Food Trucks
Barbeque

Whiskey Fire ®

review star

No reviews yet

7361 Northwest HWY

Fairview, TN 37062

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Brisket Bombs w/ Side
BBQ Pork Sandwich
6 Bomb Party Pack

SPECIALS

The Natchez Plate

$15.50

A half pound of our Hickory Smoked Chopped Brisket seasoned with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub. Comes with 2 sides, 2 jalapeño cornbread hushpuppies, pickles and BBQ sauce.

Desserts

Blueberry Cobbler by Cobbler Creations

$5.50

A Cobbler Creation made from flour, butter, eggs, sugar and real fruit. Top it with a scoop of smooth vanilla ice cream for an extra amazing desert.

Peach Cobbler by Cobbler Creations

$5.50

A Cobbler Creation made from flour, butter, eggs, sugar and real fruit. Top it with a scoop of smooth vanilla ice cream for an extra amazing desert.

Blackberry Cobbler by Cobbler Creations

$5.50

A Cobbler Creation made from flour, butter, eggs, sugar and real fruit. Top it with a scoop of smooth vanilla ice cream for an extra amazing desert.

Salted Caramel Whiskey Puck by Sweet T's

$5.50

Sweet T's Salted Caramel Whiskey ice cream sandwich dipped in rich Italian dark chocolate and drizzled with creamy white chocolate. - (Contains Gluten and Yogurt Cultures)

Key Lime Pie Gelato Pop by Sweet T's

$5.50

Sweet T's Key Lime Pie Gelato pop dipped in creamy white chocolate, dusted in Graham cracker crust and drizzled with rich Italian Dark Chocolate. - (Contains Gluten and Yogurt Cultures)

Starters

Smoked Pork Belly Skewer

$4.00

Meat candy on a stick. Hickory smoked pork belly seasoned with our signature pork rub served on a skewer.

Hushpuppy Basket (12)

$7.00

(12) Jalapeño Cornbread Hushpuppies. Golden crispy shell with a moist cornbread center. Full of flavor with a slight kick.

Smokehouse Trio

$13.00

Our smokehouse sampler includes (1) brisket bomb, (1) taco and (1) slider with your choice of brisket or pulled pork. 1 BBQ sauce included.

Piggy Mac

$11.00

A bowl of our creamy Mac n cheese topped with hickory smoked pulled pork and drizzled with quesso. BBQ sauce available on request.

Brisket Mac

$13.00

A bowl of our creamy Mac n cheese topped with hickory smoked chopped brisket and drizzled with quesso. BBQ sauce available on request.

Fries & Nachos

Fry Basket

$6.50

A large portion of our amazing golden crinkle cut fries.

Sweet Potato Waffle Basket

$8.00

A large portion of our crispy sweet potato waffle fries.

Loaded Single Barrel Fries

$12.00

A full basket of Crinkle cut fries topped with queso, pico de Gallo and black bean corn medley. Add chopped brisket or pulled pork +$6

Smokehouse Nachos - NEW!

$16.00

Salted kettle chips topped with queso, brisket or pork, diablo beans, black bean & corn medley, pico, jalapeños, sour cream & mild bbq sauce.

Brisket Bombs

The Legendary Brisket Bomb is an explosion of flavor and a Whiskey Fire original. A crispy flour tortilla stuffed with smoked brisket, a blend of cheeses, corn, black beans, red, green and jalapeño peppers. (1 BBQ sauce included)
Bomb Solo

$5.25

A deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with smoked brisket, a blend of cheeses, corn, black beans, red, green and jalapeño peppers. The Legendary Brisket Bomb is an explosion of flavor and a Whiskey Fire original. (1 BBQ sauce included)

2 Brisket Bombs w/ Side

$13.50

2 deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with smoked brisket, a blend of cheeses, corn, black beans, red, green and jalapeño peppers. Comes with 1 side. The Legendary Brisket Bomb is an explosion of flavor and a Whiskey Fire original. (1 BBQ sauce included)

3 Bomb Trio

$15.00

3 deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with smoked brisket, a blend of cheeses, corn, black beans, red, green and jalapeño peppers. The Legendary Brisket Bomb is an explosion of flavor and a Whiskey Fire original. (1 BBQ sauce included)

6 Bomb Party Pack

$28.00

6 deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with smoked brisket, a blend of cheeses, corn, black beans, red, green and jalapeño peppers. The Legendary Brisket Bomb is an explosion of flavor and a Whiskey Fire original. (1 BBQ sauce included)

