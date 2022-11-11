  • Home
  • Nashville
  Elliston Soda Shop - Food Truck - 2105 Elliston Place
Elliston Soda Shop - Food Truck 2105 Elliston Place

No reviews yet

2105 Elliston Place

Nashville, TN 37203

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come and enjoy Elliston Place around town.

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville, TN 37203

