Restaurant header imageView gallery

Two Boots Pizza - Nashville

1,769 Reviews

$

1925 Broadway

Nashville, TN 37203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

New York Style Pizza, whole pies or by the slice!

Location

1925 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

Gallery
Two Boots Pizza image
Two Boots Pizza image
Two Boots Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Elliston Soda Shop - Food Truck - 2105 Elliston Place
orange starNo Reviews
2105 Elliston Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Row Kitchen and Pub
orange starNo Reviews
110 Lyle Ave Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Elliston Place Soda Shop - Midtown/Vanderbilt
orange star3.8 • 453
2105 Elliston Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse Midtown - Nashville
orange starNo Reviews
1907 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Fainting Goat Cafe
orange star5.0 • 1
300 20th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Samurai Sushi - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
2215 Elliston Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston