Franklin pizza restaurants you'll love

Franklin restaurants
Must-try pizza restaurants in Franklin

Zander's Pizza image

 

Zander's Pizza

6300 Tower, CIr. Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, whole leaf basil, fire roasted tomatoes and pure olive oil
Dickson (Supreme)$13.00
Italian sausage, onions, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and black olives
Strawberry$4.00
Delicious, fresh strawberries make up this classic
More about Zander's Pizza
Coal Town Franklin image

PIZZA

Coal Town Franklin

187 Front Street #103, Franklin

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Salad$9.00
artisan greens, chianti poached pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
Supreme Pizza$20.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, red onion, black olive, green bell peppers, mushroom
4 Cheese Pizza$16.00
red sauce, housemade ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, herbs
More about Coal Town Franklin
Main pic

 

Nashville Pizza Co

209 South Royal Oaks Blvd, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Nashville Pizza Co
Pieology 8093 image

 

Pieology 8093

346 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8093
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar

1550 W McEwen Dr, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar

