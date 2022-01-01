Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon Sandwich image

 

FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey

125 5th Ave S, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon on a grilled BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
Main pic

 

McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery

414 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sligo Whiskey Salmon 6oz$17.95
6 oz. Scottish salmon fillet coated with brown sugar whiskey glaze. Served with rustic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.
Salmon Salad$14.95
Pan seared 6 oz Scottish salmon fillet seasoned with herbs and spices. Served on a large house salad.
O'Shannon Salmon Dip$8.95
Chopped and seasoned Atlantic salmon folded into a soft cream cheese style dip. served with toasted rye bread. try it warm or cold.
More about McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
Burger Up Franklin image

 

Burger Up Franklin

401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$14.50
wild caught salmon, arugula, tomato, avocado, crème fraîche
More about Burger Up Franklin
Wild Ginger Restaurant image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Wild Ginger Restaurant

101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Salmon$7.00
Smoked Salmon$7.00
Blackened Salmon$30.00
Scottish Salmon blackened with Cajun spices, brown rice, bok choy, shiso-chimichurri, mango salsa
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
Item pic

 

Amendment XVIII

158 Front St suite 110, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Almond Salad$15.00
Harvest Blend Mixed Greens, Grilled Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Cucumber, Almonds, Feta, Tzatziki, Cherry Tomatoes & Greek Feta Vinaigrette
More about Amendment XVIII

