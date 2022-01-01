Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve fish tacos

Corner Pub Franklin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
Takeout
FISH TACOS$11.00
More about Corner Pub Franklin
Wild Ginger Restaurant image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Wild Ginger Restaurant

101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Tempura Fish Tacos$17.00
Tempura fried grouper, guacamole, mango salsa, cilantro, jalapeno-ranch, asian slaw. served in three soft corn tortilla
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
Corner Pub Cool Springs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
FISH TACOS$12.50
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs
Cinco De Mayo - Franklin image

 

Cinco De Mayo - Franklin

1010 murfreesboro road ste 180, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
3-TACOS DORADOS FISH$11.25
More about Cinco De Mayo - Franklin

