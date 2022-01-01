Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Franklin

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Franklin - Franklin

1175 Meridian Blvd Suite 106, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Salt & Pepper$13.00
Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix
More about The Eastern Peak - Franklin - Franklin
Wild Ginger Restaurant image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Wild Ginger Restaurant

101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$17.00
Tapioca flour dusted and fried calamari, bell pepper, onion, fried garlic, cilantro, tossed with szechuan pepper seasoning, served with a side of jalapeno ranch and chili garlic sauce
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Fried Pickles

Mushroom Burgers

Cake

Coleslaw

Chicken Sandwiches

Gyoza

Map

More near Franklin to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston