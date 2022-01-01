Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve scallops

The Eastern Peak - Franklin - Franklin

1175 Meridian Blvd Suite 106, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri$3.50
More about The Eastern Peak - Franklin - Franklin
Wild Ginger Restaurant image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Wild Ginger Restaurant

101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Flaming Scallop$14.00
scallops brushed and torched with miso-sake sauce. served with avocado, ponzu sauce, tobiko, ginger puree
spicy scallop$10.00
Prawns & Scallops$35.00
Butter-sake seared prawns and scallops, couscous, tomato, onioin, bacon, spinach, edamame, cranberry, dijon-capers butter sauce
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant

