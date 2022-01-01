Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve quesadillas

Corner Pub Franklin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.00
A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
STEAK QUESADILLA$12.00
Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$10.00
Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
More about Corner Pub Franklin
Wild Ginger Restaurant image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Wild Ginger Restaurant

101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory image

TACOS

Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory

230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin

Avg 4.3 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Hot Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$14.00
Fajita skirt steak, peppers and onion, cheese with pico and mojo's sauce on the side.
More about Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
Corner Pub Cool Springs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$10.00
Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.00
A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA$9.00
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs
Cinco De Mayo - Franklin image

 

Cinco De Mayo - Franklin

1010 murfreesboro road ste 180, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
(16) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
More about Cinco De Mayo - Franklin

