Fish tacos in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Corner Pub Franklin
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|FISH TACOS
|$11.00
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
SUSHI • TAPAS
Wild Ginger Restaurant
101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin
|Tempura Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Tempura fried grouper, guacamole, mango salsa, cilantro, jalapeno-ranch, asian slaw. served in three soft corn tortilla
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Cool Springs
9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin
|FISH TACOS
|$12.50
More about Cinco De Mayo - Franklin
Cinco De Mayo - Franklin
1010 murfreesboro road ste 180, Franklin
|3-TACOS DORADOS FISH
|$11.25