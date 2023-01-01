Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Franklin

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Franklin - Franklin

1175 Meridian Blvd Suite 106, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)$5.00
Fragrant, spicy and sour soup infused with lemongrass, galangal, and lime leaves with tomatoes, mushrooms, cilantro, and shallots
Chicken Wonton Soup$5.50
Dumpling filled with seasoned chicken & shrimp in a broth with bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic
More about The Eastern Peak - Franklin - Franklin
Burger Up Franklin image

 

Burger Up Franklin - 401B Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067

401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Chicken tortilla soup$6.00
More about Burger Up Franklin - 401B Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067

Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Veggie Burgers

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Fajitas

Mushroom Burgers

Gyoza

Patty Melts

Brisket

Map

More near Franklin to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (23 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston