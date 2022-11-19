Graduate Nashville White Limozeen

Splash Pass Membership

$375.00

Terms & Conditions: -ALL SPLASH PASS MEMBER RESERVATIONS ARE MADE EXCLUSIVELY BY CONTACTING THE FOLLOWING EMAIL: splashpass@whitelimozeennash.com. -Valid June 6th - September 11th. -Pool chair type assignment will be based on availability. Additional guest space is not guaranteed. -Splash Pass members may book a maximum of one time slot per day. -Blackout dates: June 28th, July 4th, and Labor Day. Blackout dates subject to change. -We will hold your reservation for 20 minutes. -All cancellations must be made at least 24 hours in advance. If you fail to show up and fail to cancel within the cancellation period on more than two occasions, your membership will be paused for one month.