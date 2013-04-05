Whiskey Fire ®

- Home
7361 Northwest HWY
Fairview, TN 37062
SPECIALS
Desserts
Blueberry Cobbler by Cobbler Creations
A Cobbler Creation made from flour, butter, eggs, sugar and real fruit. Top it with a scoop of smooth vanilla ice cream for an extra amazing desert.
Peach Cobbler by Cobbler Creations
A Cobbler Creation made from flour, butter, eggs, sugar and real fruit. Top it with a scoop of smooth vanilla ice cream for an extra amazing desert.
Blackberry Cobbler by Cobbler Creations
A Cobbler Creation made from flour, butter, eggs, sugar and real fruit. Top it with a scoop of smooth vanilla ice cream for an extra amazing desert.
Salted Caramel Whiskey Puck by Sweet T's
Sweet T's Salted Caramel Whiskey ice cream sandwich dipped in rich Italian dark chocolate and drizzled with creamy white chocolate. - (Contains Gluten and Yogurt Cultures)
Key Lime Pie Gelato Pop by Sweet T's
Sweet T's Key Lime Pie Gelato pop dipped in creamy white chocolate, dusted in Graham cracker crust and drizzled with rich Italian Dark Chocolate. - (Contains Gluten and Yogurt Cultures)
Starters
Smoked Pork Belly Skewer
Meat candy on a stick. Hickory smoked pork belly seasoned with our signature pork rub served on a skewer.
Hushpuppy Basket (12)
(12) Jalapeño Cornbread Hushpuppies. Golden crispy shell with a moist cornbread center. Full of flavor with a slight kick.
Smokehouse Trio
Our smokehouse sampler includes (1) brisket bomb, (1) taco and (1) slider with your choice of brisket or pulled pork. 1 BBQ sauce included.
Piggy Mac
A bowl of our creamy Mac n cheese topped with hickory smoked pulled pork and drizzled with quesso. BBQ sauce available on request.
Brisket Mac
A bowl of our creamy Mac n cheese topped with hickory smoked chopped brisket and drizzled with quesso. BBQ sauce available on request.
Fries & Nachos
Fry Basket
A large portion of our amazing golden crinkle cut fries.
Sweet Potato Waffle Basket
A large portion of our crispy sweet potato waffle fries.
Loaded Single Barrel Fries
A full basket of Crinkle cut fries topped with queso, pico de Gallo and black bean corn medley. Add chopped brisket or pulled pork +$6
Smokehouse Nachos - NEW!
Salted kettle chips topped with queso, brisket or pork, diablo beans, black bean & corn medley, pico, jalapeños, sour cream & mild bbq sauce.
Brisket Bombs
Bomb Solo
A deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with smoked brisket, a blend of cheeses, corn, black beans, red, green and jalapeño peppers. The Legendary Brisket Bomb is an explosion of flavor and a Whiskey Fire original. (1 BBQ sauce included)
2 Brisket Bombs w/ Side
2 deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with smoked brisket, a blend of cheeses, corn, black beans, red, green and jalapeño peppers. Comes with 1 side. The Legendary Brisket Bomb is an explosion of flavor and a Whiskey Fire original. (1 BBQ sauce included)
3 Bomb Trio
3 deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with smoked brisket, a blend of cheeses, corn, black beans, red, green and jalapeño peppers. The Legendary Brisket Bomb is an explosion of flavor and a Whiskey Fire original. (1 BBQ sauce included)
6 Bomb Party Pack
6 deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with smoked brisket, a blend of cheeses, corn, black beans, red, green and jalapeño peppers. The Legendary Brisket Bomb is an explosion of flavor and a Whiskey Fire original. (1 BBQ sauce included)
Sandwiches
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Piled high with a generous portion of smoked pulled pork, topped with coleslaw, fiery maple bourbon pickles, and our signature sauce blend served on a toasted Kaiser Bun. (1 BBQ sauce included) Add a side | +3.25
Brisket Sandwich
Hickory smoked chopped beef brisket served with dill pickles on Texas toast and our signature sauce blend on the side. (1 BBQ sauce included) Add a side | +3.25
Tacos
(2) Pulled Pork Tacos
(2) pulled pork tacos topped with our black bean corn medley and pico de Gallo. (1 BBQ sauce included) Add a side | +3.25
(3) Pulled Pork Tacos
(3) pulled pork tacos topped with a black bean corn medley and pico de Gallo. (1 BBQ sauce included) Add a side | +3.25
(2) Smoked Brisket Tacos
(2) Brisket tacos topped with our black bean corn medley and pico de Gallo. (1 BBQ sauce included) Add a side | +3.25
(3) Smoked Brisket Tacos
(3) Smoked brisket tacos topped with our black bean corn medley and pico de Gallo. (1 BBQ sauce included) Add a side | +3.25
Baby Back Ribs
Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs
A full-rack of our meaty baby back ribs (12 bones) seasoned with our Whiskey Fire signature rub and slow smoked to tender perfection. Pickles available on request. (sauces available for purchase)
1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs
A half-rack (6 bones) of our meaty baby back ribs seasoned with our Whiskey Fire signature rub and slow smoked to tender perfection. Pickles available on request. (sauces available for purchase)
Dinner Plates
The Carolina Plate
A half pound of our Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder. Comes with 2 sides, 2 jalapeño cornbread hushpuppies, pickles and BBQ sauce.
The Wild Turkey Plate
A half pound of our Hickory Smoked Sliced Turkey seasoned with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub. Comes with 2 sides, 2 jalapeño cornbread hushpuppies, pickles and BBQ sauce.
