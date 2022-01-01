Franklin pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Franklin
Zander's Pizza
6300 Tower, CIr. Franklin
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, whole leaf basil, fire roasted tomatoes and pure olive oil
|Dickson (Supreme)
|$13.00
Italian sausage, onions, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and black olives
|Strawberry
|$4.00
Delicious, fresh strawberries make up this classic
PIZZA
Coal Town Franklin
187 Front Street #103, Franklin
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$9.00
artisan greens, chianti poached pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
|Supreme Pizza
|$20.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, red onion, black olive, green bell peppers, mushroom
|4 Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
red sauce, housemade ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, herbs
Pieology 8093
346 Main Street, Franklin
|Popular items
|1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar
1550 W McEwen Dr, Franklin