB CAKES

$20.00

Two Handmade Maryland lump crab cakes served with Remoulade.

Fried Scallop App

$15.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.00

Our Soup of the day - call the restaurant for today's offering. 615-226-9283

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$7.00

Our Soup of the Day - selection varies. Call the restaurant for today's offering. 615-226-9283

SALADS

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Parmesan, Olives, Peppers, Onions, & Crutons with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cracked Pepper, Shaved Aged Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing

FISH & CHIPS

PUB STYLE

14oz Pollock Filets Hand dipped in our House Beer Batter & Panko Breading. Served with French Fries.

SIGNATURE

SIGNATURE

Our Classic 10oz Premium Quality Cod Loins (2pc) Hand Breaded in Flour, Egg, Buttermilk and Panko. (our most popular style). Served with French Fries.

BRITISH

$17.00

North Atlantic Haddock Fillet (8oz) hand dipped in a traditional Guinness Beer batter. (this batter is only available on the British style Haddock)

NEW ENGLAND

$17.00

8oz of Premium Haddock Filets, Breaded to Order with Flour, Egg, Buttermilk and Panko. Served with French Fries.

SAMPLER

$33.00

Your chance to enjoy all 3 of our Famous Fish & Chips Styles, 8oz Haddock, 5oz Cod & 7oz Pollock. Served with French Fries.

ENTREES

Honey Dijon Salmon

$26.00

Norwegian Salmon (8oz) seared and topped with our signature honey dijon cream sauce, capers, and served with a side of the vegetable of the day and roasted potatoes.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00
Ragin Cajun

Ragin Cajun

$22.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Andouille Sausage, Peppers, made to order Spicy Alfredo Sauce over Linguini. Add Shrimp 6.

Meatballs & Spaghetti

Meatballs & Spaghetti

$14.00

Italian (pork & beef) Meatballs with House Made Marinara over Linguini Noodles

Pick 2

$21.00

Pick 3

$29.00
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Butterfly Cut, Hand Breaded & Fried. Pub Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce

Jumbo Clam Strips

$14.00

Breaded Clam Strips, Served with Pub Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

Fried Oysters

$24.00Out of stock

Lightly Breaded and Seasoned, Served with Pub Fries, Coleslaw & House Made Cocktail Sauce

SANDWICHES

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$32.00

Shredded Lobster Meat on a Toasted Buttered New England Roll

Corned Beef Rueben Sandwich

$14.00

Half a Pound of Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing on a Buttered & Toasted Marble Rye Bread.

Smoked Turkey Melt

$13.00

Half Pound of Smoked Turkey with Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Aoili, on Marble Rye

TURKEY REUBEN

$13.00

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$15.00

KIDS

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$5.00

Signature Cod as Two hand breaded Fish Sticks with Kids Fries & Tartar Sauce

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$5.00

with Kids Fries & Cocktail Sauce

KIDS CLAM STRIPS

$4.00

served with Kids Fries & Tartar Sauce

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.00

Fried Chicken Bites Served with Kids Fries & Honey Mustard. Larger adult option available under Starters menu.

KRAFT MACARONI

$4.00

It's what they want so why not?

KIDS HOT DOG

$4.50

SIDES & A LA CARTE

Coleslaw

$2.00

Side of Pub Fries

$5.00

Linguini

$5.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Potatoes

$5.00

Add Pickle

$1.00

Extra Bread

$0.50

DESSERT

BOSTON CREME PIE

$12.00

Our Longstanding Famous House Made Dessert - Three rum flavored (Non-Alcoholic) soaked yellow cakes, stacked and stuffed with rich Bavarian cream, covered with homemade icing and capped with chocolate ganache. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle syrup, powdered sugar and a marashino cherry! Serves 2-4ppm l

CHEESECAKE

$6.00

KEY LIME PIE

$6.00Out of stock

COBBLER

$8.00Out of stock

Our Homemade fruit cobbler served warm and topped with vanilla ice cream. We rotate Apple, Peach and Blackberry as some of our options. Call the restaurant for today's flavor. 615-226-9283

IRISH BROWNIE

$12.00

A new addition to our house made dessert list. This decadent dessert is meant to be shared. We start with our Guinness Brownie covered in a Jameson ganache topped with Bailey's buttercream served warm with Vanilla Ice Cream on top! (not N/A) Serves 2ppl.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boston Commons: Creatively bringing together New England & Southern Flavors Together. Focusing on serving only the freshest ingredients, we feature a menu including but not limited to Seafood, Salads, Pastas, Burgers, Sandwiches and more! Stop by for a drink and a bite where the locals go to hang out. We have been serving Nashville for over 14 years and we look forward to serving you soon.

Website

Location

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

