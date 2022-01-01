Quesadillas in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Corner Pub Franklin
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$11.00
A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
|STEAK QUESADILLA
|$12.00
Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
SUSHI • TAPAS
Wild Ginger Restaurant
101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
More about Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
TACOS
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Hot Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
|Steak Fajita Quesadilla
|$14.00
Fajita skirt steak, peppers and onion, cheese with pico and mojo's sauce on the side.
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Cool Springs
9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$11.00
A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
|JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$9.00
More about Cinco De Mayo - Franklin
Cinco De Mayo - Franklin
1010 murfreesboro road ste 180, Franklin
|(16) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.50
|(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.50