Chicken wraps in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Corner Pub Franklin
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|CORNER CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.00
A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Cool Springs
9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin
|CORNER CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.00
A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit
|CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$10.00
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138, Franklin
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.