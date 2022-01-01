Salmon in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve salmon
More about FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
125 5th Ave S, Franklin
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon on a grilled BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
414 Main Street, Franklin
|Sligo Whiskey Salmon 6oz
|$17.95
6 oz. Scottish salmon fillet coated with brown sugar whiskey glaze. Served with rustic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.
|Salmon Salad
|$14.95
Pan seared 6 oz Scottish salmon fillet seasoned with herbs and spices. Served on a large house salad.
|O'Shannon Salmon Dip
|$8.95
Chopped and seasoned Atlantic salmon folded into a soft cream cheese style dip. served with toasted rye bread. try it warm or cold.
More about Burger Up Franklin
Burger Up Franklin
401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
|Salmon Burger
|$14.50
wild caught salmon, arugula, tomato, avocado, crème fraîche
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
SUSHI • TAPAS
Wild Ginger Restaurant
101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin
|Fresh Salmon
|$7.00
|Smoked Salmon
|$7.00
|Blackened Salmon
|$30.00
Scottish Salmon blackened with Cajun spices, brown rice, bok choy, shiso-chimichurri, mango salsa