The Natchez Plate
A half pound of our Hickory Smoked Chopped Brisket seasoned with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub. Comes with 2 sides, 2 jalapeño cornbread hushpuppies, pickles and BBQ sauce.
The Lonestar Plate
A half pound of our Hickory Smoked Sliced Brisket seasoned with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub. Comes with 2 sides, 2 jalapeño cornbread hushpuppies, pickles and BBQ sauce.
The Memphis Plate
A half rack (6 bones) of our Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs seasoned with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub. Comes with 2 sides, 2 jalapeño cornbread hushpuppies, pickles and BBQ sauce.
Kids (12 and under)
Grilled Cheese w/ chips
Melted American Cheese on Texas toast. Comes with chips. Other sides available for additional charge. (1 BBQ sauce included)
Pulled Pork Slider w/ chips
Pulled pork on a brioche slider bun. Comes with chips. Other sides available for additional charge. (1 BBQ sauce included)
Brisket Slider w/ chips
Chopped Brisket on a Brioche slider bun. Comes with chips. Other sides available for additional charge. (1 BBQ sauce included)
Meat by the Pound
1/2 lb. Pulled Pork
We start with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub and then slow smoke our pork with Hickory to produce a sweet smoked and tender pulled pork. (Sauces and buns available for purchase)
1 lb. Pulled Pork
We start with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub and then slow smoke our pork with Hickory to produce a sweet smoked and tender pulled pork. (Sauces and buns available for purchase)
1/2 lb. Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast (limited availability)
1/2 pound of juicy and flavorful hickory smoked sliced Turkey breast. We start with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub and slow smoke our Turkey. (Sauces and buns available for purchase)
1/2 lb. Chopped Brisket
1/2 pound of savory and flavorful hickory smoked chopped brisket. We start with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub and slow smoke our briskets for 14-16 hours. (Sauces and buns available for purchase)
1/2 lb. Sliced Brisket (limited availability)
1/2 pound of savory and flavorful hickory smoked sliced brisket. We start with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub and slow smoke our briskets for 14-16 hours. (Sauces and buns available for purchase)
1/2 lb. Burnt Ends (limited availability)
1/2 pound of savory and flavorful hickory smoked brisket burnt ends. Mixed point and flat ends. Truly the best the part. (Sauces and buns available for purchase)
BUNS
Single Sides
Jalapeño Hushpuppies
(5) Jalapeño Cornbread Hushpuppies. Golden crispy shell with a moist cornbread center. Full of flavor with a slight kick.
Fried Okra
Golden & crispy, southern fried okra. It's green, so it must be healthy.
Mac & Cheese
Homemade rich and creamy Mac N Cheese with a flavor profile designed specifically to compliment all of our meat offerings. (Our most popular side.)
Diablo Hot Beans
A Whiskey Fire original blend of pinto, black beans, tomatoes and onion seasoned with other bold and spicy flavors.
Potato Salad
A red potato salad with a well balanced blend of both mustard and mayo. The best of both worlds.
Cole Slaw
Another Whiskey Fire original that you won't find anywhere else. A perfect combination of mayo and vinegar based slaw. Made fresh daily.
Black Bean and Corn Salad
This chilled vinegar based black bean and corn salad is full of flavor and is a great pairing with all of our meats.
French Fries
A single serving of our 1/2" thick golden crinkle cut fries.
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Our sweet potato waffle fries have a light and crispy texture with an amazing flavor. Best paired with honey mustard or a side of our white queso.
Deep River - Sea Salt Chips
Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. NO Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives. Gluten Free. 2 oz.
Deep River Mesquite BBQ Chips
Mesquite BBQ Flavor Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. NO Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives. (Gluten Free. Nut Free.) 2 oz.
Pint Sides (2-3 servings)
Quart Sides (5-6 servings)
Drinks
Water
Deer Park 100% Natural Spring Water. 16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice.
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice.
Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea
16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice. 0 Cal
Root Beer by STUBBORN - 12oz.
STUBBORN SODA CLASSIC ROOT BEER IS RICH, SMOOTH AND CREAMY WITH EARTHY UNDERTONES. (No artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, no high fructose corn syrup.)
Agave Cream Soda by STUBBORN - 12oz.
STUBBORN SODA AGAVE VANILLA CREAM SODA IS SWEET AGAVE BLENDED WITH SMOOTH VANILLA FLAVOR. No artificial Sweeteners, no artificial colors, no high fructose corn syrup.
Black Cherry Tarragon by STUBBORN - 12oz.
STUBBORN SODA BLACK CHERRY WITH TARRAGON IS WILD BLACK CHERRY FLAVOR WITH A TASTE OF TARRAGON. (No artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, no high fructose corn syrup.)
Coke
16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice.
Coke Zero
16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice. 0 Cal
Dr. Pepper
16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice.
Diet Dr. Pepper
16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice. 0 Cal
Sprite
16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice.
Mountain Dew
16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice.
Lemonade
16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice.
MENS
WF ORIGINAL - Mens Small
Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.
WF ORIGINAL - Mens Medium
Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.
WF ORIGINAL - Mens Large
Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.
WF ORIGINAL - Mens XL
Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.
WF ORIGINAL - Mens XXL
Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.
LADIES
WF ORIGINAL - Ladies Small
Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.
WF ORIGINAL - Ladies Medium
Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.
WF ORIGINAL - Ladies Large
Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.
WF ORIGINAL - Ladies XL
Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Whiskey Fire is a BBQ food trailer serving Fairview Tennessee and surrounding areas. We are conveniently located on HWY 96 just off the interstate and in a spacious outdoor area with seating and parking available.
7361 Northwest HWY, Fairview, TN 37062