Chicken tenders in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Corner Pub Franklin
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$11.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
More about Ground
Ground
1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Comes with approximately 2 tenders. Choice of fries or apple slices and choice of soft drink, white or chocolate milk, or apple juice.
|Small Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy
|$13.00
A Cajun twist to a Nashville tradition. Approximately 4 tenders served with side of Reaper Ranch or substitute up to any 2 choices of sauces. . Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
|Reg-Fried Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Approximately 6 tenders served with choice of up to 3 dipping sauce. Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs
Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs
330 Franklin Road, Franklin
|Chicken Tenders & Fries Basket
|$9.95
More about Burger Up Franklin
Burger Up Franklin
401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
|Panko-Chicken Tenders
|$12.50
hand tossed in homemade panko & parmesan mix and fried to a golden brown
More about Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
TACOS
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
More about Ground
Ground
330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Comes with approximately 2 tenders. Choice of fries or apple slices and choice of soft drink, white or chocolate milk, or apple juice.
|Small Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy
|$13.00
A Cajun twist to a Nashville tradition. Approximately 4 tenders served with side of Reaper Ranch or substitute up to any 2 choices of sauces. . Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
|Reg-Fried Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Approximately 6 tenders served with choice of up to 3 dipping sauce. Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Cool Springs
9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$12.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
More about Pita Way - Cool Springs
Pita Way - Cool Springs
500 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
|-Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138, Franklin
|Chicken Tender Side
|$3.00
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
9050 Carothers Parkway, Franklin
|Kids Chicken Tenders