Barbeque

Central BBQ Hillsboro

9 Reviews

1601 21st Ave S

Nashville, TN 37212

Popular Items

Reg Pork Sandwich
Pork Plate
Homemade Banana Pudding

Snacks

Sausage & Cheese Plate

Sausage & Cheese Plate

$13.00
Chips & Blue Cheese

Chips & Blue Cheese

$7.00
Half Pork BBQ Nachos

Half Pork BBQ Nachos

$9.00
Full Pork BBQ Nachos

Full Pork BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Half Chicken BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Full Chicken BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Half Turkey BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Full Turkey BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Half Nacho No Meat

$5.00

Full BBQ Nachos No Meat

$7.00
Half Hot Wings

Half Hot Wings

$9.00
Full Hot Wings

Full Hot Wings

$18.00
3 Bone Ribs

3 Bone Ribs

$11.00

$5 BBQ Nacho ( Wednesday Only)

$5.00

Half Beef BBQ Nachos

$14.00

Full Beef BBQ Nachos

$17.00

Regular Chili

$4.99Out of stock

Large Chili

$7.99Out of stock

Quart Chili

$13.99Out of stock

BBQ Taco Pork (2)

$7.00Out of stock

BBQ TacoPork (3)

$10.50Out of stock

BBQ Taco Chicken (2)

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ Taco Chicken (3)

$13.50Out of stock

BBQ Brisket Taco (2)

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ Brisket Taco (3)

$13.50Out of stock

BBQ Taco Pork EA.

$3.50

BBQ Taco Chicken EA

$4.50Out of stock

BBQ Brisket Taco EA

$4.50Out of stock

BBQ Sliders Pork

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ Sliders Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

BBQ Sliders Brisket

$12.00Out of stock

BBQ Sliders Turkey

$12.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00
Portabella Salad

Portabella Salad

$10.00Out of stock
BBQ Chef Salad

BBQ Chef Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Reg Pork Sandwich

Reg Pork Sandwich

$8.00
Lg Pork Sandwich

Lg Pork Sandwich

$11.00
Reg Chicken Sandwich

Reg Chicken Sandwich

$8.00
Lg Chicken Sandwich

Lg Chicken Sandwich

$11.00
Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$9.00
Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$12.00
Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$8.00
Bologna Sandwich

Bologna Sandwich

$8.00
Portabella Sandwich

Portabella Sandwich

$8.00

Monday Sandwich Meal Deal

$8.49
Reg Beef Brisket Sandwich

Reg Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.00
Lg Beef Brisket Sandwich

Lg Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Vandy Basketball Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Plates

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$13.00
Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$14.00
1/2 Chicken Plate

1/2 Chicken Plate

$14.00
Turkey Plate

Turkey Plate

$15.00
Beef Brisket Plate

Beef Brisket Plate

$18.00
Half Slab The Rib Plate

Half Slab The Rib Plate

$25.00
Full Slab The Rib Plate

Full Slab The Rib Plate

$33.00
Slab for Two Plate

Slab for Two Plate

$36.00
Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$25.00
Combo Rib Plate

Combo Rib Plate

$36.00

Sides

Fries (regular)

Fries (regular)

$2.75
Fries (large)

Fries (large)

$3.25
Onion Rings (regular)

Onion Rings (regular)

$2.75
Onion Rings (large)

Onion Rings (large)

$3.25
BBQ Beans (regular)

BBQ Beans (regular)

$2.75
Fries (regular)

Fries (regular)

$2.75
Green Beans (regular)

Green Beans (regular)

$2.75
Greens (regular)

Greens (regular)

$2.75
Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)

Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)

$2.75
Mac N’ Cheese (regular)

Mac N’ Cheese (regular)

$2.75
Onion Rings (regular)

Onion Rings (regular)

$2.75
Pork Rinds (regular)

Pork Rinds (regular)

$2.75
Potato Salad (regular)

Potato Salad (regular)

$2.75
Slaw (regular)

Slaw (regular)

$2.75
BBQ Beans (large)

BBQ Beans (large)

$3.25
Fries (large)

Fries (large)

$3.25
Green Beans (large)

Green Beans (large)

$3.25
Greens (large)

Greens (large)

$3.25
Home Cooked Potato Chips (large)

Home Cooked Potato Chips (large)

$3.25
Mac N’ Cheese (large)

Mac N’ Cheese (large)

$3.25
Onion Rings (large)

Onion Rings (large)

$3.25

Pork Rinds (large)

$3.25
Potato Salad (large)

Potato Salad (large)

$3.25
Slaw (large)

Slaw (large)

$3.25

Extra 2oz Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.25

Just Meat

Pork LB

$15.00

Chicken LB

$16.00

Turkey LB

$18.00

Sausage LB

$14.00

Bologna LB

$11.00

Half Chicken Only

$11.00

Hot dog

$3.00

Half Slab Ribs Only

$22.00

Full Slab Ribs Only

$32.00

Wing

$3.00

Whole Turkey

$59.99

Beef LB

$25.00

Dessert

5 Layer Caramel Cake

5 Layer Caramel Cake

$4.00
5 Layer Chocolate Cake

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$4.00
5 Layer Coconut Cake

5 Layer Coconut Cake

$4.00
5 Layer Strawberry cake

5 Layer Strawberry cake

$4.00
Brownie

Brownie

$1.50Out of stock

Homemade Banana Pudding

$4.00
Quart Banana Pudding

Quart Banana Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cookies

$0.75

Sugar Cookies

$0.75

Kids Meal

Jr. BBQ

Jr. BBQ

$5.95
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Mac N’ Cheese

$5.95
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.95
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.95

Bulk

1/2 Meat Tray

$85.00

Meat Tray

$135.00Out of stock

6 Pack Pork

$30.00

2lb sauce slaw

12 Pack Pork

$50.00

3lb Pork 2 LG Slaw LG Sauce Dozen Buns

6 Pack Chicken

$32.00

12 Pack Chicken

$55.00

3 LB Chik 2 LG Slaw 1 LG Sauce DZ buns

6 Pack Turkey

$35.00

12Pack Turkey

$65.00Out of stock

6 Pack Beef

$40.00Out of stock

12 pack Beef

$75.00Out of stock

Rolls Each

$0.25

Buns Each

$0.29

Dozen buns

$3.25

Quart Beans

$10.00

Quart Green Bean

$10.00

Quart Greens

$10.00

Quart Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Quart Pot Salad

$10.00

Quart Slaw

$10.00

Extra Meat 4OZ

Holiday Smoked Turkey Meal

Smoked Turkey Meal

$99.99

Smoked Turkey (Only)

Smoked Turkey

$59.99

Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.75
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.75
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.75
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.75
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75
Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew

$2.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.75
Half/half Tea

Half/half Tea

$2.75

Half Tea/ Half Lemonade

$2.75
Gallon of Tea

Gallon of Tea

$8.00
Gallon Of Lemonade

Gallon Of Lemonade

$8.00

To-go water logo cup

$0.50

Bag Of Ice

$2.50
Logo Cups

Logo Cups

$0.30
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212

Directions

Gallery