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Piled high with a generous portion of smoked pulled pork, topped with coleslaw, fiery maple bourbon pickles, and our signature sauce blend served on a toasted Kaiser Bun. (1 BBQ sauce included) Add a side | +3.25

Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Hickory smoked chopped beef brisket served with dill pickles on Texas toast and our signature sauce blend on the side. (1 BBQ sauce included) Add a side | +3.25

Tacos

(2) Pulled Pork Tacos

$8.00

(2) pulled pork tacos topped with our black bean corn medley and pico de Gallo. (1 BBQ sauce included) Add a side | +3.25

(3) Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

(3) pulled pork tacos topped with a black bean corn medley and pico de Gallo. (1 BBQ sauce included) Add a side | +3.25

(2) Smoked Brisket Tacos

$9.50

(2) Brisket tacos topped with our black bean corn medley and pico de Gallo. (1 BBQ sauce included) Add a side | +3.25

(3) Smoked Brisket Tacos

$14.00

(3) Smoked brisket tacos topped with our black bean corn medley and pico de Gallo. (1 BBQ sauce included) Add a side | +3.25

Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$30.00

A full-rack of our meaty baby back ribs (12 bones) seasoned with our Whiskey Fire signature rub and slow smoked to tender perfection. Pickles available on request. (sauces available for purchase)

1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

A half-rack (6 bones) of our meaty baby back ribs seasoned with our Whiskey Fire signature rub and slow smoked to tender perfection. Pickles available on request. (sauces available for purchase)

Dinner Plates

The Carolina Plate

$15.00

A half pound of our Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder. Comes with 2 sides, 2 jalapeño cornbread hushpuppies, pickles and BBQ sauce.

The Wild Turkey Plate

$16.00

A half pound of our Hickory Smoked Sliced Turkey seasoned with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub. Comes with 2 sides, 2 jalapeño cornbread hushpuppies, pickles and BBQ sauce.

The Natchez Plate

$15.50

A half pound of our Hickory Smoked Chopped Brisket seasoned with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub. Comes with 2 sides, 2 jalapeño cornbread hushpuppies, pickles and BBQ sauce.

The Lonestar Plate

$18.00

A half pound of our Hickory Smoked Sliced Brisket seasoned with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub. Comes with 2 sides, 2 jalapeño cornbread hushpuppies, pickles and BBQ sauce.

The Memphis Plate

$22.00

A half rack (6 bones) of our Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs seasoned with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub. Comes with 2 sides, 2 jalapeño cornbread hushpuppies, pickles and BBQ sauce.

Kids (12 and under)

Grilled Cheese w/ chips

$4.50

Melted American Cheese on Texas toast. Comes with chips. Other sides available for additional charge. (1 BBQ sauce included)

Pulled Pork Slider w/ chips

$5.00

Pulled pork on a brioche slider bun. Comes with chips. Other sides available for additional charge. (1 BBQ sauce included)

Brisket Slider w/ chips

$5.50

Chopped Brisket on a Brioche slider bun. Comes with chips. Other sides available for additional charge. (1 BBQ sauce included)

Meat by the Pound

1/2 lb. Pulled Pork

$8.00

We start with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub and then slow smoke our pork with Hickory to produce a sweet smoked and tender pulled pork. (Sauces and buns available for purchase)

1 lb. Pulled Pork

$16.00

We start with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub and then slow smoke our pork with Hickory to produce a sweet smoked and tender pulled pork. (Sauces and buns available for purchase)

1/2 lb. Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast (limited availability)

$9.50

1/2 pound of juicy and flavorful hickory smoked sliced Turkey breast. We start with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub and slow smoke our Turkey. (Sauces and buns available for purchase)

1/2 lb. Chopped Brisket

$11.00

1/2 pound of savory and flavorful hickory smoked chopped brisket. We start with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub and slow smoke our briskets for 14-16 hours. (Sauces and buns available for purchase)

1/2 lb. Sliced Brisket (limited availability)

$11.50

1/2 pound of savory and flavorful hickory smoked sliced brisket. We start with our Whiskey Fire Signature Rub and slow smoke our briskets for 14-16 hours. (Sauces and buns available for purchase)

1/2 lb. Burnt Ends (limited availability)

$11.50

1/2 pound of savory and flavorful hickory smoked brisket burnt ends. Mixed point and flat ends. Truly the best the part. (Sauces and buns available for purchase)

BUNS

4" Brioche Bun (1 bun)

$1.00

4" Brioche Bun (4 pack)

$4.00

4 count of premium split top brioche slider buns.

