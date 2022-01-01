Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Corner Pub Franklin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.00
CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
More about Corner Pub Franklin
O Be Joyful image

 

O Be Joyful

328 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$10.50
More about O Be Joyful
Item pic

 

Ground

1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Comes with approximately 2 tenders. Choice of fries or apple slices and choice of soft drink, white or chocolate milk, or apple juice.
Small Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy$13.00
A Cajun twist to a Nashville tradition. Approximately 4 tenders served with side of Reaper Ranch or substitute up to any 2 choices of sauces. . Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
Reg-Fried Chicken Tenders$13.00
Approximately 6 tenders served with choice of up to 3 dipping sauce. Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
More about Ground
Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs image

 

Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs

330 Franklin Road, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries Basket$9.95
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs
Burger Up Franklin image

 

Burger Up Franklin

401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panko-Chicken Tenders$12.50
hand tossed in homemade panko & parmesan mix and fried to a golden brown
More about Burger Up Franklin
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory image

TACOS

Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory

230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin

Avg 4.3 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
More about Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
Item pic

 

Ground

330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Comes with approximately 2 tenders. Choice of fries or apple slices and choice of soft drink, white or chocolate milk, or apple juice.
Small Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy$13.00
A Cajun twist to a Nashville tradition. Approximately 4 tenders served with side of Reaper Ranch or substitute up to any 2 choices of sauces. . Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
Reg-Fried Chicken Tenders$13.00
Approximately 6 tenders served with choice of up to 3 dipping sauce. Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
More about Ground
Corner Pub Cool Springs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.00
CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs
-Chicken Tenders and Fries image

 

Pita Way - Cool Springs

500 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
-Chicken Tenders and Fries$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
More about Pita Way - Cool Springs
Item pic

 

Just Love Coffee

4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138, Franklin

No reviews yet
Chicken Tender Side$3.00
More about Just Love Coffee
Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

9050 Carothers Parkway, Franklin

No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Tenders
More about Moe's Original BBQ