4" Brioche Bun (8 pack)

$8.00

8 count of premium split top brioche slider buns.

Brioche Slider Buns (12 pack)

$6.00

12 count of our premium brioche slider buns.

SAUCES

Sauce Purchase

Amazing sauce flavors to compliment our full menu.

Single Sides

Homemade creamy Mac N Cheese with a special touch.

Jalapeño Hushpuppies

$3.25

(5) Jalapeño Cornbread Hushpuppies. Golden crispy shell with a moist cornbread center. Full of flavor with a slight kick.

Fried Okra

$3.25

Golden & crispy, southern fried okra. It's green, so it must be healthy.

Mac & Cheese

$3.25

Homemade rich and creamy Mac N Cheese with a flavor profile designed specifically to compliment all of our meat offerings. (Our most popular side.)

Diablo Hot Beans

$3.25

A Whiskey Fire original blend of pinto, black beans, tomatoes and onion seasoned with other bold and spicy flavors.

Potato Salad

$3.25

A red potato salad with a well balanced blend of both mustard and mayo. The best of both worlds.

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Another Whiskey Fire original that you won't find anywhere else. A perfect combination of mayo and vinegar based slaw. Made fresh daily.

Black Bean and Corn Salad

$3.25

This chilled vinegar based black bean and corn salad is full of flavor and is a great pairing with all of our meats.

French Fries

$3.25

A single serving of our 1/2" thick golden crinkle cut fries.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.25

Our sweet potato waffle fries have a light and crispy texture with an amazing flavor. Best paired with honey mustard or a side of our white queso.

Deep River - Sea Salt Chips

$2.25

Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. NO Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives. Gluten Free. 2 oz.

Deep River Mesquite BBQ Chips

$2.25

Mesquite BBQ Flavor Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. NO Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives. (Gluten Free. Nut Free.) 2 oz.

Pint Sides (2-3 servings)

Pint Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pint Potato Salad

$8.00

Pint Cole Slaw

$8.00

Pint Black Bean and Corn Salad

$8.00

Pint Diablo Hot Beans

$8.00

Quart Sides (5-6 servings)

Quart Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Quart Potato Salad

$14.00

Quart Cole Slaw

$14.00

Quart Black Bean and Corn Salad

$14.00

Quart Diablo Hot Beans

$14.00

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Deer Park 100% Natural Spring Water. 16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice.

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice.

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$3.00

16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice. 0 Cal

Root Beer by STUBBORN - 12oz.

$3.00

STUBBORN SODA CLASSIC ROOT BEER IS RICH, SMOOTH AND CREAMY WITH EARTHY UNDERTONES. (No artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, no high fructose corn syrup.)

Agave Cream Soda by STUBBORN - 12oz.

$3.00

STUBBORN SODA AGAVE VANILLA CREAM SODA IS SWEET AGAVE BLENDED WITH SMOOTH VANILLA FLAVOR. No artificial Sweeteners, no artificial colors, no high fructose corn syrup.

Black Cherry Tarragon by STUBBORN - 12oz.

$3.00

STUBBORN SODA BLACK CHERRY WITH TARRAGON IS WILD BLACK CHERRY FLAVOR WITH A TASTE OF TARRAGON. (No artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, no high fructose corn syrup.)

Coke

$2.25

16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice.

Coke Zero

$2.25

16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice. 0 Cal

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice.

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice. 0 Cal

Sprite

$2.25

16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice.

Mountain Dew

$2.25

16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice.

Lemonade

$2.25

16.9 ounce bottle chilled on ice.

MENS

WF ORIGINAL - Mens Small

$20.00

Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.

WF ORIGINAL - Mens Medium

$20.00

Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.

WF ORIGINAL - Mens Large

$20.00

Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.

WF ORIGINAL - Mens XL

$22.00Out of stock

Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.

WF ORIGINAL - Mens XXL

$22.00Out of stock

Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.

LADIES

WF ORIGINAL - Ladies Small

$20.00Out of stock

Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.

WF ORIGINAL - Ladies Medium

$20.00

Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.

WF ORIGINAL - Ladies Large

$20.00Out of stock

Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.

WF ORIGINAL - Ladies XL

$20.00

Our Original design t-shirts are a perfect combination of style, comfort and fit. Made of a polyester, cotton, rayon blend, they are super soft and won't shrink.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Whiskey Fire image
Whiskey Fire image

